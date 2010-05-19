Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 17

05.19.10 8 years ago

Happy Wednesday and welcome to this week’s special Upfronts Supersized Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
For only the second time in our podcasting history, Firewall & Iceberg crossed the hour mark this week, but with four networks worth of upfronts discussion, we really didn’t have much of a choice. Heck, we even skipped over “American Idol” entirely. But we couldn’t skip “Lost” and we didn’t want to ignore the premiere of FOX’s “Good Guys,” so the time was necessary.
Here’s this week’s slate:
Network Upfronts — NBC, FOX, ABC and then CBS — 01:45 – 43:45
FOX’s “The Good Guys” — 43:45 – 49:40
ABC’s “Lost” — 49:40 – 01:01:45 
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergLostPODCASTUPFRONTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP