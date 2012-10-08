Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 153

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor Columbus Day can stop The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We have oodles to talk about, including reviews of “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago Fire” and “Nashville,” plus new seasons of “The Walking Dead” and a pair of FX comedies. We also talked about “Homeland,” which we aren’t guaranteeing will be a weekly thing, but for now… Sure.
Next week, it’s possible we may end up doing a Tuesday podcast do to the sheer quantity of stuff that needs watching, plus a bit of travel on my part.
But here’s today’s breakdown:
“Arrow” (00:01:10 – 00:15:00)
“Chicago Fire” (00:15:00 – 00:27:00)
“Nashville” (00:27:05 – 00:39:40)
“Beauty and the Beast” (00:39:45 – 47:40)
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (00:47:45 – 00:52:45)
“The League” (00:53:00 – 00:56:45)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:50 – 01:07:00)
“Homeland” (01:07:45 – 01:20:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Spencer’s American accent is only saved by James Purefoy on Episodes from being the worst this year but I didn’t hat the show. I hope they cast Fred Thompson’s as the EMTs boss.
I agree with Dan that the “set pieces” on Nashville worked like the fight between Boothe/Britton at the end of the pilot, but it was overstretched.
happy canuck thanksgiving, dan
OdessaSteps – Guh! I was so blinded by the excitement about Columbus Day that I failed to mention Canuck Thanksgiving!
No poutine for me!!!
-Daniel
So Beauty and the Beast is worse than Work It?
Gregory – My rule is always that something horrible that takes away 44 minutes of my life is worse than something equally or similarly horrible that takes away 22 minutes of my life…
-Daniel
thank you so much for the disagreement over the Taylor Swift comparison. i think the only commonality of Hayden P and Taylor Swift is that they are both freaking annoying.
ugh on the COUNTRY STRONG comparison. that movie had nothing to do with this show. i think HARD PROMISES is more what’s going on, if you need to compare this to something.
you completely lost me on the ONCE comparison.
happy canadian turkey day daniel!
…
oooh THE NINE. i loved that show. sads. (nice name check!)
Walking Dead comments . . .
1) Carl. Carl was never meant to be a foolish character. Sorry, I know he’s a kid, however he’s also a kid who had to grow up very fast and not be stupid. Yes, part of that is because that’s how he is in the comic. However, circumstance dictates he learn to be smarter than that pretty fast.
2) Andrea’s New Friend. Can’t you just call her by name?
-Cheers
Dave I – We *could* call Andrea’s New Friend by name, but the show hasn’t named her yet, so I opted not to. We did mention The Governor, but since he’s purely hypothetical within the show, it seemed different mentioning him by name.
-Daniel
Dan, fair enough. It just seems less awkward to name her, or even give her a nickname. I suppose Andrea’s New Friend has a nice, warm, inviting touch that captures the essence of a swordwielding dreadlocked woman who has two zombies on-leash. Her name is not really much of a spoiler though.
-Cheers
Homeland’s contrivances… Is there any evidence the writers realize that is a problem they should work to fix, or is that just something they plan to keep doing and we should accept that as standard operating procedure? I am actually torn on that. While I overall like the show, over time that might become a deal breaker for me. Still, if they put forth the effort they would not have to rely on those obvious plot devices that undercut how great the show can be when it is not leaning on lazy plot contrivances that would be virtually impossible in those situations. I would like to believe Homeland could be better than that. More so, I would like to believe they would TRY to be better than that.
-Cheers
I’ve heard people suggest that Brody is going to claim that he was forced by Nazir to make the tape a while ago as propaganda while he was being held captive, but isn’t the uniform that he’s wearing on the tape going to be a dead giveaway? Not only is it his service uniform (which I assume he didn’t have while he was being held prisoner), but it probably has medals on it that he was only awarded after he was rescued.
I don’t really see how he’s going to be able to spin the tape as an old version or why anyone would believe him if he did.
There is no believable way he could spin that. If they even try to, it would be a significant mistake. I am giving them the benefit of a doubt and guess they will do something else with the show than him downplaying the video and all of the related problems go away.
-Cheers