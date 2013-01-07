Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 165

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! We’re in Pasadena to record a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Actually, we’re in Pasadena for the Television Critics Association press tour, but y’all probably knew that already.

In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I debrief after the first three-ish days of press tour and then we review a slew of cable shows including the new Cinemax drama “Banshee,” HBO’s “Girls” and “Enlightened” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

It’s unclear when we’re gonna podcast next, but… it’ll totally be “sometime.”

Here’s today’s breakdown:

TCA Press Tour (00:01:20 – 00:34:55)

“Banshee” (00:35:10 – 00:43:20)

“Girls” (00:43:25 – 00:53:40)

“Enlightened” (00:53:45 – 00:59:29)

“Shameless” (00:59:30 – 01:10:50)

