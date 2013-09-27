Listen: CulturePop No. 27 – Guest Jim Colucci, ‘Real Housewives,’ ‘Hostages’

Melinda and I have to admit that we’ve had amazingly good luck with getting fun, fascinating guests for our CulturePop podcast, and this week was no exception. Jim Colucci, author of “The Q Guide to the ‘Golden Girls’” and “‘Will & Grace’: Fabulously Uncensored” and the Must-Hear TV correspondent for ‘The Frank DeCaro Show on Sirius XM, joined us to talk about both old and new TV shows, including “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and, of course, that beloved ’80s sitcom. And yes, we’re definitely having him back soon. Here’s the rundown:

:50 We dig into “The Golden Girls,” and discover we all kind of love it (thank you, TV Land!”)

2:35 Jim Colucci explains why it was such a hit with gay audiences.

3:30 Did Betty White and Bea Arthur hate one another? Maybe, maybe not.

6:20 Bea Arthur called herself “the bubble pricker.” No joke

8:00 We discuss favorite episodes. Spoilers… if you’ve been in a coma.

10:55 Did you know “The Golden Girls” tackled real issues? So there!

11:55 We move on to “Will & Grace,” which was also awesome.

12:00 Did you know “Will & Grace” left the door open to let audiences think Will might decide to be straight at some point? Crazy!

13:50 Why we love Jack and Karen and why they weren’t an obvious addition to the show.

15:47 Platonic love, and why it works on sitcoms.

16:20 We dig into the new TV season.

17:50 One show we think will last? “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

18:00 A show we disagree on? “Hostages.”

19:55 Melinda asks why “The Blacklist,” “Hostages” and “Castle” are all on at the same damn time.

20:25 Some bets we have for first to go — “Lucky 7” and “The Crazy Ones.”

22:05 Jim doesn’t like “The Michael J. Fox Show.” Sacrilege!

24:30 We tackle “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and what the legal battles could mean.

31:10 Jim is coming back soon — and his book will be bigger and better than ever!

31:30 Tell us what you thought of “The Blacklist”!

