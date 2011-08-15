Listen: David Lynch releases debut solo album details, drops ‘Good Day’

David Lynch has been woven in and out of the music industry for a long, long time. One of his most notable contributions was his collaboration with Danger Mouse and late Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous on cult-ish collabo album “Dark Night of the Soul.”

Now the video and film director is stepping out full force with his debut solo album, a seemingly dance/electronic set called “Crazy Clown Time.” We must wait to see why we endure such a silly name, but the lead single “Good Day Today” is fun enough.

While Lynch’s work is often heady, this is a fairly straightforward, upbeat pop track. His voice is heavily modified with auto-tune and pitch-shift, as he reports from the minor to the major, “Send me an angel.”

“Good Day Today” already dropped earlier this year, but it’s one of 14 (!) tracks due from the rest of the set. “I Know,” another track, appeared very late last year. It’s much less house-pop, more “Dark Night,” melancholy. Both are below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O will appear on the track “Pinky’s Dream.” Full tracklist below the songs. “Crazy Clown Time” will be out Nov. 8.

Good Day Today by threeminutesthirtyseconds

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

1 Pinky’s Dream

2 Good Day Today

3 So Glad

4 Noah’s Ark

5 Football Game

6 I Know

7 Strange and Unproductive Thinking

8 The Night Bell With Lightning

9 Stone’s Gone Up

10 Crazy Clown Time

11 These Are My Friends

12 Speed Roadster

13 Movin’ On

14 She Rise Up