Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 135

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a slightly late-day installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Sepinwall realized that we hadn’t watched “Wilfred,” which FX is previewing this Thursday, before it moves to its regular time period the following week, so we plowed through some screeners to set up some less-than-thrilling “Wilfred” discussion.

Fortunately, things were much more engaged for our review of Aaron Sorkin’s “Newsroom,” as well as the finales of “Girls” and “The Killing.”

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Wilfred” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)

“The Newsroom” (00:11:15 – 00:35:20)

“Veep” finale (00:35:25 – 00:43:00)

“Girls” finale (00:43:00 – 00:57:15)

“Killing” finale (00:57:15 – 01:19:50)

“Buffy” (01:20:10 – 01:30:35)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.