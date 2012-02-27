Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 117

02.27.12 6 years ago 22 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for a thrilling post-Oscars installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I discuss the Oscars and then review NBC’s “Awake,” Ovation’s “I’ll Take Manhattan” and ABC’s “GCB.” We also answer a pile of mail.
It’s a full show!
Here’s the breakdown: 
The Oscars (00:00:40 – 00:19:15)
“Awake” (00:19:15 – 00:35:15)
“I’ll Take Manhattan” (00:36:50 – 00:45:00)
“GCB” (00:45:10 – 00:53:45)
Listener Mail – What caused NBC’s plight (00:54:00 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef” this season (01:03:10 – 01:08:55)
Listener Mail – Why do networks put shows at midseason anyway? (01:09:00 – 0:1:18:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

