Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 114

#Super Bowl
02.06.12 6 years ago 22 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
Well, it’s not a happy Monday if you’re a Patriots fan, but Sepinwall isn’t, so at least it’s a happy Monday for him.
It’s time for a busy post-Super Bowl installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which I’m relieved that we made no bets on the Big Game. In the podcast, we discuss Super Bowl commercials, “Smash,” “The River” and answer a pile of mail.
A good time will be had by all.
Here’s the breakdown:
Super Bowl commercials (01:15 – 20:40)
“Smash” (20:40 – 39:00)
“The River” (39:00 – 52:50)
Listener Mail – “30 Rock” (53:30 – 58:45)
Listener Mail – “Kid Nation” and stuff (58:45 – 01:05:45)
Listener Mail – Casting “exclusives” (01:06:25 – 01:13:25)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTSMASHSUPER BOWLTHE RIVER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP