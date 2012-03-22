Listen: Eminem joins Obie Trice and Statik Selektah on ‘Richard’

“Just call me Richard / ’cause I’m a dick.” So goes the refrain to “Richard,” Obie Trice’s new song with Eminem and production from Statik Selektah.

For all the dickishness of the track, it’s got a pretty fun, summer-oriented beat that very may well blow up during the hotter days this year. Let’s just say it was these Detroit rappers’ own way of wishing you “happy start of spring” this week.

“Richard” is off of Trice’s “Bottoms Up,” due on April 3, a release date that has been often moved around. It could have to do, in part, with the fact that this is Obie Trice’s first release on his own Black Market Entertainment imprint, brought to you by the fine folks at Universal. The idea behind BME was to “create quality employment opportunities in the entertainment industry for Metro-Detroiters,” an entrepreneurial endeavor that maybe takes a little longer to get up off the ground.

But it’s no non-profit, so it’s a good thing that “Richard” sounds so fun: this could be a good start.

Obie Trice released a mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid, “Watch the Chrome,” earlier this year.

Eminem showed up for another friend this month, crashing in on 50 Cent’s performance of “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” in its entirety at SXSW.