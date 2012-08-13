Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 144

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
In this week’s busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, we discuss the returns of “Grimm,” “Boss” and “Strike Back,” plus the premiere of BBC America’s “Copper.” We also get to “Breaking Bad.”
In the podcast, I forgot to apologize to Terrell Owens for my inaccurate memories of his last season in the NFL, which was more statistically respectable than I remembered. Then again, the last time y’all insisted I needed to apologize to an NFL wide receiver it was Kenny Britt, when I had the nerve to doubt his reliability as an NFL No. 1 wide receiver. I stand by that ongoing skepticism, which isn’t based on Britt’s talent, so much as his difficulties staying healthy and his inability to stay unarrested.
But anyway… Back to this week’s podcast… If you have questions for us, next week would be a good week to ask, since we’re definitely gonna have time for Listener Mail…
Today’s breakdown:
99% of viewers (including me) do not notice the accent issues that you guys harp on so much. It really is completely a non issue. That’s just a FYI to you. I’m sure you’ll appreciate this feedback.
EddieIsAnnoyed – 99 percent of available TV viewers don’t watch “Breaking Bad,” either…
-Daniel
I agree, i never once let any of these accents you guys comment on so much phase me even the slightest.
if we are discussing accents I just thought i’d let you guys know that Aussie is pronounced Ozzie, or Oz-e. It’s a hard zzz sound in the middle, not an sss sound.
I have to agree, I am never as bothered by the accents as you guys appear to be.
I also don’t ever really notice it, though I do still enjoy when Alan and Dan discuss it.
That said, the daughter on Boss is a rare case where I have been aware that something is off.
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio’s career peak is totally the ridiculous, noir-ish White Sands, when she transitions from naked makeout with Willem Dafoe to sitting by herself in a robe, moaning and rocking back and forth into the headboard.
You know those big cardboard displays meant to promote the latest releases that they used to have in video stores (for anyone who remembers video stores)? When I was growing up, my local independent rental store had one of those for White Sands, and they kept it displayed for well over a year after the movie was released on video. I never saw the movie, but I remember thinking that the store owner must be a huge fan.
I’m usually one to nitpick on non-American accents, but I’m really not hearing it at all with Laura Fraser’s performance. What words is she stumbling on?
HeySwanSong – It’s in the way she’s flattening/clipping the ends of words. She doesn’t sound Scottish. But she sounds like the accent she’s doing is impacting her speech. Which it is…
-Daniel
I’m not hearing the “accent” issues either. However, I do agree with Dan on her “staccato” delivery. All her line deliveries are weirdly flat and rushed.
I’m an accent/speech freak, and I haven’t had any issues with Laura Fraser either. Just goes to show you, I guess.
Yes, please watch Borgen.
Oh, and hell yes to Strike Back. I rewatched the opening two-parter from last season the other day, and I still loved it the second time around, even with the surprises gone. I don’t think Stapleton sounds at all Australian in that first season, but I agree he has one of those strange, non-specific American accents that foreign actors frequently adopt. Though, like Eddieisannoy points out, it is something that seems to bother you guys more than a lot of the general viewing public.
I do, however, agree with Dan that if you hire a Brit, Aussie, South African, whichever, that you should let them speak in their natural voice. If there was room for a British dude at my grandmother’s 90th birthday this past weekend, surely there is room for more in the hearts of the American public.
When Todd shot the kid, my 69-year-old mother, stomped her feet angrily, and shouted, “Landry! What.did. you. do?” And since last night, she just keeps shaking her head and muttering, Landry.
And not in a joking way, she is truly upset at the ending.
Regarding Lydia, I am keeping my eye on her…she how she subtly stroked the “master chemist”‘s ego though I hope we dont get a Lydia-centric episode with too few episodes left.
Walt didnt go into Hank’s office knowing for a fact that his plan was guaranteed to work. He just knows the guy very well for alot of years, knows how uncomfortable and inept he is at handling emotional situations and knew there was a good chance he may get up and give walt a few mintues alone in his office. If it didnt work, it didnt work, they’d figure something else out. In this case it did work and it also shows this easy access Walt has to the ASAC of the DEA which is a major asset to their crew.
Tim – Sorry. I can’t accept “If it didn’t work, it didn’t work.” Lydia’s life hung 100 percent in the balance on that plan working. And, in turn, their entire solvency as an organization. And, in turn, everything that happens in this episode follows ONLY because Walt walked into that office and got lucky that his brother-in-law both shut the blinds and then left him alone for exactly the right amount of time.
At the very least, that’s mighty convenient, albeit not for Tarantula Boy.
-Daniel
Not neccessarily, because everything that happens after had nothing to do with the barrels. So say they dont hear anything in Hanks office, walt comes back and says “i couldnt get it done, ok kill her”, she then would of started begging and pleading the same way and told them about this methlymene train, etc.
Ive also been wondering to myself. Why cant they just synthesize Methlymene themseleves. I mean they have Walter Hartwell White on the team, chemist of all chemists. Im no chemist so ill just guess and say that the chemicals required are even harder to get, and the show would be less exciting bec they wouldnt get to pull off the daring train heist, and have Todd shoot a kid.
Talk about Teen Wolf next podcast! seaso 2 finale was awesome!!
Joel – Alan doesn’t watch “Teen Wolf” at all and I need to watch the last two episodes of the season, though I’ll probably write a late reaction blog post if I get to it in the next couple days.
-Daniel
Well, Lydia still knows who are the men that know about Heisenberg. The list is probably going to appear again.