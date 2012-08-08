Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 143

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, here’s a mid-week bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We came in under an hour on this one and it’s fairly straight-forward: We review NBC’s “Go On” and “Animal Practice,” chat about the start of the second season of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels” and we use one piece of Listener Mail as our opening to chat about NBC’s Olympics coverage a bit.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Go On” (00:01:30 – 00:15:30)
“Hell on Wheels” (00:15:30 – 00:25:40)
“Animal Practice” (00:25:45 – 00:38:25)
The Olympics (00:38:25 – 00:55:00)

