Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 101

10.31.11 7 years ago 35 Comments

Happy Halloween, Boys & Ghouls. Time for Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 101.
I’m not sure how this podcast became as long as it did, but we certainly had plenty to talk about, with “Hell on Wheels,” the return of “Bones” and PBS’ “Page Eight.” We also did another installment of Dan’s Reality Roundup and a few random segments, including a ratings update.
New week isn’t gonna be nearly as full, so send e-mails.
This week’s breakdown:
“Bones” — 1:55 – 8:25
“Page Eight” — 8:30 – 17:00
FX getting into Charlie Sheen — 17:10 – 27:00
“Hell on Wheels” — 27:05 – 41:40
Recent Ratings Overview — 41:45 – 53:45
Dan’s Reality Roundup — 53:45 – 01:14:30 
Listener Mail: Women watch football too — 01:14:35 – 01:19:45

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

