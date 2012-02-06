Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 114

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
Well, it’s not a happy Monday if you’re a Patriots fan, but Sepinwall isn’t, so at least it’s a happy Monday for him.
It’s time for a busy post-Super Bowl installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which I’m relieved that we made no bets on the Big Game. In the podcast, we discuss Super Bowl commercials, “Smash,” “The River” and answer a pile of mail.
A good time will be had by all.
Here’s the breakdown:
Super Bowl commercials (01:15 – 20:40)
“Smash” (20:40 – 39:00)
“The River” (39:00 – 52:50)
Listener Mail – “30 Rock” (53:30 – 58:45)
Listener Mail – “Kid Nation” and stuff (58:45 – 01:05:45)
Listener Mail – Casting “exclusives” (01:06:25 – 01:13:25)
Thanks for answering my questions!
Also, would The Book of Daniel be considered one of those “killed by bad press” shows? God forbid sex and drugs play a significant role in a show about religion
Brendan – NBC chickened out on “Book of Daniel” way early and what killed it was airing on Friday on NBC, but definitely that’s another good example of a show where the controversy had *no* connection to the content of the show being protested… Absolutely.
-Daniel
Everytime you said “Leslie Hope” I kept imagining “Leslie Knope” looking for her husband on the Amazon. Now *that’s* a show I’d watch.
CBS was going to do a reality version of The Beverly Hillbillies until protests essentially killed it. Fox was also planning to crash a plane on live TV, but ultimately backed off after a wave of bad press.
So far, though, I can’t think of any scripted shows that got killed due to bad press…
Roll your eyes if you must, but I admit, I was a little crushed at being inadvertently spoilered by Sean Bean’s “Missing” casting.
But Actor X’s casting actually made me somewhat excited, since I’m on the verge of giving up Show Y, and Show Z sounds right up my alley.
(I really hope we’re all talking about the same thing.)
OMG, somebody spoil me! Who is Actor X and what is Show Y?
John Carter is early March; no way should it count as a summer film.
if there were a firewall and iceberg podcast drinking game that required 1 drink for any FNL reference, wed all be dead now. :)
if brazilians speak portugeuese, why do they have spanish speaking translators?
They’re not local. The mechanic traveled the world with the Bruce Greenwood character, but wasn’t on the trip where everyone went missing. But it only makes it sillier that she knows everything about this region’s superstitions.
In regards to the “shows that died out of protest”, was the Fear Factor reboot dead in the water before the recent episode got pulled, and if not, would this cause the series to now definitely be dead in the water?
I know I’m late to the game, and this was killed just as much by bad reviews, but The Playboy Club had mild protests that had nothing to do with the actual content.
FilaPhresh – You’re not late to the game at all!
I’m sure that “Playboy Club” could certainly be discussed in the context. I’d argue that “Playboy Club” was killed more by NBC being NBC and less by the protest, which was 98% localized in PTC press releases, but it still probably counts.
-Daniel
But I’m sure PTC would gladly take credit for the cancellation. Odd how there loudest protest are about shows that will probably be cancelled anyway.
How far do “The Smash” jokes go?
Is Rock Center anchored by “The Smash?
(also on a genuine note) Was Gaius Charles’ character named after the NBC news anchor?
When does Gaius Charles surrender the Earth Defense Codes to the hot Cylon?
Aw i’m bummed about you guys not liking Smash, I wanted to like a new musical show now that i’m done with Glee.
And as I write that I realize I come off as if I don’t have my own opinion. Obviously i’ll give the show a chance but i’m just less optimistic about it.
I was skeptical of Spielberg’s television track record (and also that I find most of his movies too treacly). However, given the critical failure of all of his produced shows within the past television season I will refuse to watch a show that was produced by him.
Most prominently:
Falling Skies
Terra Nova
“She enjoys watching creatures flay themselves?!”
heh.
I thought you would appreciate this:
My co-worker texted me last night saying, “Whitney is dead!” Since we have an ongoing rivalry about who has better taste in television I assumed he meant that the show Whitney has been cancelled. When my response of, “Thank GOD! Took long enough!” went unacknowledged for an awkward amount of time, I did a quick google search and realized he did not, in fact, mean the NBC series. Rest in Peace, Whitney Houston.
I’ll keep hoping for the other alternative.