Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 147

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls…

Monday was a holiday and I was out of the country until last night, so it’s time for a special late-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this podcast, we finally discussed the 2012 finale of “Breaking Bad” and, looking ahead to next week — expect a Tuesday or Wednesday podcast, so we wanted to get some things done early — we also reviewed new seasons of “Parenthood” and “Sons of Anarchy,” as well as NBC’s new comedy “The New Normal.”

Here’s the breakdown:

“The New Normal” (00:03:40 – 00:22:10)

“Parenthood” (00:22:15 – 00:34:30)

“Sons of Anarchy” (00:34:30 – 45:50)

Listener Mail on pilot changes (00:45:55 – 00:56:25)

“Breaking Bad” (00:57:15 – 01:22:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.