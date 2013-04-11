Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 9 – ‘Accidental Racist,’ Luke Bryan, ‘Dr. Who’ and more

This week we had a lot to talk about — the furor over Brad Paisley’s “Accidental Racist,” the cancelation of “Buckwild,” Alec Baldwin potentially taking over Carson Daly’s late night spot, the return of “Mad Men” and so much more. But go ahead and listen, why don’t you? Here’s the rundown:
:45 – We discuss “Accidental Racist,” and whether people are upset about the topic or just that it’s a pretty bad song.
8:55 – Melinda went to the ACM Awards and tells us why we really need to watch Luke Bryan’s acceptance speech.
10:40 – We can’t quite agree about whether Alec Baldwin is ready for his own late show grind.
15:45 – We also can’t quite agree about Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from “Dancing with the Stars.”
17:50 – I watched “Ready for Love,” and I talk about just how bad it really is.
21:45 – We wonder why MTV canceled “Buckwild” following Shain Gandee’s death.
24:40 – Our Raves and Faves for the Week: Mine is “Dr. Who.”
25:55 Melinda’s is “Mad Men, and she explains why.
In and out in under a half hour! Hope you’ll join us!
Well Liane, the sound was loud and clear, perfect on my PC.
Melinda, no mention of Eddie Arnold’s passing (CW pioneer and icon?)
Accidental Racist was a terrible song for lyrics and music. A big over reach IMO..does everything have to be racist (a favorite Liberal word)
I still think of Alex Baldwin as an immature, raging maniac since the episode with his daughter as Melinda mentioned,so I would never go out of my way to listen to his show.
Thanks for another great podcast with good pacing about a variety of subjects! I Like to hear you two talk about your raves too!!
Correction: Sorry, I left out the word anniversary about Eddie Arnold. Someone on FB said this was the anniversary of EA’s passing…which it was not (Died: May 8, 2008, Nashville) Can’t believe everything you see online!