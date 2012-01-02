Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 110

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast leaps into 2012 with a busy show that includes reviews of “Work It,” “Downton Abbey,” “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “The Firm.”
As if that’s not enough, we fielded a little bit of Listener Mail.
And as if that weren’t enough, we also spent WAY too long — especially since this podcast was a Skype nightmare — talking about the NFL MVP race and then the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
As a friendly reminder: The sports stuff is 100% backloaded to the end of what was already a regulation-lengthed podcast. It didn’t take away from our TV talk time. It was just something we did at the end. We won’t be offended if you don’t listen.
And don’t worry, we probably won’t do any sports talk the next couple weeks, because we’re going to be at Press Tour and there will still be premieres galore. But we’ll be in the same place.
Anyway, here’s the breakdown:
“Work It” (02:35 – 17:15)
“Downton Abbey” (17:20 – 27:20)
“The Firm” (27:25 – 38:20)
“Shameless” (38:30 – 47:55)
“House of Lies” (48:00 – 56:40)
Listener Mail – Reviewing shows projecting forward (57:00 – 01:04:10)
The NFL MVP Race (01:04:35 – 01:10:15)
The Baseball Hall of Fame (01:10:15 – 01:31:30)
You have said that before…back at the Take Me To The Pilots screener review…
War Chief Shake Zula – I knew I had.
Sorry. :-(
-Daniel
That’s fine. It’s been a while – always nice to have a refresher…
I think you meant World War One…
I did. The story doesn’t leap forward 20+ years.
I think they do know…there’s nothing like DELIBERATELY repeating history due to creative bankruptcy and the fact that this generation hasn’t heard of The Firm…
Not very interesting procedural? Doesn’t sound good…GODFORSAKEN TRAILERS! (but hey, there’s The Mentalist on the night, and Archer)
If they’re using green-screen and still failing to convey DC, then that’s bad…
Talk about needing a new strategy…if “latching onto a brand” is all NBC can come up w/ in terms of trying to launch hits, then they deserve to keep slumping in the ratings…
Too bad McConaughey stole it back…or maybe it’s just that he had a career in the first place…either way, props to Stewie for trying to kill him a few years ago…
[stream of consciousness thoughts FOR THE WIN!]
It seems like latching onto a brand is all Robert Greenblatt knows how to do. NBC originally passed on Wonder Woman, but he picked it up to pilot as soon as he got there–which having seen the pilot is a bit of a mystery since it was clearly a dud of a script. He put The Firm on the air this season and he’s got tv versions of Hannibal, Romancing the Stone, and Easy Rawlins lined up for next year in addition to a remake of The Munsters. So much for him turning things around at NBC.
Seconded. I guess NBC wants to keep being the Buffalo Bills of broadcast…
If NBC wanted to cash in on the name of an old Tom Cruise movie why not Top Gun? Or The Rain Man? Or A Few Good Men? Hell, they could get in on the vampire craze and make a movie based off of Interview With a Vampire.
Because, all of those cost too much for Canadian television…[bazinga]
Yes, he did…and the show got worse as a result…
But no, sadly, he did not…(I’d watch a Prison Break-House crossover, if only for the sheer silliness of it…)…
RE the Brees/Rodgers argument: agree that we are in a pass happy era and numbers are inflated, but Brees plays at a dome in home (11 of 16 in a dome overall in 2011) and Rodgers plays his home games at Lambeau. That is one differentiating factor that should be considered (similar to adjusting a hitter or pitchers numbers if they play in a pitcher/batter’s park)
And Rodgers’ backup threw 6 TD’s in a game. Brady also played outside, and beat Marino’s record, oh, and both the Saints and the Pack have more weapons than the Pats (apart from the incredible gronk). It should be Rodgers vs Brady. Brees plays in a dome and in an awful awful division.
RE the Brees/Rodgers debate: Brees plays in a dome and only had to play 5 outdoor games all year. That is a differentiating factor in Rodgers’ favor.
A long awaited sports segment and no NBA talk? Boo.
We’ve done NBA talk in previous sports segments, Greg.
Alan, isn’t Greg your boss? I understand talking to commenters who get a little to pointed in their comments like that (like me) but your boss?
Kristen Bell, reliable nudity, you just sold me on House of Lies.
Tom – Just to be absolutely clear, those two things — Kristen Bell and reliable nudity — do NOT join forces…
-Daniel
Did you record this during the winter classic? Ny team, the sport of dan’s homeland …
Alan and/or Dan can “The Firm” be something that can air on The USA Network? Can it be distinguished from “Suits’?
