Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 111

01.09.12 7 years ago

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, recorded with both Firewall and Iceberg sitting in the same hotel room in Pasadena.
WOO!
Unfortunately, as always seems to happen when we record in the same place, this podcast is a little quiet. I can’t explain why.
Also unfortunately, I’ve got a head cold and there are a handful of times during the podcast that I simply wasn’t able to be dainty and ladylike about blowing my nose.
Sorry.
Anyway, we talk a lot about press tour. And we review a slew of new shows, including comedic abominations “Rob” and “Chelsea” and the less-offensive “The Finder” and “Alcatraz.”
Lots to talk about…
Here’s this week’s breakdown…
TCA Press Tour (00:00 – 31:15)
“Are You There, Chelsea?” (31:15 – 36:40)
“Rob” (36:45 – 41:50)
“The Finder” (43:10 – 50:20)
“Napoleon Dynamite” (50:20 – 55:40)
“Alcatraz” (55:45 – 01:05:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALCATRAZdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergNAPOLEON DYNAMITEPODCASTROB!TCA 2012TCA Press TourTHE FINDER

