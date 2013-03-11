Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 172

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Last week, we had nothing to talk about, but it ended up being our longest podcast ever.
This week, we had very little to talk about, so we kept things short, or at least relatively short. We answered some mail, caught up on “Justified,” chatted about the state of “Saturday Night Live” and whatnot.
Next week? Much busier!
Today’s breakdown:
30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)
“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)
“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)
Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)
Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)
Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)
Obsessed fans have no grounds to complain. If you watch every single episode of the Walking Dead, then WHY do you need to watch the ‘previously on’s. Those are specifically for the occasional viewers. Just skip those 60 seconds.
What exactly gave you the impression that the role of Preacher Billy was going to be anything greater than it was? There have been plenty of characters on this show that only last for one or two episodes. Were the past three seasons ruined because Tommy Bucks, Desmond Ice-pick Harrington, and the pervert with three first names never returned after their respective season premiers?
PrettOK – What exactly gave you the impression that we said that Season 4 was ruined because Preacher Billy didn’t have a bigger role? We both thought the role had potential to be something more. It wasn’t. So it goes. We were slightly disappointed. Oh well. And what gave me the impression that Preacher Billy *could* be a bigger role is that sometimes characters do stay longer and sometimes they don’t. But sometimes they do.
Daniel
-Daniel
When the casting of Mykelti Williamson, Margo Martindale, etc. was announced before the previous seasons, the producers heavily implied that their characters would be the major heavies around for the entire season. I was wondering if they had suggested the same about Joseph Mazello that would make you think he was siicking around longer.
PrettOK- For me personally, I just felt like it was a character who tapped into a lot of issues regarding religion/spirituality/manipulation that are at the core of both the series and, particularly, Boyd’s character. So I felt a lot of that was left on the table. I had no promises that would ever be addressed. I just wanted it to be.
-Daniel
The “previously on” is something that I always fast forward exactly because of the spoilers. The only show I’m forced to watch it is Boardwalk Empire, which’s a show that has 20 regular characters plus 10 or so recurring characters, and we never know which character does or doesn’t turn up in each episode, so I have to watch them. Even so, I really like Boardwalk Empire, and that doesn’t bother me as much as it sounds (it doesn’t bother me at all, actually).
The previously on never bothered me, but spoilers never much bothered me anyway. Mostly if I enjoy a show I go “cool! that character is gonna be on the episode again!”. It’s not like they tell us how the character is gonna be used, it just shows things that already happened. I like to look forward to things, even if something big is ruined for me, oh well, life goes on.
thank god for the podcast. i needed this tonight…
You’re so very right about how terrible the previouslies(?) on The Vampire Diaries have been this year. I honestly think they’re a good percentage of the reason why I haven’t liked this season as much as the previous ones. It’s not like the earlier ones were some kind of paragons for recaps, but these new ones were just dreadful. They’ve gotten a little better, but they’re still bad.
I totally agree as well, the very first episode of this season I was like “wtf is this!?” and hoped it was just a strange recap because it was the season premiere, but it didn’t go away, and i’ve cringed ever since, episode after episode. I absolutely hate it.
Glee, for all its flaws, probably has the best previously segment on television.