Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 181

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
This is looking like a two-podcast week and here’s the first.
With upfronts for NBC, FOX and ABC on our dance card, we had plenty to talk about, but then we also had finales for “Community” and “How I Met Your Mother,” as well as “Mad Men.”
So… Yeah. Busy busy!
Expect the second podcast on Friday, probably, when we’ll be able to talk about CBS and The CW, plus the series finale of “The Office” and… maybe some other stuff.
Today’s breakdown:
NBC, FOX and ABC Upfronts (00:03:10 – 00:51:30)
“Community” finale (00:51:45 – 01:00:40)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (01:00:45 – 01:16:20)
“Mad Men” (01:16:55 – 01:44:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Always appreciate the time break down, thanks Dan!
Please note that Dan did not include the Hot Cloris Leachman photo in his post, but I did:
[www.hitfix.com]
Dan, How many times a year do your have to go to these things….seems like every couple months you are stuck going to these schmooze fests.
Debbie – Upfronts are only once a year, but press tour is twice a year and then Comic-Con fills some similar purposes once a year and then fall TV preview seems like it recirculates some of the same stuff and then PaleyFest is some of the same stuff in March… What Alan and I do isn’t brain surgery or coal-mining or anything truly important, but it’s not unbusy!
-Daniel
Dan, didn’t know you like Kid Nation, and just because I just googled your old recaps of that great show. Good recaps.
Tyler – I love that those recaps survived Zap2it’s various archive purges! That was just a marvelously goofy show, because it was simultaneously so wrong, but also sociologically fascinating. And stupid advocacy groups killed it before they had a clue what they show was about. I’d watch a “Survivor” season with the kids from “Kid Nation” now. Most of them are surely of-age…
-Daniel
I happened to be vacationing in Vegas the summer before Kid Nation premiered, and among the more sedate memories I have of that trip is getting to sit on a Kid Nation focus group at the MGM. I gave it high marks. We did not get to see the episode where the kid drank bleach, however. But I still kind of miss it, and it pleases me when other people remember its existence as a thing that happened.
Dan, did you hear anything about why NBC did not pick up the John Mulaney pilot? I was looking forward to that one. Any chance that NBC would rather have Mulaney available to take over from Seth Meyers as head writer on SNL?
According to EW: “I’m told “comedy geeks” loved the script, but the executive brass did not. Timing could have been an issue. NBC is embracing a “family theme” for its comedies next fall, moving away from smarter-narrower-snarkier titles.”
Kitchen Nightmares – 1.2
Blue Bloods – 1.1
Say what Dan? =P
Ricardo – Really? You’re cherry-picking ONE WEEK to prove a point? Yes. “Kitchen Nightmares” beat “Blue Bloods” once. You win!!!! Mazel tov. Wait. Had I been praising “Blue Bloods” as a young adult ratings juggernaut at some point?
-Daniel
I can see the upfronts are really getting to you!
I was half joking.
And no, you hadn’t. But young adults are the most important (remember “Harry’s Law”?).
But you’re right. “Blue Bloods” generally does two or three tenths better than “Kitchen Nightmares”. Still, I don’t think it does a bad number for Fox, considering.
Hmmm. That seems like a bit of an overreaction
Thanks to Dan’s comment on the Sleepy Hollow trailer, I now know that Dan uses the word “ridiculous” as short-hand for “madcap and thoroughly fun.”
MoreTears – Whatever makes you happy.
-Daniel
I’ll give the folks at the Martin Agency your compliments.
How I do love “Bones to Friday” jokes. They haven’t actually threatened that since 2008, though, and I think it might actually stick this year, if only because they’re doing it in November instead of January and I just don’t see Sleepy Hollow or Glee getting pulled before then.
Alan should sing more in these podcasts.
Barney/Robin has pretty much become Chuck/Blair, grossness.
Just finished the pod; solid ‘Russian Ark’ reference.
Dan – why would the HIMYM writers make her screen test with Radnor if they don’t plan on featuring her prominently next season?
Reality Round-up next podcast?
Dan – I have no plans whatsoever of watching How I Met Your Mother this year, and completely agree with you about Robin and Barney, but how is it a cheat to show flashbacks/forwards as a plot device in a show that’s done them throughout it’s run?
Also Speinwall totally missed the ball with Don’s pitch – Ted pushed for a dairy farmer specifically to show that hey, even dairy farmers are using margarine.
Dan,
They changed the site structure. I used to find your blog in the blog dropdown, which has been eliminated. There is a list of blogs at the very top – but yours is not there. Can you have them add your link there? It just makes your blog easier for me to find….Thanks.
It’s included on the drop-down for TV