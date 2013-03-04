Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 171

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
This was going to be a relatively short podcast, since there are no new shows or notable premieres this week. 
Instead, it became a strangely long podcast, as we talked about the finales of “Enlightened” and “Bunheads,” caught up with “The Americans,” “Shameless” and “The Mindy Project,” did Dan’s Reality Roundup and answered some mail.
Today’s breakdown:
Slow Week (00:00:30 – 00:08:00)
“The Americans” (00:08:05 – 00:17:05)
“Shameless” (00:17:05 – 00:28:35)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:40 – 00:37:50)
Midseason Struggles (00:37:55 – 00:47:25)
Listener Mail – Uneven Shows like “Suburgatory” (00:47:30 – 00:56:45)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef,” leading into Dan’s Reality Roundup – (01:02:10 – 01:22:25)
“Enlightened” finale – (01:22:50 – 01:36:50)
“Bunheads” finale – (01:36:50 – 01:47:40)

the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

