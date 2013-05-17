Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 182

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, it’s time for the week’s second installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
After covering the first three upfronts on Tuesday’s podcast, today it’s CBS and The CW’s turn. We also do an end-of-season installment of Dan’s Reality Roundup and we talk for a goodly amount of time about “The Office” finale and the show as a whole. No, it’s not a whole “Office”-dedicated podcast, but it’s not a short segment. At all.
And we’ll be back on Monday!
Today’s breakdown:
CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00)
“The Office” (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Re: Survivor. I was definitely considering jumping back in after a few years off (Nicaragua was the last I watched), but there’s a name on all the lists floating out there that I just can not watch on another season.
The summer rewatch should be Introducing Alan to “The Vampire Diaries”! ;)
I hope you guys talk about the fantastic ‘Elementary’ finale next week. If the show hadn’t been renewed, it would be a near-flawless ending to a series.
As someone who’s normally not a fan of procedurals (because of the weaknesses inherent in the genre), the extremely clever balancing between the weekly case and the serialized elements; the well-thought-out and tangible seasonal arcs written for the leads; and the superb acting by Miller and Liu; managed to change my mind.
Agreed, except even in this great show, I still don’t care about the case of the week aspect. It’s all about the relationship between Holmes and Watson for me. They’re amazing together. Miller has given some of the best acting of the season and it would be an enormous snub for him to not get a nomination.
An emmy nomination, I mean.
But the writers often managed to tie many of the ‘case of the week’ plots fluidly to the seasonal arcs for Holmes and Watson. Not always, of course – but enough to make an impression.
MadMeme – As we discussed in this very podcast, “Elementary” will be back on CBS on Thursdays at 10 next year.
I would happily talk about the “Elementary” finale, but I think Alan is behind and still needs to catch up. I agree that it was a terrific episode and I agree with all of the praise for Jonny Lee Miller, though I warn Pria that there’s almost zero chance he’s going to get an Emmy nomination.
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan. I haven’t listened to the podcast yet – although it’s downloaded and in my queue. Hopefully you and Alan will find a moment to discuss it once he finds time to catch up.
Mark
The White Shadow Summer re-watch?
Here’s what I took away from the discussion of the new show with Margo Martindale:
? You got to accentuate the flatulence
And de-emphasize the eloquence
To get a big audience
And succeed as a new comedy on TV ?
The question marks were music notes until your comment system mangled them.