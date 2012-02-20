Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 116

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
The banks may be closed for some alleged holiday, but The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast remains in business.
This week, we talked about the full season of “Downton Abbey” following its premiere on Sunday, we caught up with HBO’s excellent “On Freddie Roach” and we answer a lot of Listener Mail (and we’ve collected a lot more for the weeks to come). Good times!
Here’s the breakdown:
“Downton Abbey” (00:01:30 – 00:21:00)
“On Freddie Roach” (00:21:00 – 00:29:30)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:29:30 – 00:44:10)
Listener Mail – Pilots (00:45:55 – 00:59:10)
Listen Mail – Linsanity and Asian Representations (00:59:10 – 01:07:00)
Listener Mail – Critically acclaimed shows we don’t acclaim (01:07:00 – 01:13:45)
Listener Mail – The Ann Perkins Problem (01:13:50 – 01:18:40)
Listener Mail – FOX’s truncated schedule (01:18:50 – 01:22:25)
Dr. Clarkson = worst doctor ever.
I was waiting for Molesley to drop dead because Dr. Clarkson had failed to notice that he was both drunk AND had the Spanish flu.
Why do I have to click four links to get to the podcast? Would it really be that hard to Stream this from Alans blog too ?
Is it so hard to click? I only clicked once from Alan Sepinwalls’s front page.
Chris – You had to click ONE link. Two max. If you’re clicking four links, that’s a mystery you need to solve for yourself. You could also just know that you have to go to my blog for one post per week. I’m not trying to force you there often.
As I say every time anybody asks this: The feed to iTunes goes through my blog, as it did since before Alan was at the site. That is why the streaming link is on my page.
-Daniel
Fienberg, you don’t like Seinfeld? I can’t take your opinion seriously anymore. You leave me no choice.
So, Sybil and Branson are unconvincingly distant when I seem to be the only person on Earth who wants to push Moping Matthew & Ice Queen Mary under an omnibus? God, is it wrong of me to greet Lavinia’s lachrymose death scene with a cry of “Lucky cow!”
I’m probably going to annoy DA cultists and haters alike, but I think the basic flaw of season two of DA was present and accounted for in season one. In brief: Lord Fellows may have an Oscar, but he really needs a good script editor who has a firmer grip on structure, pacing and the fine line between pleasing melodrama and screaming unintentional camp.
Strangely I never seem to hear either of you mention Carnivale. While it may not equal Wire/Deadwood/Sopranos, I always consider it among the shows in the strong second tier of HBO along with the likes of Six Feet Under, Oz, Boardwalk Empire, Treme, and Rome (the latter of which is worth getting around to for the record). Did either of you watch all/most of Carnivale and dislike it, or are you fans, or have you never seen it, or did you start it and never pick it back up, or is some other scenario the case? I suppose there is a slow start comparable to The Wire and Deadwood’s, but I think the first “hook” episodes occur pretty early in season 1.
Can Ann maybe just fade to Donna and Jerry season 1 early season 2 level involvement in each episode? I don’t have any strong feeling about Rashida Jones either way and maybe you guys would argue that is down to the writing or her role as the straight woman but she has never stood out as a comedic presence in this cast. The actress who plays Donna built on a pretty thin character earlier in the series and is regularly hilarious, when Ann scenes are funny it’s usually because of the other performer (her and Ron in Meet n Greet, her and Leslie in the fight etc). If the editors have to choose between Donna talking heads and Ann relationship scenes why should they have to give screen time to Rashida Jones because she is the bigger name and was originally intended to be a draw for the show?
Dan, didn’t you only somewhat recently watch The Shield? If I remember correctly, you didn’t watch the series till way after it had ended.
It saddens me that almost everyone seems to forget about The Shield when discussing the best television shows of the last decade. The Wire, Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Deadwood (to a lesser extent), and even sometimes Justified, all seem to be mentioned when discussing critically acclaimed modern dramas. It seems however, that many critics (aside from Sepinwall and writers at the avclub) have completely forgotten about the The Shield’s existence and truly incredible last 3 seasons.
To be rather cynical, I’m wondering if the rather scatter-shot writing in this series had anything to do with Julian Fellowes taking on another rather large commission in every sense — ITV’s entry in the battle of the centennial Titanic disaster-porn epics with the BBC. [www.youtube.com]
Summer Heights High and Damages (at least for its first couple of seasons) are two others that you guys don’t acclaim but were highly regarded by most others.
Im with dan 100% in his hatred of seinfeld.
And as someone who doesnt relate to mob subculture, id much rather watch deadwood or the wire instead of the sopranos.
Dan, I hate Seinfeld. HATE it.
I join you on your island, as I also share your love of TVD :-)
I nearly spit out my coke during the discussion of where the Crawley girls would be drafted because I was laughing so hard at Dan’s “analysis.” I feel bad for Sybil too, but she’s definitely the Khloe of the group. Personally, I would take Mary over Sybil. If this was Season 1, I’d probably take Sybil. But her falling for that ridiculous chauffeur just about ruined her character for me (not enough to take Edith over her, but she’s well behind Mary now). It’s too bad because I really liked her up to that point. I found it interesting that a show with the best romance since Desmond and Penny on Lost also had the worst romance on a great show since…Jack and Kate on Lost. Ok, so maybe it’s not unprecedented for a show to have both a great romance and a terrible one at the same time, but still. It was the most ridiculous, least plausible “romance” I can ever remember on a good show. There is a zero percent chance of a daughter of an English nobleman in the late 1910s falling for a chauffeur. Especially a lady that had as much going for her as Sybil and a chauffeur that is as boring and lame as that guy. I mean, it would be one thing if he had saved her life a time or two, or we had been shown that he had some great personality. But no. All he could do is whine about rich people and talk about “The Cause” in Ireland. I just wanted him to shut up. And I’m Irish (ok, I’m English and Scottish too). He was such a loser that even Lady Edith was way too good for him. I loved that Lord Grantham basically equated that marriage with World War II and Bates’ murder trial (“I’ve been through a war and a murder trial since then, to say nothing of [Sybil’s] choice of husband”). Obviously, the first two things are worse, but from a storytelling standpoint, this relationship did much more damage to the show than anything else. Actually, the more I think about it, the more the Kardashian analogy makes sense. We’ve established Edith as Khloe. Mary is Kim, the one who gets the most attention and has some baggage (Kim’s, uh, “tape” is essentially the 2012 equivalent of the Pamuk thing). And Sybil is Kourtney, the one who is actually the prettiest and most down to earth…but then she throws it all away by marrying a total loser. Ugh. Oh well. It was still worth watching for Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery, as well as the Matthew and Mary romance.
I meant to say World War I, not World War II, though Grantham probably would put both World Wars in the same category as Sybil’s marriage.