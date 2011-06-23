Listen: David Guetta details new ‘Beat’ album, drops ‘Bad’ single

French DJ David Guetta is getting ready to drop the “Beat” on Aug. 30.

“Nothing But the Beat” is the latest album from Guetta, who has teamed with big names like Flo Rida to Nicki Minaj, Taio Cruz, Ludacris, will.i.am, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Akon, Jennifer Hudson, Timbaland, Dev and Sia for this new crop. And, no, we don’t know where Kelly Rowland’s at on this set, either.

Luda and Cruz guest on the “Beat” single “Little Bad Girl,” a catchy, naughty thumper that made its way mainstream today. It comes on the heels of first single “Where Them Girls At” featuring Minaj and Flo Rida, which dropped back in April.

Check out both songs below.

Guetta’s last album was 2009’s “One Love,” which got a double-disc reissue in 2010 with the name “One More Love.”

David Guetta – Little Bad Girl (Featt. Taio Cruz & Ludacris) by faisdash