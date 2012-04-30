Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 126

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Initially, this installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast seemed potentially light, with only “Sherlock” premiering this week. But then we spent 15 minutes mocking “Smash” and 10 minutes wrapping up the season of “The Good Wife” and it became a regular-lengthed podcast. And then we tacked on 15-plus minutes of SportsTalk at the end. Just for fun.
So what could have been a wicked short podcast became rather long. [That, by the way, is what she said.]
Monday’s breakdown:
Corrections (00:00:45 – 00:03:50)
“Sherlock” (00:03:50 – 00:19:50)
Listener Mail: “Smash” (00:20:10 – 00:37:40)
Listener Mail: Walton Goggins Performances (00:37:45 – 00:43:00)
Listener Mail: Jon Hamm in comedy (00:43:20 – 00:51:00)
“The Good Wife” finale (00:51:10 – 01:01:05)
“Mad Men” (01:01:30 – 01:16:30)
SportsTalk (01:16:30 – 01:32:30)
Here’s how Dev should be saved…turn him into British Intelligence officer Zafar Younis, and let him kick ass in the background.
Thanks you two for giving me the nightmare.
I had skipped the live Game of Thrones ep last night to catch up on what you had to say about the Justified season finale. Then I went to bed, and suddenly, I was trudging through deep snow in Winterfell, Winter was here, and Robert Quarles was chasing me like a White Walker. I never have TV show dreams, and here I was having one combining two of my favorite shows in unexpected interesting ways that scared the crap out of me. Sidenote: If you can get Yost, Weiss and Benioff in a room together so that Raylan can have a mythical Westeros ancestor in an epic, Elseworlds-like crossover, that would be great, thanks. Actually, you owe it to me.
Which is sadder, you referencing an episode of Felicity from 13 years ago or that I got the reference?
Neither is even slightly sad!
-Daniel
So basically Alan wants John Slattery and Kiernan Shipka to remake Paper Moon? Because, um–SIGN ME UP.
I had the exact same though. Make it happen Hollywood!
When these two talk about sports it always reminds me of when characters on tv shows are shown playing video games and are holding the game controllers like retards
Very substantive critique. And that’s why we put the sports segments at the end, so that you can do other things.
-Daniel
I skip it because it’s not sports talk – it’s NY and BOS Sports talk. I thought that’s what ESPN was for??
I think we actually spent far more time on the Washington Redskins’ draft than we did on either of our own teams.
Oh, I gave up when you went from Sox/Yankees talk to Knicks talk.
Anyway, I’m not complaining. I love that you guys list the times of your discussion in the description so I can listen to the parts I want and skip the parts I don’t want.
Hey, I didn’t turn off The Sopranos when Tony played Mario Kart with one hand either
I was expecting the theme from the jeremy brett sherlock holmes to start the show. :)
I’m always shocked at how dismissive Alan is of Betty on Mad Men. But it does seem like the wives of Don are so divisive. I see the same hate now for Megan, with everyone thinking she’s some sinister nutcase.
I haven’t seen that at all. I think Megan’s grown on a lot of people… unlike Betty, who’s just grown FAT! Sorry, couldn’t resist.
The question is: Who will have the better record at the end of the year – Angels or Red Sox?
Yes, they will break my heart (the Clippers). But we have SMALL expectations!
I’m not a Yankee or Red Sox fan and still love the baseball talk! What are your thoughts on Bobby V thus far Dan? As a Met fan, I have fond memories of him, both as great entertainment and being fantastic when it comes to in-game strategy but it’s been a while and few things I read are positive. Is that mostly just a result of the Youkilis statement/slow start?
Did I actually hear Dan quote Seinfeld? Up is down and black is white. All of reality is fraying at the edges.
Overall, I agree with Alan and Daniel’s view of Goggins work on The Shield and Justified, but I recall some of Shane’s stuff in earlier seasons of The Shield, one scene in particular when Vic and Shane are shouting at each other on a street corner, and ultimately go their seperate ways (end of Season 3 maybe?) that is flat out AWESOME work by both Goggins and Chiklis. That moment, Goggins instantly became one of my favorite actors. He just continued to get better and better though.
Benedict Cumberbatch is also in The Hobbit he plays Smaug.
Cumberbatch will also be busy won’t he? He will also be in the new Star Trek movie.
Freeeman has played a lot of iconic roles
He was Tim on The Office, Arthur Dent in The Hitchhiker’s Guide…, Watson in Sherlock and now Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit (this one has yet to be viewed but we know he is in it).
This is surprising given that very few people probably know who he is.
Freeman was also the nude stand-in in Love, Actually
I have little problem loving Jon Hamm’s performance for the reason that I do feel that it is enough just to condemn the character. If the character remains the center of the creative narrative and therefore our social lens in terms of people we think are important comtemplate in social analysis and our lives.
The reason why I feel it is not enough to simply condemn the character is that it does not fall into line with the goal we all want of including people of all colors into our daily lives.
There is a difference between condemning the character and realizing what the character means to African Americans and the pain it causes Tracy Jordan’s character in the sketch. It was beautiful to notice the way that Jordan pleaded with Jon Hamm’s character to please see the humanity in African Americans. This is the most important point of the sketch. To erase Morgan/Jordan and the sketch character from the analysis because he was the straight man and not the buffoon is problematic because then White Americans still stay at the center of the media and social narrative.
I had a similar problem with The AV Club celebrating DiCaprio stills from Django Unchained. Because while people can condemn the character as antiquated and wrong the performance and character can be celebrated for his complexity and visiousness and still be at the center of the media and social narrative. People who believe the confederacy will rise again can blend into this celebration in celebrating the deliciousness of this role because it celebrates their ancestors and this is not a narrative that needs any emphasis and celebration.
Therefore when it comes to the Morgan/Hamm sketch and Jamie Foxx as Django it is important that we see and contemplate the stories, lives, complexities and struggles as African Americans because it is only when we see them as human beings as people worth contemplating that we can move to a society that is all inclusive.
So I was actually troubled that you mainly ignored Morgan’s performance in the sketch and how important a critique he presented actively in the sketch. It brought a lot of relief when he slammed that chair over Hamm’s character’s head.
The complete dignity of the Alfie character totally makes that sketch work, starting from the way he enters the apartment well-dressed, home from work, extremely dignified, all the way through his various pleadings with “Abner” until he’s finally had enough.
Hamm alone in quasi-blackface doesn’t work at all. If anything, Morgan was more than the straight man in the scene. It’s a total two-hander.
Alan- again I am not saying that you personally ignored, that you misunderstood the sketch or more importantly guilty of racism. My point is that I feel that it is important to emphasize how the sketch works and to highlight Morgan’s contribution in the sketch to over turn the narrative tradition on race established by Amos and Andy and for this reason.
Therefore I am pointing out in the discussion in the podcast the discussion of Morgan’s role was not discussed enough.
I will have to disagree with you a little bit about the sketch working without Morgan. Working in the sense of getting laughs. The buffoon has been a comic trope for as long as there have been court jesters. The powerful laughing at the least powerful is an aspect of comedy that certainly exists.
Would the sketch have received laughs if Hamm had just acted like a buffoon? I believe so because it would have pointed out the silliness of the caricature to people who know its wrong, to people who just take in comedy uncritically they would just be laughing at as buffoon and to the malicious would be laughing at black face as it was originally intended. The latter option is even more possible in the context of 30 Rock given the selfish, spoiled, lazy and buffoonish character that Tracy Morgan plays on 30 Rock. Taken uncritically Hamm’s character could reinforce this narrative. We live in an age in which a legitimate contender for president said that inner city urban youths have no role models to show them how to work and how to show up on monday and then suggested that these children should be hired as janitors.
So in terms getting laughs it could work but it would be mean spirited reinforcing of African American stereotypes. A criticism 30 Rock has received for the Tracy Jordan character.
Therefore it is constantly important to highlight the humanity, dignity and struggle of African Americans in the public conversation and to make sure to de emphasize other narratives of race which seek to demean people. This should be done explicitly.
One of the other important things I want to note about the 30 Rock piece is that this is yet another instance of black face in media in recent times.
The last four years there have been a few too many instances of black face:
Robert Downey Jr. In Tropic Thunder (I understand it is satire but it still puts White Americans at the center of the media/social narrative and allows the exclusion of black people- an anyone remember who the Afrcian American character was in Tropic Thunder without looking at the internet?) when Downey Jr. was nominated for an Oscar for playing the role a still of Downey Jr. in black face was used as his nominating picture without a hint of irony. Ridiculous given how many African American people have even been nominated for Oscars or have acting jobs in this day and age.
John Slattery as Roger Sterling on Mad Men
Billy Crystal without any hint of irony as Sammy Davis Jr. on the Oscars (completely ignorant of history of the lack of diversity within the academy).
Now Jon Hamm on 30 Rock (although it was therapeutic to see Jordan/Morgan appeal to humanity and then bash the character over the head with a chair to let out his frustration. I wonder how Chappelle would have dealth with it?)
This is a very disturbing trend for the discussion of race in America. I don’t like it. I hope it reverses.
What is most disturbing about the discussion of race is that it’s affects are rarely discussed.
