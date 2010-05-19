Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 17

Happy Wednesday and welcome to this week’s special Upfronts Supersized Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

For only the second time in our podcasting history, Firewall & Iceberg crossed the hour mark this week, but with four networks worth of upfronts discussion, we really didn’t have much of a choice. Heck, we even skipped over “American Idol” entirely. But we couldn’t skip “Lost” and we didn’t want to ignore the premiere of FOX’s “Good Guys,” so the time was necessary.

Here’s this week’s slate:

Network Upfronts — NBC, FOX, ABC and then CBS — 01:45 – 43:45

FOX’s “The Good Guys” — 43:45 – 49:40

ABC’s “Lost” — 49:40 – 01:01:45

And here’s this week’s podcast…