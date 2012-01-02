Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 110

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast leaps into 2012 with a busy show that includes reviews of “Work It,” “Downton Abbey,” “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “The Firm.”

As if that’s not enough, we fielded a little bit of Listener Mail.

And as if that weren’t enough, we also spent WAY too long — especially since this podcast was a Skype nightmare — talking about the NFL MVP race and then the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

As a friendly reminder: The sports stuff is 100% backloaded to the end of what was already a regulation-lengthed podcast. It didn’t take away from our TV talk time. It was just something we did at the end. We won’t be offended if you don’t listen.

And don’t worry, we probably won’t do any sports talk the next couple weeks, because we’re going to be at Press Tour and there will still be premieres galore. But we’ll be in the same place.

Anyway, here’s the breakdown:

“Work It” (02:35 – 17:15)

“Downton Abbey” (17:20 – 27:20)

“The Firm” (27:25 – 38:20)

“Shameless” (38:30 – 47:55)

“House of Lies” (48:00 – 56:40)

Listener Mail – Reviewing shows projecting forward (57:00 – 01:04:10)

The NFL MVP Race (01:04:35 – 01:10:15)

The Baseball Hall of Fame (01:10:15 – 01:31:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]