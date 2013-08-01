Listen: CulturePop No. 22 – Yoko Ono, Selena Gomez, ‘Reign’

I’m not sure how we did this with Melinda about to jet off to Poland to hang with Yoko Ono and Thurston Moore (we can all be jealous now) and me buzzing between Comic-Con and press tour, but we did! No promises of cohesion or focus! But we did it! Here’s the rundown, if you’d like to follow along with our rambling. C’mon! It’ll be fun, promise!

:50 We kick things off with a discussion about Yoko Ono. Melinda’s going to be seeing her, so post questions below! And none about whether or not she broke up the Beatles.

2:40 We talk about Katy Perry, her coming album, and her big gold truck — and all of the other artists releasing albums at the end of the year, as well as who’s notably not (Mariah? Beyonce? Good idea to take a breather).

5:35 We disuss someone who released an album and maybe shouldn’t have — Selena Gomez.

9:20 We hash out mashup TV — and whether it’s okay to play fast and loose with historical drama (“Reign”) the way producers do with fairy tales (“Once Upon A Time”).

17:25 As usual, I talk about “The Bachelorette” and Melinda pooh-poohs the whole thing as fake.

25:00 Melinda talks about Keith Urban and Bruno Mars, and I do not pooh-pooh the whole thing as fake. So there.

28:00 I talk about Robin Williams, and we talk about “Mork and Mindy,” and we kind of lose the thread but have a good time doing it.

Hope you enjoy the podcast as much as we enjoyed putting it together!