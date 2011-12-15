Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 107

Happy, sleepy Thursday, Boys & Girls.
As promised, it’s a bonus mid-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. In this slightly-shorter-than-normal installment, we talk Golden Globe nominations, SAG Award nominations, the recently completed first season of “Enlightened” and the upcoming third season of “The Life and Times of Tim.”
No sports. Or very little sports, at least.

Today’s breakdown:
Golden Globes/SAG Awards breakdown (00:00 – 33:30)
“Enlightened” (33:33 – 41:45)
“The Life and Times of Tim” (41:45 – 49:00)

