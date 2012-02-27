Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 117

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for a thrilling post-Oscars installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I discuss the Oscars and then review NBC’s “Awake,” Ovation’s “I’ll Take Manhattan” and ABC’s “GCB.” We also answer a pile of mail.
It’s a full show!
Here’s the breakdown:
The Oscars (00:00:40 – 00:19:15)
“Awake” (00:19:15 – 00:35:15)
“I’ll Take Manhattan” (00:36:50 – 00:45:00)
“GCB” (00:45:10 – 00:53:45)
Listener Mail – What caused NBC’s plight (00:54:00 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef” this season (01:03:10 – 01:08:55)
Listener Mail – Why do networks put shows at midseason anyway? (01:09:00 – 0:1:18:00)
The fact that I DON’T remember Leslie Bibb from Line of Fire is strange given that I remember Carla Gugino from Karen Sisco, Danny Nucci from 10-8, AND James Denton from the underrated Threat Matrix. Yes, I actually watched every episode of all three of those. Bet there isn’t anyone else on this site who can say the same.
And yet I didn’t watch Line of Fire. Maybe because they didn’t show until December, when I would’ve been busy w/ my PS3…
Also going to pipe in and say that the adverstising, just like those crappy Oscars ads, reeks of abortion.
To the “midseason” letter writer, Body of Proof was never really a success. It was a show that ABC launched at the end of a second straight disastrous season for their drama brand, and they got just good enough ratings out of it to justify renewing it as a piece of fluff they could hold and claim as a success out of that year’s drama launches.
In re: Pan Am – it might’ve worked better if the 11 million people who watched didn’t come to the conclusion that it was, to quote Travis Yanan, “an over the counter sleep aid”.
The whole “I AM NOT CIA, I AM A MOTHER LOOKING FOR HER SON!” bit was cheesy the instant I read it in the Futon Critic’s review (which I have a feeling is far more accurate of what’s going to be the popular consensus among the 4.8 million viewers and 1.2 demo it’s going to draw in that timeslot on premiere night). In terms of making it look like an action show, it’s succeeded. Making me want to watch is another matter entirely.
Line of fire premiered way back in 2003. So I believe you would of been busy with a PS3. I remember the only i glimpsed the show. I saw it had an MA rating. I continued to watch up to the point where A Corrupt Judge was blackmailing a woman in court for sexual favors. There was scene with rough sex. My parents were home so I changed the channel. A couple of months ago I downloaded Line of fire off a Piracy. It was pretty good Complex crime drama. Real sad Broadcast is unable to sustain at least one. Really love The Chicago Code last year. I won’t be watching GCB because soap operas have such low recycled standard of drama.
I think we both meant PS2. I’m just so used to writing PS3 now…
I loved Chicago Code, too. The day the (by the end) inevitable cancellation came to pass was a minor tragedy for TV.
Dan “What’s the Frequency” Rather got in trouble just by being involved in the incident that got him that Adult Swim-supplied nickname…and yet that didn’t affect all the people when it came time to anoint Survivor and CSI as megahits.
HEY, KNIGHT RIDER WASN’T AS TERRIBLE AS THE MEDIA MADE IT OUT TO BE! (it was worse)[bazinga]
Also, if I can venture an observation, Fox has been having issues launching self-starting hits on the scripted side lately, particularly w/ the dramas. I know Kevin Reilly gets a lot of sympathy because the man who replaced him @ NBC was a mad man who WANTED to tip the Supertrain all the way off the rails, but maybe Zucker and the rest of the NBC guys at the very top of the pyramid at the time had a valid reason for firing him.
surely you guys loved the Dean mocking Angelina Jolie!
Sepinwall called that his favorite moment during his Oscars review.
you haven’t seen the muppets, fienberg?
Belinda – I kept favoring more “serious” Oscar-y movies instead. Of course, lots of those movies — “Shame,” “Coriolanus,” “Young Adult” — won zero Oscars, compared to the juggernaut that was “Muppets.” I’ll watch it on DVD. Happily. Eagerly…
-Daniel
Ive been waiting months to see Coriolanus, but i dont think its ever come to philly, let alone the sururban art houses. Guess that will be video for me.
OdessaSteps – Really an impressive movie. Kinda got lost in the Oscars shuffle, obviously. But impressive. Frankly, I don’t regret seeing any of the three movies I listed over “The Muppets.” But I’ll still be happy to watch “Muppets” on BluRay.
-Daniel
Actually, both Ellie Kemper and Rose Byrne are under the age of 35 as well Dan.
He’s probably not “famous” enough for them (though he did turn up in the Erroll Morris talking head stuff), but Patton Oswalt would make a terrific Oscar host. He’s a film nerd and he knows how to work a room. And I think he’d be able to really walk that tightrope between being a little edgy and yet not offending the stars in the room.
Just as a slight caveat, I do have neighbors who are hesitant to watch shows on Fox because of the political leanings of FoxNews. Now granted, they are older and may not see Fox as a real network and are not big TV watchers to begin with, so I don’t have a pure sample to begin with. But it is an added hump, like getting them to watch a show about HS football in Texas.
Maybe you didn’t want to spoil it, but Dan didn’t you tweet that you liked the “new” Dallas? I thought of that when Alan said you hate soaps.
John – I didn’t “like” the new “Dallas” so much as I felt like it was a solid impersonation of the thing it was trying to be. So that may be close to liking it, but it was really more about not not liking it…
-Daniel
Cirque Du Soleil was my favorite part of the Oscar telecast.
Oh, for Gawd’s sake. A comedian doing an impression of a Black celebrity is not “Blackface.” Was his face as black as a shoe? Did he have huge white lips? Did he say, “Lawzy, massah?”
Read a history book. Visit the NCRM, where I worked for five years. Learn what Blackface was, before you make yourself sound any stupider.
You forgot the spectacle that was “The Jay Leno Show” in terms of the most classic Zuck-ups.