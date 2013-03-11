Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 172

#Justified
03.11.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
 
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
 
Last week, we had nothing to talk about, but it ended up being our longest podcast ever.
 
This week, we had very little to talk about, so we kept things short, or at least relatively short. We answered some mail, caught up on “Justified,” chatted about the state of “Saturday Night Live” and whatnot.
 
Next week? Much busier!
 
Today’s breakdown:
30 For 30’s “Survive and Advance” (00:01:30 – 00:11:35)
“Justified” check-in (00:11:45 – 00:29:15)
“Saturday Night Live” check-in (00:29:15 – 00:39:30)
Listener Mail: Pilot casting (00:39:45 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail: DVR impact on advertisers (00:45:50 – 00:50:20)
Listener Mail: Rotten Tomatoes for TV (00:50:40 – 00:53:35)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” and spoiler-y “Previously on” segments (00:53:35 – 00:59:40)
Sports Blather (00:59:50 – 01:04:50)

