Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 182

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!
As promised, it’s time for the week’s second installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
After covering the first three upfronts on Tuesday’s podcast, today it’s CBS and The CW’s turn. We also do an end-of-season installment of Dan’s Reality Roundup and we talk for a goodly amount of time about “The Office” finale and the show as a whole. No, it’s not a whole “Office”-dedicated podcast, but it’s not a short segment. At all.
And we’ll be back on Monday!
Today’s breakdown:
CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00)
“The Office” (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

