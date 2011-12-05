Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 105

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
As you may have noticed, over the weekend, Alan became paranoid that we didn’t have enough content for this week’s podcast and aggressively solicited questions.
That’s why, in addition to the miniseries “State of Play,” “Appropriate Adult” and “Bag of Bones,” this podcast answers five or six pieces of Listener Mail, only a small percentage of what we received. We’ll try to get to more next week.
Today’s breakdown:
“State of Play” (02:15 – 09:30)
“Appropriate Adult” (09:30 – 16:55)
“Bag of Bones” (17:35 – 27:40)
Listener Mail: The “Dexter” Twist (28:15 – 37:55)
Listener Mail: Old Cast, New Show (38:00 – 43:30)
Listener Mail: Episode Titles (43:35 – 47:45)
Listener Mail: “Saturday Night Live” (47:50 – 56:30)
Listener Mail: “Boardwalk” history (56:45 – 01:01:20)
Episode title discussion:
“Breaking Bad’s” episode titles are often descriptive *and* clever (“I.F.T.,” “Face Off,” etc.). Now that I think about it, “Breaking Bad” may be an all-time favorite of mine in the episode title department. The whole “Seven Thirty Seven Down Over ABQ” was just awesome.
Also, correction, it’s “The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn’t.” As in, Caleb *almost* ruined Chrismukkah by revealing his vaguely annoying illegitimate daughter to the family, but Summer saved the day!
You guys didn’t mention the Breaking Bad season two episode titles that contained a hidden spoiler for the final scene of the season? OK, I’ll mention it for you.
Bah! Matt beat me to the punch.
-Surprised that the Episode title discussion did not include Breaking Bad’s Season 2, with the ‘737 Down Over ABQ’ being a clever tip that I don’t remember seeing anywhere else.
-You’ve said multiple times that ‘The SNL cast you grew up with is the one you find funniest’. I’m certainly an exception (I grew up on Carvey/Myers/Hartman, and find the Tina Fey years much funnier). Just mentioning it in the comments to see if I’m a lone exception, or if others have found eras outside their formative era funnier.
Bah! Matt and Potato beat me to the punch.
As far as episode titles, I think Mad Men has some great ones. Sometimes they don’t stick out before the episode airs, but every once in a while there’s one that has a spark after you’ve seen the episode – eg Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency, Shut the Door, Have a Seat.
Disagree slightly with Dan re: the Dexter “Twist”: I think the advent of crowd sourcing means that no matter how good the writing is once a “twist” is an expected part of a show most if not all of the possible twists will be guessed at. It’s when one possible twist falls into the established “twist pattern” a show has developed over several seasons that it feels so predictable. This is the kind of shoe drop expectation that ’24’ labored under after season 3.
Alan- Speaking of plot turns, are you going to discuss the turn in last week’s Boss by reviewing the final episode this Friday? I thought it was done well but others’ mileage may vary.
Veronica Mars had good titles – Ain’t No Magic Mountain High Enough, Wichita Linebacker, There’s Gotta Be a Morning After Pill
Always Sunny makes better use of their episode titles than any show on TV.
John Simm was the best part of State of Play, then went on to be the best part of Life on Mars. Can’t wait for his next series (that Americans will then try to replicate and fail at miserably).
Dan, I’m proud of you for discussing unresolved “Lost” plots and not once mentioning Alan not knowing who was shooting on the outrigger. And Alan, I’m proud of you for being able to mention Smash of “FNL” without once tying it to “Smash: The Smash Williams Story,” coming this spring to NBC.
In both cases, I think it was implied.
I think an obvious show that carried a lot of the same cast over was Freaks and Geeks to Undeclared. But I guess, it was almost a spinoff? I am not sure if you didn’t mention it because the shows had such a similar format.
In reference to a mystery that was able to shock and satisfy in its conclusion, I’d point to Damages season one. I know people talk about the middle of the season sagging, but those closing moments seem to be pretty universally appreciated.
Getting back to State of Play though, I have a question. If I’ve already seen the movie, might it hinder my enjoyment of the series, or at least the mystery aspect? Are the major plot points similar?
I just finished watching season one of Damages. I felt like the last 2 episodes were almost a ripoff. The whole season trudged along with this legal drama, and then suddenly in the last couple of episodes about 3/4 of the plot development for the entire season occurred. I’m hoping that season two is less back-heavy.
The Emily Watson’s character is there as a neutral party, as some check on whether the person being interrogated is of adult mental capacity. It’s a British thing, a check on police infringements and making sure the evidence can stand up in court in case someone plays the mental incapacity card.
I don’t think it would be unsatisfying if Capone (or any other historical character) died in a shooting planned by Nucky or Jimmy. The writers shouldn’t bother with historical accuracy if it improves the show. I know that some people feel that there are boundaries a show shouldn’t cross, but I’m not one of them.
At the same time, if Winter decided to change Nucky’s name but didn’t make the same with Capone, Rothestein, et. all I think it’s safe to say that they don’t intend to violate history.
The historical guys don’t really bother me on Boardwalk, but I kind of feel like they should have just gone all in on the fictional (ex. Al Colone, Lucky Lorano, etc).
And no way is Paul for Rondo the Hornets best option.