Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 147

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls…
Monday was a holiday and I was out of the country until last night, so it’s time for a special late-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this podcast, we finally discussed the 2012 finale of “Breaking Bad” and, looking ahead to next week — expect a Tuesday or Wednesday podcast, so we wanted to get some things done early — we also reviewed new seasons of “Parenthood” and “Sons of Anarchy,” as well as NBC’s new comedy “The New Normal.”
Here’s the breakdown:
“The New Normal” (00:03:40 – 00:22:10)
“Parenthood” (00:22:15 – 00:34:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:34:30 – 45:50)
Listener Mail on pilot changes (00:45:55 – 00:56:25)
“Breaking Bad” (00:57:15 – 01:22:45)
IS Walt still at all sympathetic? I think he is still relateable if nothing else. I DO believe he is really “out,” and that his cancer is probably back.
As for Jesse . . . I liked that Jesse was marginalized if only to develop a split between him and Walt and a divergence of their paths. I wonder how he would ever find out about Brock, much less Jane. I suppose he could figure out about Brock, but Jane seems like something we’ll know about that will otherwise remain a secret.
Lydia . . . It could have been done better. However, she was a blithering, twitching fool because she was scared out of her wits having the world as she knew it pulled out from under her. I guess I can just let her earlier apparent ineptitude slide.
-Cheers
Maybe a better question for Walt; is he redeemable?
FWIW, I do not think Walt dies in the last episode if for no other reason than I think Gilligan is aware of the Breaking Bad/Scarface connection, has even made a pretty obvious nod to that, and will go for something different than him going down with his machine gun in hand. I’m not sure if I am excited or worried about the ending of the series being fluid.
-Cheers
Dave I – In this episode, he ordered the murder of nine low-level employees.
No. No he’s not redeemable. He could still absolutely recover viewer sympathy, because we’re prone to liking him and we could certainly do it again. But he can’t be redeemed…
IMO.
-Daniel
-Daniel
I flat out do not know. I think almost anybody can be redeemed. However, I think they have to have it in their heart to be seeking redemption. Walt does not seem to be of that mindset, he is too detached from humanity. However, he is still fascinating and still somewhat identifiable. I suspect I am in the slim minority when I can say I still kind of like Walt. I can definitely empathize with him on some level, and absolutely see his rationale for most everything he has done, even if I could never make some of the decisions he did.
I guess I’m an optimist. I believe Walt could be redeemed. However, I do not think he WILL be, or that we’ll see him have anything even close to a happy ending. Looking at AMC Hank’s Blog, they seem to be setting Walt up as a monster, and do a nice job of fleshing out how horrible what happened to those ten inmates was. Clearly, either the writers believe Walt is an incurable monster, or that Hank believes that to his core and have set up the final eight episodes to be about Hank’s unshakable belief Walt is one of those said monsters who needs to be caught and brought down.
Still, I’m an optimist. I would like to believe Walt is not irreconcilably broken or lost. Then again, I also believed Terriers and Awake were coming back. I do not have the best track record for these things.
-Cheers
I think he could be redeemed, I’d there’s at least a good chance. I also certainly hope so.
Serious question: How is finding out about Walt being Heisenberg going to end Hank’s career? Hank’s boss fell on his sword, so to speak, because he did not figure out Gus Fring was this big drug lord. Hank figured that out, solved the mystery of Mike and the rest of Gus’ men, AND now will have landed the biggest fish in this story, the still at-large Heisenberg. He did not slip up and miss Heisenberg, he just put all the pieces together. How can that ruin his professional life? His personal and family life, sure, that’s probably shot. His professional life? The guy will have solved a case nobody thought was still a case, maybe never thought even existed since most do not seem concerned with Heisenberg much if at all.
So I guess I’ll have to disagree with that assessment, for whatever that’s worth.
-Cheers
You need to travel through a minimum of three other countries to get from Bulgaria to the Czech Republic, Alan. For shame.
Does anyone have a link to the post detailing how the pool scene mirrors the pool scenes of the second season?
I worry that you guys are hinting at some sort of prison rape or torture scenario for Tig, presumably as payback for Pope’s daughter. I really hope not, I’ve come back around on Tig, keep hoping he’ll be the one to eliminate Clay.
Is Rockmund Dunbar back? Just rewatched Terriers, forgot how great he is.
Yay for Trampled by Turtles!
The only thing I know about Bulgaria is that Katherine Pierce is from there. So I reckon it must be a nice place to visit, if she’s at all representative of bulgarian women. :)
Aaron Paul really didn’t get an Emmy episode at all this season. Cranston didn’t get something on par with “Pilot”, “Phoenix”, “Full Measure”, and “Crawl Space”, either, so maybe Hamm has a shot. I do like the possibility (however slight) that Paul, Esposito, Banks, and Norris could all win in the same category for the show though.
I bet Gomez has about three or four episodes left alive.
sorry guys but between the awkward and sort of insulting comments on Bulgaria / Sofia and then the awkward and very insulting “sisters are doing it for themselves” prostitution comments i could have done without the intro.
the whole “i must have this” baby joke is problematic on so many levels. but i know so many straight people who are like this about babies. though maybe this is a commentary about ryan murphy’s connection to wealthy gay couples and their accumulation / appropriation of yucky straight culture metrics? i don’t know…. just really didn’t enjoy this — if this is the premise.
I have fallen way behind on podcasts this summer, but am finally catching up and very glad to hear the two of you talking about the small but beautiful moments of Parenthood again. And I had forgotten about Ray Romano guesting…that will be a real treat. No hope for more than 16 eps though? It will be a very disappointing spring then!