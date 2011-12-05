Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 105

12.05.11

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
As you may have noticed, over the weekend, Alan became paranoid that we didn’t have enough content for this week’s podcast and aggressively solicited questions.
That’s why, in addition to the miniseries “State of Play,” “Appropriate Adult” and “Bag of Bones,” this podcast answers five or six pieces of Listener Mail, only a small percentage of what we received. We’ll try to get to more next week.
Today’s breakdown:
“State of Play” (02:15 – 09:30)
“Appropriate Adult” (09:30 – 16:55)
“Bag of Bones” (17:35 – 27:40)
Listener Mail: The “Dexter” Twist (28:15 – 37:55)
Listener Mail: Old Cast, New Show (38:00 – 43:30)
Listener Mail: Episode Titles (43:35 – 47:45)
Listener Mail: “Saturday Night Live” (47:50 – 56:30)
Listener Mail: “Boardwalk” history (56:45 – 01:01:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

