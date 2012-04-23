Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 125

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
In this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, we’ve got a correction, a review of The CW’s “L.A. Complex,” Dan’s Reality Roundup, discussion of “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones” and a pile of Listener Mail, including two questions about “Girls” and the controversy therein. 
That seems probably like enough for a full podcast, eh?
Here’s Monday’s podcast breakdown:
NFL on FOX (00:00:50 – 00:04:20)
“L.A. Complex” (00:04:15 – 00:13:05)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:13:00 – 00:26:20)
Listener Mail – Two “Girls” Queries (00:26:35 – 00:39:10)
Listener Mail – Twitter Etiquette (00:39:20 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” on Netflix (00:43:20 – 00:50:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:50:20 – 00:59:55)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:00:00 – 01:15:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