Viola Davis won the SAG award for her performance in The Help. She received a standing ovation for this win (ironically just like Hattie McDaniel for her role as Mamie in Gone with the Wind). When this happened previously in recent years the actor went on to easily win the Oscar.
However, Davis in interviews for The Hollywood Reporter and EW brought up the topic of structural racism in that there were and are next to no jobs of or African American actors. She even chastised Charlize Theron (a South African) for not knowing what she was talking about when Theoron tried to interrupt Davis’ critique of structural racism/gender inequality by telling Davis that she was “hot as shit”. Davis also brushed aside Clooney’s attempt to speak on speak on inequality to get her point across in the EW interview (I believe rightfully so as this would once again put a White person at the center of the media narrative when it is clear that Viola Davis as a human being and African American woman can speak for herself).
Subsequently Meryl Streep won for playing Margaret Thatcher and I felt that it was odd that she began her speech by saying- some people will say oh it’s her again, but I don’t care. I felt that this was a hat tip to the issue of race and the Oscars. I found it offensive because I know that Streep is a learned person and not only that but a champion of Davis and her work as they worked together on Doubt. Davis even preemptively got up to publicly congratulate Streep on the broadcast I believe to allay such a controversy.
I don’t think that the Davis anecdote proves that the Academy is guilty of racism. However, I believe, as Davis herself pointed out, that the lack of jobs for African American males and females is an important structural issue which helps to illuminate why certain actions have taken place within entertainment media.
I feel this article in the LA Times brilliantly highlighted the problem and greatly pointed out that people with power in the academy are resisting diversity:
Oscar voters overwhelmingly white, male
Frank Pierson, a former academy president who won an Oscar for original screenplay for “Dog Day Afternoon” in 1976, said merit is the primary criterion for membership.
“I don’t see any reason why the academy should represent the entire American population. That’s what the People’s Choice Awards are for,” said Pierson, who still serves on the board of governors. “We represent the professional filmmakers, and if that doesn’t reflect the general population, so be it.”
Former executive director Bruce Davis- “The guilds are a democracy. If you have credits, nobody asks how good you were,” said Davis, the executive director from 1989 to 2011. “But the academy has to be different.”
These comments are powerful and affect television casting as movies still hold the power in terms of tiered admiration of entertainment media where television still feels inferior and movie stars are bigger than television stars.
Feinberg complaining about something being jokey while he continues to make the most juvenile, inane, and unfunny one liner comments or what he would consider a joke every week is supremely annoying.
That cramming Sherlock line was something an 8 year old would say.
“Fienberg.”
And you should probably just stop listening to the podcast if I upset you so much.
-Daniel
As a Skins fan, none of that surprises me.
Very entertaining podcast! My one complaint is Alan’s repeated demeaning references to “Fat Betty”. An aversion to Betty is perfectly understandable, but using the prefix of “Fat” makes it sound like her weight gain is related to her crappiness as a character. Not cool.
My aversion to Betty as a character was well established when she was skinny. Fat Betty is me making fun of the decision to put January Jones in a fat suit (because she hadn’t gained all that much weight in real life) to deal with her pregnancy.
OK, but there is no way for a casual listener to know your personal history with the show’s production decisions. To anyone who is unaware, it comes across as an insult to fat people, who already get enough abuse IMO.
It’s a long running podcast. We have many running gags. If we stopped to explain each joke for the benefit of new listeners who might not grasp the context and take offense, we would get nothing else done (least of all humor). Sorry you took offense. It was not said with malice for the weightier among us (myself very much included).
Well, I wasn’t that offended, really. It just seemed like an unfortunate note in an otherwise very smart & engaging discussion. I mean… as a gag, it’s not particularly funny. Perhaps you would consider putting it to bed, given the likelihood that new listeners wouldn’t get it and/or would find it objectionable? Just a thought.
BTW, I am a longtime reader & appreciator of your columns, so the fact that I didn’t get the joke says something…
Moreover, she’s being referred to as Fat Betty all ’round the net, not just here.
As for running gags, I’m glad Alan didn’t take the opportunity, when discussing how to fix Smash, to sneak in another Smash Williams joke. :>
“America has no significant relationship with Marilyn Monroe’s feet”.
Hmmm… never thought about it that way.
I can’t agree this episode surpasses the two previous episodes.
– I like John Slattery and think he’s great as comic relief but I’d put Elisabeth Moss’ performance well above Slattery.
– I like the Megan story if there were more hours in a season. Joan and Lane are gone. Perhaps they’ll come back late in the season.
– Peggy’s Mom was right and it breaks my heart.
– So.. this season HAS amounted to a hill of beans?
– NB: It was PETE, not Roger who said that clients would be afraid that SCDP would turn on them – Pete once again prophetic.