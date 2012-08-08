Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 143

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, here’s a mid-week bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We came in under an hour on this one and it’s fairly straight-forward: We review NBC’s “Go On” and “Animal Practice,” chat about the start of the second season of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels” and we use one piece of Listener Mail as our opening to chat about NBC’s Olympics coverage a bit.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Go On” (00:01:30 – 00:15:30)
“Hell on Wheels” (00:15:30 – 00:25:40)
“Animal Practice” (00:25:45 – 00:38:25)
The Olympics (00:38:25 – 00:55:00)
Animal Practice could be a really big hit. Never under estimate the appeal of animals to people in Middle America.
I don’t really get why people keep trying to do sitcoms about support groups. The Trouble With Normal and Help Me Help You both flopped as did the Eric Schaeffer abominations Gravity and Starved (which also featured Laura Benanti.) Shouldn’t we give up on this as a concept?
J – Two words “Dear” and “John.” Once you establish that a support group can be used for one of the greatest sitcoms in history, you’ve gotta keep trying to rekindle that magic. [Granted that I’m joking a wee bit, “Dear John” ran for a solid four seasons… NBC would kill to get 85+ episodes out of “Goon.”
-Daniel
Well, it wqs also used to an actual great sitcom, e bob newhart show.
Dan, Terrell Owens actually had a nice season with the Bengals in 2010, the last time he played in the NFL. 72 catches, 983 yards and 9 TDs is pretty respectable. I love when you guys talk about sports, though.
Mark – Huh. No clue why I remember him sucking. But sure, those numbers are obviously perfectly respectable…
-Daniel
Your comments about Hell on Wheels sound encouraging. I might watch the season 1 finale and try season 2.
Will you guys be reviewing Prisoners of War on Hulu? I’ve seen the 1st episode and think it is quite good and it’s interesting comparing it to Homeland. Any thoughts on Hulu’s exclusives/originals? I haven’t watched it yet, but I understand Rev is pretty good.
Interesting Olympics discussion. I was definitely eager to hear your take considering everyone on Twitter is losing their minds over NBC’s coverage. I agreed with everything you said re: the American TV business model and such. I live in Canada and we definitely see a lot more live on TV. Outside of 6pm and 11pm hour newscasts, CTV airs live coverage throughout the day starting at 4am eastern, and then airs highlights from 7-11pm as a sort of “convenience” replay thing rather than NBC “saving” events to show exclusively in primetime. Although from what I’ve read, CTV is in a similar boat regarding overpaying for the games and was not willing to pay enough for rights to the 2014 and 2016 games.
Thankfully, ive mostly watched/listened to bbc covergae.
To show what nbc thinks of foreign athletes, jessica ennis, the poster girl for the games, had her gold medal win in the heptathalon shown on nbc at around 11:45 et.
As i mentioned in alans thread, heres dick ebersol discusing his olympics philosophy
[sportsonearthblog.com]
while the structure / comparison to COMMUNITY is definitely there this was not what the issues were with this show (at least for me). i agree that it is a “Matthew Perry issue.”
yes, his voice was weirdly modulated. sort of brought back some of the negative issues of STUDIO 60 with Perry’s casting / struggle to be someone other than Chandler Bing for me.
in addition to the issues with Matthew Perry, i think the casting was off on the love interest chick, badly. but i have to say there’s a bigger problem (again in my problem): i spent half the episode curled up in a figurative fetal ball crying and half the episode sort of mouth agape semi-fascinated at the train wreck of not so funny MUST SEE NBC sitcom-esque comedy.
so yeah, it’s the tone and the through line of the show that was the worst thing to me. in a time of shows like BORGEN, LOUIE, LONGMIRE, etc. is there really a need to have a show with such a confused vision of itself?
Glad to hear the Swede is still kicking around. His introduction was the only really good episode of last season, and he was completely wasted, even more than Meloni, on True Blood this season.
I’ve had good experience w/ the live streaming … watched most of the ‘big’ events live and was able to stream 720p w/o any hiccups. I also prefer the online live announcers to NBC’s primetime teams (especially in gymnastics, Shannon Miller was way better than the pre-taped commentators).
Which shows are going to be opposite Go On? It was okay, certainly worth giving a chance, unless it’s opposite my favorites.
I love when you guys do two podcasts in a week. I know I’m not the only one. Thanks.
