Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 117

In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I discuss the Oscars and then review NBC’s “Awake,” Ovation’s “I’ll Take Manhattan” and ABC’s “GCB.” We also answer a pile of mail.

The Oscars (00:00:40 – 00:19:15)

“Awake” (00:19:15 – 00:35:15)

“I’ll Take Manhattan” (00:36:50 – 00:45:00)

“GCB” (00:45:10 – 00:53:45)

Listener Mail – What caused NBC’s plight (00:54:00 – 01:03:10)

Listener Mail – “Top Chef” this season (01:03:10 – 01:08:55)

Listener Mail – Why do networks put shows at midseason anyway? (01:09:00 – 0:1:18:00)

