Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 172

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Last week, we had nothing to talk about, but it ended up being our longest podcast ever.

This week, we had very little to talk about, so we kept things short, or at least relatively short. We answered some mail, caught up on “Justified,” chatted about the state of “Saturday Night Live” and whatnot.

Next week? Much busier!

Today’s breakdown:

30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)

“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)

“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)

Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)

Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)

Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)

Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)

Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)

the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.