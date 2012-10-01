Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 152

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s a Kitchen Sink installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In this week’s installment, we talk about Tuesday’s return of “Raising Hope” and review the first two new “30 For 30” films. We also talk about a ton of TV from last week, including weighing in on “Sons of Anarchy,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Office” and “Homeland.” We also discuss the idea of Seth MacFarlane as Oscars host and Week 1 ratings. 
Seriously. Lots of stuff. 
And pay close attention to the outline if you don’t want things spoiled. I take a long pause before we get into The Big Thing That Happened on “Sons of Anarchy,” but beyond that… It’s on you!
Today’s breakdown:
“Raising Hope” (00:01:15 – 00:10:55)
“30 for 30” (00:10:55 – 00:23:45)
Oscar host Seth MacFarlane (00:23:45 – 00:31:40)
Early Ratings (00:31:40 – 00:40:30)
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:40:40 – 00:50:15)
“The Office” (00:50:15 – 00:54:05)
“How I Met Your Mother” (00:54:10 – 01:00:45)
Listener mail – Guest Appearances (01:01:10 – 01:04:15)
Listener mail – “Life” (01:04:15 – 01:07:15)
“Homeland” (01:07:15 – 01:14:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

