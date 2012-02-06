Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 114

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!

Well, it’s not a happy Monday if you’re a Patriots fan, but Sepinwall isn’t, so at least it’s a happy Monday for him.

It’s time for a busy post-Super Bowl installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which I’m relieved that we made no bets on the Big Game. In the podcast, we discuss Super Bowl commercials, “Smash,” “The River” and answer a pile of mail.

A good time will be had by all.

Here’s the breakdown:

Super Bowl commercials (01:15 – 20:40)

“Smash” (20:40 – 39:00)

“The River” (39:00 – 52:50)

Listener Mail – “30 Rock” (53:30 – 58:45)

Listener Mail – “Kid Nation” and stuff (58:45 – 01:05:45)

Listener Mail – Casting “exclusives” (01:06:25 – 01:13:25)

