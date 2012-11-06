Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 156

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
Due to Hurricane Sandy, we [Sepinwall in particular] were off the grid last week and then, after we settled in and recorded a half-hour of a podcast yesterday, we [Sepinwall, really] got power back and the migration led to a one-day delay.
That means that the podcast begins with a review of HBO’s “Witness,” which actually premiered on MONDAY night. It’s very good, though, and we recommend you watch it in some form or another, so it’s OK.
We also talked about TBS’ “The Wedding Band,” revisited ABC’s “Nashville” and “Last Resort” and had spoiler-heavy discussion of both “The Walking Dead” and two weeks of “Homeland.”
And, somewhere in the middle, we talked about NBC’s midseason schedule and plans to revamp “Up All Night.” So it was a busy podcast.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Witness” (00:01:55 – 00:11:05)
“The Wedding Band” (00:11:05 – 00:23:25)
NBC’s Midseason Schedule (00:23:25 – 00:37:30)
“Nashville” (00:37:30 – 00:44:15)
“Last Resort” (00:44:20 – 00:52:05)
“The Walking Dead” (00:52:20 – 01:10:30)
“Homeland” (01:10:30 – 01:31:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
T-Bone is a “Community” joke for me.
Troy: How did you know my nickname was T-Bone?
Jeff: Because you’re a football player and your name begins with “T.” Your name… begins… with “T.”
Yeah, I ended up calling T-Dog T-Bone several times over the past week. What’s surprising is that I was actually talking about T-Dog.
Even Bryan Cranston doesn’t have a submission episode this year as good as “Q & A”, and we haven’t even seen what’s in store for Lewis in the season’s presumably explosive final few episodes. Only Hamm could maybe stop him.
I would say that Say My Name is great enough to not make a done deal, although next year I believe Cranston’s gonna demolish everyone with the rest of the fifth season.
All hail Carol! Heh.
Grimm a Friday show in the Friday prior to Halloween was able to attract 6 million + viewers. Parenthood a Tuesday show has been averaging around 4.95 million viewers. Parenthood is assured a renewal and no one is talking about Grimm? What gives?
Also, if NBC loves Jason Katims so much, he got a new deal with Universal TV in which he is able to develop shows and create a production company, why wasn’t County picked up?
Tausif – What gives is that we were talking about “Parenthood” and we don’t especially care about “Grimm.” That doesn’t mean that “Grimm” isn’t a solid performer for NBC. The realistic truth is that total viewers mean nothing at all to NBC and “Parenthood” does better demo numbers than “Grimm” on a regular basis in a harder time period.
-Daniel
The “no one is talking about Grimm” was not aimed at the podcast but at television discussion of renewals in general.
Homeland’s been great this season, but still, (in my opinion) not nearly as good as Breaking Bad yet. Just wait for the rest of the fifth season next year. It’s best show on tv.