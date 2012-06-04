Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 132

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Firewall & Iceberg listeners (or fans) are in luck, because this is going to be a double podcast week!
In our regular Monday installment, we talk a little bit about Sundance’s “Push Girls” and then a ton about “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.” So it’s only three things we talk about and it’s a full 90-minute episode.
And we didn’t even get to this week’s episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“Buffy” will be folded into a Wednesday or Thursday podcast that will also include reviews of HBO’s “True Blood,” IFC’s “Comedy Bang Bang!” and “Bunk,” NBC’s “Saving Hope” and possibly a couple other things.
Hopefully y’all won’t mind the double-podcast week!
Here’s Monday’s breakdown:
“Push Girls” (00:03:05 – 00:10:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:10:10 – 00:55:45)
“Mad Men” (00:55:50 – 01:31:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Push girls: proving full use of one’s extremities is not required to be part of scripted reality crap.
Dan, do you think based on the lack of the bastard of Bolton in season 2 GOT that the boltons’ role in the series is going to be diminished, or are we just going to have to have a lot of exposition/character fleshing out shoved down our throats next year to get us to where we should be already
Evolution1085 – I’m more concerned by the lack of supporting Tullys. But probably the answer will be “more exposition.” It usually tends to…
-Daniel
I don’t think any kind of value from Cat’s family will be gotten out of the series outside of whatever crazy that Benioff and Weiss decide to squeeze out of Lysa in the next few years. I imagine some other of Rob’s bannermen will be taking Edmure’s place that fateful night as well. It wouldn’t surprise me if we never see riverun at all during the series, which is disappointing because Brynden was one of my favorite background characters.
Bryden and Edmure Tully were on the list of characters that are confirmed as being cast for Season 3 that made the rounds on the Internet about a week ago. So we’ll see the Tullys (and presumably Riverrun) next season. Ramsay, incidentally, is not on that list, though Benioff and Weiss noted that the list is not comprehensive, so he could end up be cast as well. As to how much any of these roles will be pared down to fit the story, I have no idea.
They fact that they actually cast Roose and that he is the only man we see with Robb for most of the seasons gives me confidence the Boltons arent getting diminished. But yeah, it would have been nice to see his son.
I didn’t like they substituted Tywin for Roose as lord of Harenhal during Arya’s stay. I found that would have been an excellent oppurtunity to get to know him (and by extension give us insight into what kind of son he could condone) but instead they felt like they needed more work for Charles Dance…. it’ll be a pity if that substitution comes back to bite the show creatively down the road….
Re: Arya/Tywin/Roose
Seriously? I think you’re the only person I’ve seen who preferred didn’t like the scenes with Arya and Tywin, or at least that you would have preferred the show do something else. I thought this was a million times more interesting than the corresponding scenes in the book.
@john… considering the amount of time going forward that will be spent with the House Bolton vs the amount of time that will be spent with the elder Lannister for the rest of the series (barring some more digressions from the source material), I say go with the Boltons. Plus, there’s a sense of malevolence from Roose that we really need to get going on for the rest of the run, as he’s literally made no impression at all on screen.
The podcast after the Red Wedding is going to be something.
80 mins on Mad Men and Game of Thrones? Yes, please, and thank you.
Don would enjoy Blow Up. His favorite movie is La Notte, as he told Bobby Barrett in Season 2. And I think the point was that he would be pissed if Sally went to the movie, it being too violent for her.
Brooks – I completely forgot that Don loved “La Notte.” Or, rather, I forgot that when Don said he loved “La Notte,” it was a character detail that didn’t seem even vaguely believable. But you’re right…
-Daniel
It is perhaps odd that Don would like that movie, though I think it is thematically of a piece with Mad Men, which is probably why Weiner chose it.
Brooks- Exactly. I have no trouble believing Matt Weiner loves the movie. I have lots of trouble believing the same of Don Draper/Dick Whitman.
-Daniel
I really don’t understand why they handled the sacking of Winterfell the way they did. Maybe they didn’t want to tip their hand too much for what’s in store next season, but what they ended up putting onscreen was just confusing. Seeing Winterfell in flames should have been an emotional moment, but I couldn’t get over the fact that I didn’t understand how we arrived there. The show should have just shown it all. I think they could have presented it in such a way that it wouldn’t have given too much away.
This is definitely a case of removing the character Dan mentioned in the podcast from the season, which I think was a terrible decision in retrospect (but I understand the reasoning they must have had at the time). I think they realized that introducing the character in the final episode would tip their hand too much with next season’s developments, as you say. I liked the way Theon’s story was done for the most part but I think they dropped the ball at the end there. That said, with the decisions they made, leaving things ambiguous on how Winterfell was razed was the only option left to them.
A show called Bunk?
I forsee some “smash williams” style humor from alan using one of everyones favorite Wire characters. Well, since it would probably cheese off david simon, maybe not. :)
Its okay to not like “Push Girls”, but repeatedly apologizing for not liking it is kind of patronizing.
Reality television stinks, it doesnt matter who the subject is. Expecting these push girls to ‘uplift’ the genre demonstrateds your own prejudice that these women are ‘different’. You seem to be expecting more from them than the other Housewives and bimbos and Dance Moms. Why?
And why are you so apologetic? These chicks were in Car accidents. I’m sure they can handle bad TV reviews. Do you get so emotionally agitated when you criticize Eric Balfour?
Alan – thanks for affirming that it’s OK that I don’t have every detail of every episode of both seasons committed to memory (I didn’t catch the Hound/fire element either). And on that note I am totally missing the Hodor fascination you and Dan have. Can somebody please fill me in?
