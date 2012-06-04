Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 132

#Mad Men #Game of Thrones
06.04.12

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Firewall & Iceberg listeners (or fans) are in luck, because this is going to be a double podcast week!
In our regular Monday installment, we talk a little bit about Sundance’s “Push Girls” and then a ton about “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.” So it’s only three things we talk about and it’s a full 90-minute episode.
And we didn’t even get to this week’s episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“Buffy” will be folded into a Wednesday or Thursday podcast that will also include reviews of HBO’s “True Blood,” IFC’s “Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk,” NBC’s “Saving Hope” and possibly a couple other things.
Hopefully y’all won’t mind the double-podcast week!
Here’s Monday’s breakdown:
“Push Girls” (00:03:05 – 00:10:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:10:10 – 00:55:45)
“Mad Men” (00:55:50 – 01:31:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Mad Men#Game of Thrones
