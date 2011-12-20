Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 108 – Best of 2011

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for our special Best of 2011 Podcast.

In this podcast, Alan and I discuss our Top 10 lists for the 2011 calendar year. Alan’s Top 10 list is already up. Mine isn’t. So I guess that makes it a surprise! Mine’ll be up in video form in the next day or two.

Then, after a long discussion of the year’s highlights, we spend a good chunk of time on the finale of “Homeland.” It’s a nice and extra-long podcast, which’ll make up for the fact that next week’s podcast — Worst of 2011!!! — also won’t go up before Tuesday.

As a caveat, I say “s***” once during this podcast. While that would barely earn this podcast a PG rating, we know some of you listen with impressionable youngsters. Or something.

Anyway…

Today’s basic breakdown:

TV’s Best of 2011 (04:15 – 01:13:00)

“Homeland” finale (01:13:15 – 01:31:00)