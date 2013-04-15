Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 177

04.15.13 5 years ago 21 Comments

Greetings, Boys & Girls. It’s Monday, but as those watching coverage of the deadly blasts in Boston know, it’s not a happy one. My/our thoughts go out to all of my friends and family in Boston, but really to the whole city.
The news of the blasts broke really within seconds of us completing what inexplicably ended up being a ridiculously long podcast, apparently our longest podcast ever. 
Most/Many of our listeners will have zero interest in a nearly two-hour podcast on this day of all days, but for those looking for distraction, here it is. It’ll still be there tomorrow or Wednesday or whenever. And my apologies for my over-chipper “Happy Monday,” which sounds pretty jarring as I listen to it now.
Today’s times:
“Defiance” (00:00:50 – 00:15:10)
“Hemlock Grove” (00:15:15 – 00:31:45)
“Mary & Martha” (00:31:45 – 00:39:00)
Roger Ebert (00:39:05 – 00:50:00)
Listener Mail – Lead-Ins (00:50:15 – 00:59:35)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” aging (00:59:45 – 01:07:50)
“Cougar Town” finale (01:08:00 – 01:14:55)
“Go On” finale (01:15:00 – 01:27:45)
“Mad Men” (01:27:50 – 01:52:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