For the finale I found it very disappointing that Sansa has suddenly taken leave of all her senses after we’ve been led to believe all season that she’s actually fairly cunning.
Really good scene with Jaqen at the end, but I’ll be sad if that’s truly the last we see of him in that particular incarnation. I found Jaqen not only intriguing but also one very handsome piece of eye candy in that GOT costume and long hair. Yeah, season 2 had its moments.
One thing Dan neglected to mention as to Sansa’s motivations is that at the time the Hound made his offer, she was under the impression Stannis was going to win the battle. She was hedging her bets that Stannis would treat her well as opposed to the greater risk of travelling with the Hound, who frankly terrifies her. That said, they haven’t done a great job of communicating that Sansa is still quite naive and is terrified that anyone who expresses any kindness towards her is trying to entrap her in treason. Ned’s death still hangs heavy on her every action.
Yes, agreed. But I wasn’t thinking specifically about her choice not to take off with the Hound. I was thinking about how clueless she seemed after Joffrey broke off his engagement to her. It seemed ludicrous that Littlefinger had to explain to her the precariousness of her new station. Smart as we’ve been led to believe she is, and knowing exactly what kind of evil shit Joffrey is, Littlefinger still has to plead with her to get the hell out of Dodge?
OK, I’ll give her a slight pass in that maybe she was so happy in the moment she didn’t have adequate time to assess the new situation and realize she was still anything but free. And perhsps somehow she still clings to the hope/belief that there’s some good in Joffrey, but if so I don’t know why.
I would imagine the near gang rape a few episodes ago also made Sansa afraid of what’s outside the castle and hesistant to just escape with the Hound. Sure, the hound saved her then, but she also witnessed his brutality there. Couple that with the general consensus that Stannis was going to win, I can see why she decided to stay.
Just curious, why do you guys pronounce Westeros differently from all the characters on the show? You put an emphasis on the second E, which I haven’t heard anyone else do. I also noticed it with certain names, like Tommen which you basically pronounced as Tome-en, though I’ve always heard it more as Tom-men. Not a criticism, but merely wondering where these pronunciations come from as they seem counterintuitive to my mind, and I haven’t heard the characters onscreen use them. Is that how the audiobook guy pronounces things?
They’re just trying to sound cool, like Madonna when she uses her British accent
Curious – I believe the [mis]pronunciations you’re listing came only from me. I pronounce things however I got them in my head to pronounce them when I read the books and despite weeks [seasons] of repetition on the TV show, the “correct” pronunciations haven’t sunk in.
Apologies.
-Daniel
Thanks for the explanation. I saw the first season before I read the books, so I just always had most of the names in my head the way the show presented them. Maybe next season I’ll be accusing the show of mispronouncing Edmure or Brynden.
In response to Alan and Dan wondering about any major events happening in 1967 that could pop up in the Mad Men finale… 2 weeks ago they established Valentine’s Day was “coming up” and a calendar in Joan’s office read late January 67. No exact date mentioned this week, though “Few dollars” came out on Jan 18th, and I swear I heard something in the background of a scene, maybe that Sally was watching about the USSR sending troops to the Chinese border (Feb 15) so we were likely in mid Feb. Now…there actually are a lot of things that happened in the next couple months that could provide the theme for the finale. I did look at the timeline….just between the dates of 3/21 and 4/15…2 huge demonstrations against the Vietnam War in NYC (this is when a lot of the bigger demonstrations started), Martin Luther King Jr (he will have to be a part of next season no?) denounces the War in NYC, the Boeing 737 debuts (drop Mohawk for American again?) and on 3/29 a huge TV actors strike before the Academy Awards (could be a huge loss in business for commercials). So while it would be a bit longer then the usual month…Id say we end season 5 about 10 1/2 months after it began in April 1967. Would think Season 6 starts early 1968, and takes most of that very tumultous year. I’ve always thought the final scene of the show when it’s all done would be New Years Eve 1970 and Don watching the ball drop in Times Square.
Early 1967 events (March April) for possible Mad Men inclusion:
New York City Be-In in Central Park (against Vietnam) and MLK Jr. denounces Vietnam in NYC (A Time to Break Silence)
Beginnings of Six Day War (Israel vs Arab world)
Expo 67 in Montreal (for Megan)
SPOILERS FROM FUTURE BOOKS IN THE SONG OF ICE AND FIRE SERIES
It sounds like season 1 worked better for Alan and Dan because there was more of a clear arc for the key characters, and each of them also seemed to be tied together. All of them, except for Dany, were in the same physical location in the first episode of the series, which helped tie their stories together as the season went on.
From Clash of Kings on, the core characters continue to spread further apart (and new characters are introduced). None of the Stark children (other than Bran and Rickon) have seen each other again, and Sansa and Tyrion go on separate journeys that further isolate the core cast from each other. In other words, the number of separate plot threads increase and don’t physically dovetail (though the often do thematically). Further, some of the characters really take their sweet time trying to get to the fireworks factory.
I wonder whether Dan, as someone who has read the books, can imagine the future seasons of the series actually working as a unified television program as the type that he (and especially Alan) seem to be expecting.
I have a hard time seeing how this will work in a way that satisfies someone with Alan’s (eminently reasonable) expectations. I’ve chosen to view the show as, basically, a serial where the breaks between seasons are more a result of production necessity than thematic or plot-related cohesion.
If someone expects this is only going to lo like the final season.
I think the Hound’s afraid of fire was pretty clear. There were other things that weren’t clear like the fire in Winterfell or the plan of Qhorin.