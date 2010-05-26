Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 18

It’s a busy, lengthy, finale-filled installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We begin with a solid 26 minutes of discussion of “Lost,” followed by talk about “American Idol,” “Chuck” and then a half-dozen random finales in one segment.
Then, we address the big issue: With so many of our favorite talking points done either for the summer or forever, what will we talk about all summer? Well, it’s not as dire as that. It’s more “What will we talk about until ‘Mad Men’ returns at the end of July and we can then transition into Comic-Con, Press Tour and the Fall Season again?” We have a couple answers.
Anyway, here’s today’s discussion order:
“Lost” — 02:00 – 28:10
“American Idol” — 28:10 – 38:55
“Chuck” — 40:00 – 47:00
Random other finales – 47:00 – 54:10
What’s next for Firewall & Iceberg – 54:15 – 59:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…
I don’t know if something’s wrong or if I have to be more patient, but it’s not on iTunes.
True… It *is* on our RSS feed and the RSS feed should theoretically be what goes to iTunes, so let’s give it a little time…
And now the podcast has made it to iTunes. WHEW. I was concerned I might to go kick Steve Jobs’ butt. Or something… -Daniel
Got it, just loaded it to my iPhone for some drive time I’m doing later tonight. Thanks, Dan!
wish you guys would have brought up that if you actually break down the college humor video only 5 of the questions dont really have answers. everything else can be put together.
rob – I read and enjoyed the Movieline takedown of the College Humor video and while I bought some of it, most of what the writer used as operating logic for his answers was “common sense,” which was never the operating logic for “Lost” at any given point. So while I grant that *some* of those 100 questions were answered, or are easily answerable, most still are not… Not to my mind, anyway… -Daniel
my bigger problem with movieline was some of their answers were wrong and not just the condescending answers. But, i also think its unfair to not use common sense to anwers questions if A can lead to B logically. There have been plenty of shows that have 2+2=5 and people accept it just because the show says it and not because it makes any sense even in the “show universe”
Reunion reference! Awesome. It really wasn’t very good (and seemingly everyone on it was much better in other roles) but it was a cool concept and Fox did utterly screw the show over.
Regarding Lynda Carter and comedy, she has done some at least quasi-comedic roles in the past, in Super Troopers and Sky High. They were small parts, but doing comedy didn’t seem to be too much of a stretch for her.
The twilight humor in the podcast was funny. I hope you talk about dream list on the upcoming Emmys this summer
I just discovered that there are two sets of comments for the podcast, depending on if you get there through Dan’s blog or Alan’s. That seems like a mistake.
Ted is a raging douche for ONE season? Try most shows of all seasons. Makes Ross Geller look like everybody’s hero.
Grey’s Anatomy died seasons ago.
Lost’s finale was a gottam joke that doesn’t make the bottom ten of worst all-time endings for it doesn’t even make the list.
Jaclyn Smith, duh.
Hey guys,
Thanks for the Lost send off. It occurred to me today that in my opinion there’s just nothing out there right now that fills the void created by the conclusion of Lost, and I too closed my eye there for a moment during certain emotional moments in the finale.
One of the questions asked summed it up for me – while I am immensely satisfied with the individual conclusions given to the characters I wonder if I’ll ever watch another episode again.
I don’t want to have to go back and get frustrated by (what turns out to be) the numerous dead ends of plots. The more I think about the season progressions the less I want to think… if I get a chance to see the minutia the minutia will drive me nuts. Yes, it was well acted, and the characters were great, but I don’t want to spoil the memory of this show by looking behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz’s throne room.
I do hope that something follows Lost that is as compelling and is more coherent – Lost set the bar for what I expect in a show with its ability to combine plot, character back story and character development in almost every episode. It will be difficult to wade through the kiddy pool until another show comes along that has a such a meaningful deep end.