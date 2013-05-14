Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 181

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

This is looking like a two-podcast week and here’s the first.

With upfronts for NBC, FOX and ABC on our dance card, we had plenty to talk about, but then we also had finales for “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother,” as well as “Mad Men.”

So… Yeah. Busy busy!

Expect the second podcast on Friday, probably, when we’ll be able to talk about CBS and The CW, plus the series finale of “The Office” and… maybe some other stuff.

Today’s breakdown:

NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30)

“Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40)

“How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20)

“Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.