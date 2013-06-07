Listen: CulturePop No. 16 – Guest host Craig Gass, “AGT,” Amanda Bynes

Melinda Newman was on the road this week so she wasn’t able to do the podcast, but the good news is that comedian Craig Gass volunteered to fill her shoes. You may already know Craig from “The Howard Stern Show,” “The King of Queens” or even as Miranda’s donut lover on “Sex and the City.” He’s an amazing impressionist (I think his Christopher Walken, which you can hear on the podcast, is better than Jay Mohr’s) and an equally amazing raconteur. He has a great true story about Walken and a unique perspective you haven’t heard on the “America’s Got Talent” dust-up, so tune in. The rundown is below, as well as a trailer for his new comedy album, “The Worst Comedy Show Ever.” This is one podcast you won’t want to miss.

1:15 Craig explains why he has to warn people when he gives them his new comedy album.

5:25 Craig explains how having deaf parents led to him being a great impressionist — and why he doesn’t have a Bronx accent.

6:00 But someone who does have a Bronx accent? Tracy Morgan, whom he impersonates here.

6:30 Listen for Craig’s Christopher Walken imitation. Pretty good, huh?

7:35 Craig tells an amazing story about Christopher Walken lying on a bar room floor.

10:40 Craig has more compassion for Amanda Bynes than most.

11:50 The Powerball winner’s big confession and why that’s amazing.

15:15 Craig talks about touring, and tosses in his Lars Ulrich and Al Pacino impressions

18:10 We discuss how the world of comedy has changed since its heyday in the late 80s.

21:45 Craig has a take on the supposedly stolen bit from the “America’s Got Talent” auditions you probably haven’t heard.

29:00 Craig gives his take on the Lindy West/Jim Norton debate from “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” and I accidentally call Lindy Livvy.

32:35 We discuss Internet trolls

34:00 Craig talks about how he gained 35 pounds in two months for his “Sex and the City” role.

36:50 We discuss why Howard Stern is unexpectedly great on “AGT.”

38:00 Craig tells us what he has going on next.

39:00 Craig explains why you have to go to facebook.com/Ilovegass to see photos of Kenny G at a Slayer concert and Steve-O peeing on Danny Bonaduce. Really.