Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 151

09.27.12 6 years ago 14 Comments

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, here’s our bonus mid-week (late-mid-week?) installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this episode, we review a quartet of new shows — “Last Resort,” “Elementary,” “Made in Jersey” and “666 Park Avenue” — as well as Sunday’s premieres of “Dexter” and “Homeland” on Showtime.
Check back at the beginning of next week when we talk about a bunch of returning shows from this week and answer some mail (write us!) and other various stuff.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Last Resort” (00:00:50 – 00:17:35)
“Elementary” (00:17:35 – 00:28:00)
“Made in Jersey” (00:28:00 – 00:39:00)
“666 Park Avenue” (00:39:00 – 00:46:05)
“Dexter” (00:46:10 – 00:58:15)
“Homeland” (00:58:15 – 01:12:40)

