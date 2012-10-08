Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 153

10.08.12 6 years ago 13 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor Columbus Day can stop The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We have oodles to talk about, including reviews of “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago Fire” and “Nashville,” plus new seasons of “The Walking Dead” and a pair of FX comedies. We also talked about “Homeland,” which we aren’t guaranteeing will be a weekly thing, but for now… Sure.
Next week, it’s possible we may end up doing a Tuesday podcast do to the sheer quantity of stuff that needs watching, plus a bit of travel on my part. 
But here’s today’s breakdown:
“Arrow” (00:01:10 – 00:15:00)
“Chicago Fire” (00:15:00 – 00:27:00)
“Nashville” (00:27:05 – 00:39:40)
“Beauty and the Beast” (00:39:45 – 47:40)
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (00:47:45 – 00:52:45)
“The League” (00:53:00 – 00:56:45)
“The Walking Dead” (00:56:50 – 01:07:00)
“Homeland” (01:07:45 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

