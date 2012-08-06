Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 142

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

In this episode, Sepinwall and I wrap up TCA Press Tour, discuss this week’s “Breaking Bad” and the Season 1 finale of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” And, because people requested it and because we’d both seen the movie, we also discuss “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Come back on Wednesday for our reviews of “Animal Practice,” “Go On,” “Hell on Wheels” and for our answer to any mail y’all happen to provide.

TCA Press Tour (00:01:00 – 00:34:25)

“Breaking Bad” (00:34:35 – 00:57:40)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (00:57:40 – 01:15:15)

“The Dark Knight Rises” (01:15:20 – 01:33:00)

