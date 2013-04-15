Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 177

Greetings, Boys & Girls. It’s Monday, but as those watching coverage of the deadly blasts in Boston know, it’s not a happy one. My/our thoughts go out to all of my friends and family in Boston, but really to the whole city.
The news of the blasts broke really within seconds of us completing what inexplicably ended up being a ridiculously long podcast, apparently our longest podcast ever.
Most/Many of our listeners will have zero interest in a nearly two-hour podcast on this day of all days, but for those looking for distraction, here it is. It’ll still be there tomorrow or Wednesday or whenever. And my apologies for my over-chipper “Happy Monday,” which sounds pretty jarring as I listen to it now.
Today’s times:
“Defiance” (00:00:50 – 00:15:10)
“Hemlock Grove” (00:15:15 – 00:31:45)
“Mary & Martha” (00:31:45 – 00:39:00)
Roger Ebert (00:39:05 – 00:50:00)
Listener Mail – Lead-Ins (00:50:15 – 00:59:35)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” aging (00:59:45 – 01:07:50)
“Cougar Town” finale (01:08:00 – 01:14:55)
“Go On” finale (01:15:00 – 01:27:45)
“Mad Men” (01:27:50 – 01:52:50)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Appreciate the distraction today, guys.
Yep, I agree. Thanks for posting the podcast regardless of the immediate reality of the tragedy. I needed that.
Hi, the link to Defiance is to the movie, not to the new TV show. It should link to – [www.hitfix.com]
Can’t blame ya for enthusiasm when it WAS a happy Monday. Appreciate that you guys got this out as a welcome distraction.
They wouldn’t even show a close-up of Rickon Stark in the last episode. He must have shot up.
Looking forward to an actual scifi show on Syfy (Continuum was scifi, but an acquisition).
Re: Game of Thrones aging of the kids… It doesn’t bother me and I hope they do not recast any of the actors. I think they could play around with the camera angles, or maybe CGI-shrink Bran if necessary (lol), but it would be more jarring to recast him.
Eli Roth made a campy horror series? Color me shocked, considering his body of work.
Also, Famke Janssen showed some acting skill in Turn the River. Not a great film, but a good performance. I also thought she sold all her scenes in X2. X-men 3 should have been a great opportunity for her, but she got Ratnered.
Thanks for the distraction. Much needed on one crazy day.
Would you guys ever do weekly GoT discussions on top of MM, despite the fact it would make the podcasts even longer?
No. Given that Dan has read the books and I haven’t, it would be 10-15 minutes of me speculating and Dan trying very hard to avoid spoiling me.
Did I miss #176?
You must have. I subscribe via iTunes and #176 downloaded on April 9. They talked about the Mad Men premiere among other things.
glad you posted this even in light of the awful news in Boston.
thank you for such a lovely Roger Ebert discussion.
glad Pauline Kael was mentioned. her weekly reviews in the New Yorker — in addition to the Siskel & Ebert tv show — were the anchors of my movie love childhood.
i wish i had consistently read Roger Ebert more instead of only knowing his tv show / personality. i was team Siskel usually — loved it when they argued and got mad at each other. the chemistry was really great.
uh, hello, the right two people who could make it work, it’s you guys, right? though you don’t seem to get annoyed / mad at each other / have heated arguments like Siskel & Ebert used to…. :-)
Lead-ins definitely do still matter and I don’t understand why some people say otherwise despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Case study: Go On got 1.0 in 18-49 without The Voice lead-in and got 1.9 with The Voice lead-in. The New Normal at 9:30 without The Voice got 0.7, The New Normal with The Voice boosted at 9:30 got 1.3, and The New Normal at 9 straight after The Voice got 1.7.
That’s a huge jump, no pretending needed. A lot of people watch what they want to watch and leave their TV on afterwards. Even Rob did well after TBBT.
Go On should be cancelled. 1.1 is not acceptable after The Office. If you’re not beating Community, which is a notoriously low-rated show in its fourth season in a death slot, then you don’t deserve to be renewed.
And there’s no chance of it standing alone next season. If they renew it, it’s going to get miserable ratings and be promptly next year.
If Go On is their poster-child for their new comedy direction, then they need to re-evaluate it because the public has outright rejected it. It’s mediocre and bland.
Surprised to hear that interpretation of Megan on Mad Men. Didn’t occur to me in the slightest at the time and really don’t think her character has been presented as someone who could arrange that and lie to the faces of two people about it.
Dan,
The actor who plays Bran *has* reached puberty. Didn’t you notice how much his voice has changed? He still appears to be smooth-faced, but he’s notably taller (making me think we wont see Hodor lugging him around anymore) and definitely has a new voice.
LJA – Well, yes. I talked about how he was notably taller and did a pre-premiere interview with him on the topic. I mostly meant he hasn’t finished the journey to maturity. Which he hasn’t.
-Daniel
Hey, Dan, I know it’s usually outside the podcast but have you seen/written anything about Awkward. season 3?
Mike – No screener. Bit annoyed, really. I reviewed the show before it first premiered when basically nobody else did. So it goes. I’ll probably tweet my reactions tonight or tomorrow morning, but no time to review without a screener, unfortunately… Silly MTV.
-Daniel
That stinks! You and Myles McNutt were the main reason I even started watching it and now I’m all hooked. I for one hope you put your thoughts up somewhere.
Also, if the Teen Wolf screeners come out on schedule I would seriously consider looking into the procedures for involuntarily putting a corporation into a mental asylum.
Mike – Oh, I’ve gotten MTV/VH1 screeners for reality crap in recent months. So… Such is life. And I still might review “Teen Wolf” if those screeners arrive. But not if they don’t… Life’s too short!
-Daniel