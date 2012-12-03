Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 159

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Not much is new this week, but it’s still a busy week on The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. In addition to reviewing a new 30 For 30 doc, talking about the finales of “The Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire” and unpacking a frustrating episode of “Homeland,” we also answered four pieces of Listener Mail, including our much-anticipated discussion of “Girl Meets World.” You’re welcome!

Oh and as we mentioned in the podcast, this week’s opening music is “Tell Me,” the first song on the new album by Numbers and Letters , fronted by HitFix’s Katie Hasty. Woot! Download the song here

And here’s today’s breakdown:

“You Don’t Know Bo” (00:01:15 – 00:10:10)

Listener Mail – Young performers and the Emmys (00:10:30 – 00:21:15)

Listener Mail – “Girl Meets World” (00:21:15 – 00:32:30)

Listener Mail – “Under the Dome” (00:32:40 – 00:37:10)

Listener Mail – Slow-playing cancellations (00:37:15 – 00:44:15)

“Boardwalk Empire” (00:44:30 – 00:59:20)

“The Walking Dead” (00:59:20 – 01:09:58)

“Homeland” (01:10:00 – 00:1:24:15)

