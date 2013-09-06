Listen: CulturePop No. 26 – Alec Baldwin, ‘Dads,’ Katy Perry, ‘True Blood’

After a long run of Emmy nominees on the show, Melinda and I decided to, you know, talk to one another. It was a little awkward at first, since we’d kind of forgotten what to do (I’m kidding!), but in the end we managed to plow through some hot topics we’re sure you’ll appreciate. Also, listen for “The Fox.” We planned on talking about it (partly because I can’t get the damn thing out of my head), but didn’t have time. If you want to to catch the latest really weird, awesomely bad earworm, the video is below. Consider yourselves warned. Here’s the rundown!

:10 We discuss our Emmy nominee snobbiness. We’re almost over it, promise!

:58 Hothead Alec Baldwin gets his own talk show — but is all forgiven?

5:25 Katy Perry takes down “Blurred Lines” — and that’s really okay with us for a lot of reasons.

7:15 Miley Cyrus says she was trying to make VMA history with that awful twerking interlude — and Meinda thinks she’s going to end up in rehab. Yeah, she goes there.

14:28 We say farewell to “True Blood” as its last season approaches — and then we debate whether TV shows should last for longer than seven years anyway.

21:10 We discuss the controversy over “Dads.” And somehow we get to snuff TV.

Thanks for listening!