Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 165

#Shameless #Girls
01.07.13 6 years ago 9 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! We’re in Pasadena to record a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Actually, we’re in Pasadena for the Television Critics Association press tour, but y’all probably knew that already.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I debrief after the first three-ish days of press tour and then we review a slew of cable shows including the new Cinemax drama “Banshee,” HBO’s “Girls” and “Enlightened” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”
It’s unclear when we’re gonna podcast next, but… it’ll totally be “sometime.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:01:20 – 00:34:55)
“Banshee” (00:35:10 – 00:43:20)
“Girls” (00:43:25 – 00:53:40)
“Enlightened” (00:53:45 – 00:59:29)
“Shameless” (00:59:30 – 01:10:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shameless#Girls
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergENLIGHTENEDFirewall IceberggirlsPODCASTSHAMELESSTCA Press Tour

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP