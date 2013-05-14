Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 181

#How I Met Your Mother #Mad Men #Community
05.14.13 5 years ago 25 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. 
This is looking like a two-podcast week and here’s the first. 
With upfronts for NBC, FOX and ABC on our dance card, we had plenty to talk about, but then we also had finales for “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother,” as well as “Mad Men.” 
So… Yeah. Busy busy!
Expect the second podcast on Friday, probably, when we’ll be able to talk about CBS and The CW, plus the series finale of “The Office” and… maybe some other stuff.
Today’s breakdown:
NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30)
“Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20)
“Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother#Mad Men#Community
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCommunitydaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMad MenPODCASTUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP