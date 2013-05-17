Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 182

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!

As promised, it’s time for the week’s second installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

After covering the first three upfronts on Tuesday’s podcast, today it’s CBS and The CW’s turn. We also do an end-of-season installment of Dan’s Reality Roundup and we talk for a goodly amount of time about “The Office” finale and the show as a whole. No, it’s not a whole “Office”-dedicated podcast, but it’s not a short segment. At all.

And we’ll be back on Monday!

Today’s breakdown:

CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10)

Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00)

“The Office” (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)

