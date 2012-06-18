Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 135

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a slightly late-day installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Sepinwall realized that we hadn’t watched “Wilfred,” which FX is previewing this Thursday, before it moves to its regular time period the following week, so we plowed through some screeners to set up some less-than-thrilling “Wilfred” discussion.
Fortunately, things were much more engaged for our review of Aaron Sorkin’s “Newsroom,” as well as the finales of “Girls” and “The Killing.”
And without further ado… Allison Williams eating cake.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Wilfred” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)
“The Newsroom” (00:11:15 – 00:35:20)
“Veep” finale (00:35:25 – 00:43:00)
“Girls” finale (00:43:00 – 00:57:15)
“Killing” finale (00:57:15 – 01:19:50)
“Buffy” (01:20:10 – 01:30:35)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
America needs to see Dan Fienberg’s DEATH FAN. This has to happen.
I second that. It will go viral, Dan. At least more viral than the vid in the Killing.
Duvall & Belinda – It’s really not good. It was our first assignment. It’s silent, edited in-camera and… well, it sucks. I made at least two-and-a-half better short films in that class. And they’re all on VHS and not goin’ anywhere…
-Daniel
Would you say the Newsroom will be better for those who haven’t seen Sorkin’s other shows, as the characters won’t be quite as stale?
Other Scott – Honestly, familiarity was low on my list of problems with the show. It was certainly something I was *aware* of, but not necessarily detrimentally, in this case. But I’d say somebody who hasn’t seen Sorkin’s other shows should watch Sorkin’s other shows. At some point, at least…
-Daniel
Hi Alan, I think you would remember if you say (Tony winner) John Gallagher Jr. on Broadway, but I think you definitely saw him on tv before and forgot. He played the high school student who drives Josh, Toby, and Donna in 20 hours in America the season Four premier of The West Wing. I’m not sure if you reviewed that episode as it was after I moved to Cali and couldn’t read the Star Ledger and before I realized it was online, but I’m assuming you’ve seen it. I don’t think I’ve commented on a podcast before, so I’ll just say I really love them. Keep up the great work, men!
I thought that video on The Killing had a five-figure amount of views, not four.
But that’s still not a lot.
Sam Cooke = all kinds of fabulous!
I can’t see the player on my mobile, so I’m having a hard time listening to the podcast on my phone (Android 2.3/Opera). Would you mind putting the .mp3 up in a link as well, so I can download it? Thanks
Chesterfield – Interesting… I didn’t know that was an issue… I’ll check!
-Daniel
Would the hits for “circulating fan killer love story” be more or less harmful to my computer than “Rory Gilmore sex boat”?
Thank you for the podcast, Dan.
I was looking forward to watching the Newsroom, but hearing what you and Alan said, I might have to adjust my anticipation
And happy birthday!
Aaron Sorkin and David E Kelley are renowned for having characters spiel paragraph after paragraph of sanctimonious left wing condescension. I mean how many times did Boston Legal call out Bush and his administration? How often did the West Wing do it?
At this point their writing is not going to change and maybe catharthis would negate the offence, who knows. I will check in and hopefully in a few weeks we will see what exactly got you going in episode 4, until then thank you for the podcast.
Hey! How come this site doesn’t work for me when I’m on Chrome?!
War Chief Shake Zula – Not a clue. When did this not-working start? And does anybody else on Chrome want to chime in for trouble-shooting purposes?
-Daniel
I’m not sure. I only switched to Chrome for this site recently. And it’s not just here, either – I can’t access ANY streaming content on this browser, not even on YouTube.
Which probably means problems w/ Chrome, not w/ the site…
War Chief – Yeah, that sounds less like a HitFix issue than a Chrome issue, but I’ll keep an eye out to see if anybody else weighs in with Chrome-based HitFix issues and I’ll report ’em to the tech folks as required…
-Daniel
I use Chrome on my personal laptop and never have problems, for what it’s worth.
While I’m here, though, I should point out that it seems comments that attempt to quote things by using quotation marks are posting funny. Everything outside of the quotes disappears after submitting the comment.
Happy Cyber Birthday Dan!!!!
(Can’t believe that I’m the first to say it…).
Nix The Killing and bring back Rubicon!