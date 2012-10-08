Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 153

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor Columbus Day can stop The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We have oodles to talk about, including reviews of “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago Fire” and “Nashville,” plus new seasons of “The Walking Dead” and a pair of FX comedies. We also talked about “Homeland,” which we aren’t guaranteeing will be a weekly thing, but for now… Sure.

Next week, it’s possible we may end up doing a Tuesday podcast do to the sheer quantity of stuff that needs watching, plus a bit of travel on my part.

But here’s today’s breakdown:

“Arrow” (00:01:10 – 00:15:00)

“Chicago Fire” (00:15:00 – 00:27:00)

“Nashville” (00:27:05 – 00:39:40)

“Beauty and the Beast” (00:39:45 – 47:40)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (00:47:45 – 00:52:45)

“The League” (00:53:00 – 00:56:45)

“The Walking Dead” (00:56:50 – 01:07:00)

“Homeland” (01:07:45 – 01:20:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.