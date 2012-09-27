Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 151

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

As promised, here’s our bonus mid-week (late-mid-week?) installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this episode, we review a quartet of new shows — “Last Resort,” “Elementary,” “Made in Jersey” and “666 Park Avenue” — as well as Sunday’s premieres of “Dexter” and “Homeland” on Showtime.

Check back at the beginning of next week when we talk about a bunch of returning shows from this week and answer some mail (write us!) and other various stuff.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Last Resort” (00:00:50 – 00:17:35)

“Elementary” (00:17:35 – 00:28:00)

“Made in Jersey” (00:28:00 – 00:39:00)

“666 Park Avenue” (00:39:00 – 00:46:05)

“Dexter” (00:46:10 – 00:58:15)

“Homeland” (00:58:15 – 01:12:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.