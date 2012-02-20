Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 116

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

The banks may be closed for some alleged holiday, but The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast remains in business.

This week, we talked about the full season of “Downton Abbey” following its premiere on Sunday, we caught up with HBO’s excellent “On Freddie Roach” and we answer a lot of Listener Mail (and we’ve collected a lot more for the weeks to come). Good times!

Here’s the breakdown:

“Downton Abbey” (00:01:30 – 00:21:00)

“On Freddie Roach” (00:21:00 – 00:29:30)

Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:29:30 – 00:44:10)

Listener Mail – Pilots (00:45:55 – 00:59:10)

Listen Mail – Linsanity and Asian Representations (00:59:10 – 01:07:00)

Listener Mail – Critically acclaimed shows we don’t acclaim (01:07:00 – 01:13:45)

Listener Mail – The Ann Perkins Problem (01:13:50 – 01:18:40)

Listener Mail – FOX’s truncated schedule (01:18:50 – 01:22:25)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.