Tausif – I’d say it’s more TNT-y than USA-y, realistically… If it were a USA show, the McDeere Brothers would be much more integral as a pair…
-Daniel
For me the MVP debate should center around one question “How well with the team perform without the player in question?”
Given that question the MVP this year will be Peyton Manning.
But for people who played this year I have to go with Drew Brees. Because in a not so last meaningless last game of the season the back-up quarterback of the Green Bay Packers Matt Flynn threw for 480 YARDS and 6 TDs. This shows that while Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback as he is trying to play a team sport while Brett Favre was trying to play God injuring the arms of wide receivers but throwing lightning bolt passes and taking games into his own hands when he didn’t need to. Because Flynn was able to have that much success it shows that Rodgers plays in a great system.
Drew Brees is very much integral to New Orleans’ success and had a great individual year. So for me the MVP of the league is definitively Drew Brees.
More integral to the team? Then I’d say Brady would have it over Brees.
It’d be a shame of Rodgers lost the MVP race because he played so well throughout the course of the season that Green Bay could afford to start their backup. And Brees has had made costly mistakes, including multiple interception games, that one could argue would have been won had he not made those errors.
It’s a tough choice for voters but I don’t think Matt Flynn should be part of the discussion.
Matt Cassel replaced Brady a couple of years ago and had a better performance than many of the quarterbacks who have reached the playoffs this year. Brady like Rodgers plays in a great system.
Looking at counterfactuals helps us understand the value of the individual player to the team. A player can be most valuable if another player can come in and do basically what that player does. Brady and Rodgers both were demonstrated to be people who can lead a great system.
The New Orleans success is very much a product of Drew Brees’ singular leadership. He had to weather (pun not intended) the team through some hardships this season. It demonstrates in inextricable value to the team.
Matt Flynn and Matt Cassel matter.
Similarly, then Eli Manning then becomes entered into the MVP race for similar reasons. Manning did not have as great individual season with the Giants as Brees had with New Orleans. For me for those who played it is definitively Brees.
However, if I was given a vote I would definitely give the MVP to Peyton Manning as his lose to the Colts led them from being a contender for the Super Bowl to being the worst teams in the NFL. That show how much of that organization was built and succeed based on the play of Peyton Manning.
Dan, you’re correct that it’s nigh impossible for a comedy to reach “so bad it’s good” status. It’s really not all that hard to figure out why; when drama fails, the results are often comic, but when a comedy fails, it’s just not funny. Where is it supposed to go? Bad comedy is usually just unwatchable; there’s a reason most every “Mystery Science Theater 3000” experiment was a drama.
You guys were a little light on “House of Lies”, I thought; the pilot is TERRIBLE.
I wouldn’t say House of Lies is horrible, but it didn’t excite me at all either. So…I’ll stick with it for a few eps just based on the fact that Cheadle, Bell and Jean Ralphio are in it.
I’m still undecided on whether I’ll watch House of Lies. You guys mentioned Cheadle and Bell’s roles, but is Schwartz playing Jean-Ralphio 2.0 or a fresh role?
Also, you guys lightly touched on this general point, but I think that sometimes, without their context as revealed by late-season twists, the earlier episodes of a season are less enjoyable. I think expressing dislike of these episodes (even without their context) is perfectly legitimate, as we are seeing and interpreting them without finale-twist context (barring a re-watch) so they have essentially written a non-enjoyable show for the majority of the season. My example for that would be Lost season 6, where the finale reveals would have given every episode (besides Richard’s) more significance for analysis, but without that context I personally found most episodes underwhelming.
At least in the pilot, Ben Schwartz’ role is not very prominent, but it didn’t strike me as very Jean-Ralphio, sadly. He did have one douchy moment, though, so there’s cause for hope.
As I said on twitter, greatest podcast ever, talking about Jesus Montero and all the other sports talk.
I agree on the Football, split the MVP, both guys had historic seasons, they should share it.
Onto baseball talk and Bernie Williams, when you look at the HOF you need to look at the era they played in, and Bernie was the best center fielder of his era not named Ken GriffeyJ
He had a 8 year period from 1995 to 2002, where his #s are most definitely HOF worthy.
He will not get in I agree, but I think he might deserve to, although it is close. One thing for sure though, the fact Kirby Puckett is in, and Bernie who had the better career will not do so, is not right.
Rock Raines was a very good defensive outfielder, he was not some offensive only player, the guy was a complete all around great player. Same as with Bernie, the era he played in, he was one of the best players in the game. I totally agree on Bagwell by the way, the guy deserves to be in, you can’t disqualify him for something he might have done.
I can’t believe Alan brought up Jesus Montero, that made my night as a fellow Yankee fan. I have seen him catch many times,and he is no worse than Posada and Piazza were. I think though for the Yankees future it’s better he only do so part time, until Texiera leaves and they put him on first plus DHing, to save his body. I think he catches 50 games this year, and next year it goes up to 80 or 90 same as they did with breaking Jorge in.
Dan is going to learn to fear Jesus as all Sox fans will, and you will hate the Seattle Gm forever for idiotically backing out of that trade.
Finally as someone who has seen the entire Downton Abbey season as well as the Xmas special, I thought it really took a step backward with the circular story-lines, and much of it became a rather silly soap.
Honestly only the Sybil story-line was really well done. I agree it’s still not a bad show or anything, just for how great the first season was, I was disappointed in the 2nd.
I will say the Xmas special started to get some of the story on the right track, except for one of the plots which was more absurd than I thought possible.
Excellent show guys!
Where is my goddamn Jane by Design review??
The House of Lies pilot was terrible. Not only is it not funny, the characters aren’t even entertaining.
re: Press Tour, can you post the schedule? Which networks are showing up and which series will they be talking about.
Downton Series 1 was a soap in the way of Mad Men, you only got occasional reminders that you were watching one. Series 2 taps into the soapy stuff more frequently. And Mister “I can’t clarify anything because I’m noble” Bates (also in contention was “my wife is a complete villain but she said if I pay her we’re good and her word is gold”) and Anna went from endearing to irritating. So what I’m saying is I like reiterating the same things I’ve just heard. And then more obstacles for the central couple although…Not saying I won’t watch series 3 but it fell a notch into not quite guilty pleasure.
From your description of the night club scene, I have the Dave Chappelle Rick James scenes in my head. Is the production value… that bad? Because if so man I would love to catch this one to point and laugh.
Tim Raines got on base more than Tony Gwynn and Gwynn sailed in on his first ballet. Add in Raines’ steals and he obviously belongs in the HoF.
I do love these sports segments though because then I don’t have to go looking for a sports podcast and it helps scratch the baseball itch that develops over winter.
Lunatic – That’s compiling. Gwynn has a higher career on-base percentage, a far higher slugging percentage and a far better batting average, even if you don’t believe in such things. He also has five Gold Gloves to Raines zero. He also retained a level of consistent excellence over the duration of his career, rather than frontloaded over seven seasons early-on.
Raines has more steals.
-Daniel
Actually Gwynn’s the compiler of the 2. Gwynnn’s slugging % advantage is entirely reliant on his batting average, Raines has the higher .ISO which measures how much SLG is related to actually making extra base hits and not just piling on the singles.
They also had remarkably similar total plate appearances, Raines was at 10359 for his career and Gwynn was at 10232, so throwing out the compiling defense doesn’t really work. I really don’t think an extra 127 plate appearances qualifies as being a “complier.” And even if it did, then Raines 400+ advantage in stolen bases while only being caught 21 more times more than makes up for it.
I certainly believe in batting average, it definitely exists, I just don’t believe that it’s anywhere close to being the best way to measure how good someone was at getting on base. Both Raines and Gwynn got on base an extraordinarily simiar amounts during careers that basically overlapped. Gwynn hit more singles, Raines stole more bases, hit more HRs, and walked a lot more. They both clearly belong in the HoF.
Oh my gosh, Dan! Kirby Puckett did not “break down”!!!!
He hit .317 with 20 HRs and 112 RBIs in the strike-shortened 1994 season, then hit .314 with 23 and 99 in 1995, then woke up during spring training the next year with no vision in his eye due to glaucoma and was forced to retire.
Broke down? BROKE DOWN?!?!?!?!?!
I agree that it’s not unreasonable to talk about season finales and at least partly discuss what that sets up for the next season.
And I think that does happen for movies that ask for it in the same way that a season finale (especially one with a cliffhanger) asks for it. For example, yes, at the end of Matrix 2, pretty much everyone left the theater going “Oh God, how are they possibly going to fix this mess in the third movie?”