Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 18

05.26.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

It’s a busy, lengthy, finale-filled installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We begin with a solid 26 minutes of discussion of “Lost,” followed by talk about “American Idol,” “Chuck” and then a half-dozen random finales in one segment.
Then, we address the big issue: With so many of our favorite talking points done either for the summer or forever, what will we talk about all summer? Well, it’s not as dire as that. It’s more “What will we talk about until ‘Mad Men’ returns at the end of July and we can then transition into Comic-Con, Press Tour and the Fall Season again?” We have a couple answers. 
Anyway, here’s today’s discussion order:
“Lost” — 02:00 – 28:10
“American Idol” — 28:10 – 38:55
“Chuck” — 40:00 – 47:00
Random other finales – 47:00 – 54:10
What’s next for Firewall & Iceberg – 54:15 – 59:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

