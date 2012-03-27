C

Listen: DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne ‘Take It To The Head’

03.27.12 6 years ago

It takes a village of rappers to convey the message “Now we”re gonna get f***ed up/no excuses/no apologies” on “Take It To The Head,” the thumping first single from DJ Khaled”s forthcoming album, “Kiss the Ring.”

Khaled is joined by Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on the Runners”-produced, mid-tempo track. Brown does the melodic heavy lifting here, while the others mainly chime in with raps that are NSFW listening. Warning: lots of uses of the N word here. Lil Wayne appeared on DJ Khaled”s 2011 hit “I”m On One,” which also featured Drake.

Quite honestly, though it has some interesting moments, with those many big names, it seems like they could have come up with something a little more memorable… but maybe they were already too “f***ed up.” Though Lil Wayne’s oral sex reference made us giggle in a Beavis & Butthead way.

A release date for “Kiss The Ring” has not been announced.

What do you think of “Take It To The Head?”
 

