Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 4 – Snoop Lion, ‘Oz,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘RHoBH’

It’s Culture Pop #4, and we may not entirely have the hang of this thing yet, but we’re getting there! Tune in to hear us talk about this stuff:

:57 Melinda and Liane discuss “Oz the Great and Powerful” and why they both really didn’t like it.

6:40 “Downton Abbey” season 4 is being filmed, and we have an update about Mary — we discuss how we feel about the new development

9:50 Melinda met with Snoop Dogg, er, Snoop Lion and saw his new documentary. Melinda reveals whether or not it’s worth watching.

13:20 Melinda talks about her Peanuts pajamas, which sound adorbs.

14:11 It seems Adrienne Maloof isn’t coming back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and we’re not surprised.

17:10 Melinda and Liane reveal their raves for the week — Melinda’s is Josh Ritter’s new song, and Liane is a fan of a Nine Inch Nails/Carly Rae Jepson mash-up. Listen in to hear a little of each.

Thanks for listening!