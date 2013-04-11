Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 9 – ‘Accidental Racist,’ Luke Bryan, ‘Dr. Who’ and more

04.11.13

This week we had a lot to talk about — the furor over Brad Paisley’s “Accidental Racist,” the cancelation of “Buckwild,” Alec Baldwin potentially taking over Carson Daly’s late night spot, the return of “Mad Men” and so much more. But go ahead and listen, why don’t you? Here’s the rundown: 

:45 – We discuss “Accidental Racist,” and whether people are upset about the topic or just that it’s a pretty bad song. 

8:55 – Melinda went to the ACM Awards and tells us why we really need to watch Luke Bryan’s acceptance speech. 

10:40 – We can’t quite agree about whether Alec Baldwin is ready for his own late show grind.

15:45 – We also can’t quite agree about Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from “Dancing with the Stars.”

17:50 – I watched “Ready for Love,” and I talk about just how bad it really is. 

21:45 – We wonder why MTV canceled “Buckwild” following Shain Gandee’s death. 

24:40 – Our Raves and Faves for the Week: Mine is “Dr. Who.” 

25:55 Melinda’s is “Mad Men, and she explains why. 

In and out in under a half hour! Hope you’ll join us!

 

