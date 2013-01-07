Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 165

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! We’re in Pasadena to record a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Actually, we’re in Pasadena for the Television Critics Association press tour, but y’all probably knew that already.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I debrief after the first three-ish days of press tour and then we review a slew of cable shows including the new Cinemax drama “Banshee,” HBO’s “Girls” and “Enlightened” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”
It’s unclear when we’re gonna podcast next, but… it’ll totally be “sometime.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:01:20 – 00:34:55)
“Banshee” (00:35:10 – 00:43:20)
“Girls” (00:43:25 – 00:53:40)
“Enlightened” (00:53:45 – 00:59:29)
“Shameless” (00:59:30 – 01:10:50)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Congrats Dan according to #tca13 you seem to be the hit of TCA!
Tausif – I do my best… Heh.
-Daniel
No word from FX on Powers? Is it dead?
Darren – We have FX on Wednesday. I assume Landgraf will say they’re still trying. Maybe. It’d be shocking if they actually just admitted they failed with that one…
-Daniel
Isn’t part of the myth of the Banshee that it shows up just as a person dies and begins its wailing. So the main character being the first one at the scene when the sheriff died would make him the banshee in that situation.
I’m admittedly stretching a bit here.
Other Scott — You *are* stretching, but it also makes me wish this one had been paneled so that I could ask about the evocation of the name… Oh well!
-Daniel
I have to believe HBO will take a subscription hit utill “GOT” comes back on 3/31. Personally, neither “Enlightened” nor “Girls” are worth $0.15/mo. let alone $15.00/mo. Terrible planning to not have something ready to go once “Luck” was canceled. With “Shameless” rejuvinated “Dexter” and “Nurse Jackie,” “Homeland” and the previews for “Masters of Sex” and “Ray Donovan” which look interesting, Showtime has clearly surpassed HBO in both quality and quantity. I’ll renew for “GOT” and I enjoy “Boardwalk” but I gave up on “True Blood” long ago. Unless their development improves, I can’t see keeping a subscription to anytime longer than “GOT’s” 10 weeks since with HBO GO I can catch up “Boardwalk” then.
I suggested something in a chad with Alan last year, Girls needs to bring Emmy Rossum to play a Fiona Gallagher-like character as Hannah’s scary neighbor.
I don’t think William H. Macy is the star of Shameless at all, veryone knows Emmy Rossum is the star, Alan.