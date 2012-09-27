Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 151

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, here’s our bonus mid-week (late-mid-week?) installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this episode, we review a quartet of new shows — “Last Resort,” “Elementary,” “Made in Jersey” and “666 Park Avenue” — as well as Sunday’s premieres of “Dexter” and “Homeland” on Showtime.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Last Resort” (00:00:50 – 00:17:35)
“Elementary” (00:17:35 – 00:28:00)
“Made in Jersey” (00:28:00 – 00:39:00)
“666 Park Avenue” (00:39:00 – 00:46:05)
“Dexter” (00:46:10 – 00:58:15)
“Homeland” (00:58:15 – 01:12:40)
Why no review of SEASON 4 Good Wife it deserves to be talked about it.
EoinDaly2K11 – Maybe we’ll talk about the premiere next week? But neither of us is such a huge “Good Wife” fan that we were able to make time for it.
-Daniel
I’m glad Dexter seems to be on-track again. Minor spoiler for the books (maybe), however they are just now doing some things in the show that they did in the first book of the series. It seems like they milked Deb being oblivious (and frankly not a terribly great investigative mind) for waaaaaaaay too long. Still, I think when done well (book or TV) Dexter can be pretty good. Any thoughts on how well the “bad guy(s)” of the season work, relative to say Trinity?
-Cheers
Homeland contrivances . . . Do you get a sense that they will work to make things more organic and sans the contrivances that a few of us are annoyed by? Are they even aware of it or optimistic the show can work without them? As said in the talkback of your interview w/ Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon from earlier today, they seem to be saying it was great they used Hand of God to let the doomed romance of Brody and Carrie keep going and seem to be drawing her (incredibly unrealistically but whatever) back into her old CIA gig (although I could be wrong on that) or otherwise being drawn back into Brody’s orbit, and vice versa. That is all fine and good, and this is a fictitious TV show not a documentary, however it would be nice if it played a bit more according to laws of reality and reason. I get a little concerned when the producers seem to be not just o.k. with those contrivances, but patting themselves on the back for how well they used them.
-Cheers
Dan/Alan, I skipped all of Dexter Season 6 because of all the bad reviews and I already had fatigue from season 5. Would you recommend just moving on to season 7 or would I be missing too much?
Kevin – I’d say you certainly don’t need to watch all of Season 6. You could watch the finale just to make sure you’re generally up to speed? Or you can just pay close attention to the “Previously on Dexter…” opening. That’ll catch you up on the very basics…
-Daniel
Kevin, I watched maybe 2 or 3 episodes of season 6, and I was fine.
Watch just the finale, pretty much every episode in that season except first one is awful, but you will be good with the last one.
I’ll probably just watch the finale so, although I’ve seen the last scene. Thanks guys!
Does Elementary – from what you’ve seen – have an ongoing Big Bad arc a la Moriarty as well as the crime of the week?
Edith – The writers have said that Moriarty will inevitably show up at some point, but I think that in the short term, the show will be largely crime-of-the-week. I suspect they’ll do something close to the “Person of Interest” model with periodic mythology episodes early and then more mythology episodes towards the end of the first season. We’ll see how it plays out, though…
-Daniel
(Cross posted from Alan's Thread)
I hope next show, you guys can find time to talk about 2 TV related article this week:
David Simon writing about the Orioles in Sports Illustrated
the great Oral History of Cheers on the GQ website
Is it just me or was Dan’s singing voice…not half bad? Interesting.
Jamestown – That’s how it’s described on my resume!
-Daniel