Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 185

This week’s podcast features a review of USA’s “Graceland,” a strange amount of babble about the WGA’s 101 Best Written TV Shows list and spoiler-laden discussions of “Orphan Black,” “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.”
We also debut this summer’s Rewatch, with the pilot for “The Sopranos.” Next week’s pilots will be first installments of “Taxi” and “Cheers.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Graceland” (00:01:05 – 00:18:30)
WGA’s Top 101 Shows (00:18:30 – 00:38:10)
“Orphan Black” (00:38:30 – 00:57:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:57:05 – 01:15:10)
“Mad Men” (01:15:15 – 01:40:20)
Summer Rewatch: “The Sopranos” pilot (01:40:30 – 02:01:05)
No discussion of Dan Harmon's unprecedented return to "Community?" C'mon guys, I've been chomping at the bit to hear your analysis of that business since Saturday.
KyleW – “Champing.” [Sorry.] And, honestly, Alan had done a long blog post on the subject and everything I had to say, I said when the move was still speculative two weeks ago. And we had a TON to talk about…
-Daniel
Fair enough, choices have to be made. Thanks Dan, cheers!
Dan, I love you so much, like, you don't know!
The theme song cracked me up!
Just read the newest Megan theory. While it is unlikely, it actually could hold water…. It’s not really a sixth sense thing, but more along the lines of this occurring while Don was gone and he doesn’t know yet.
The Dick Van Dyke Show on Hulu has two pilots. One with Carl Reiner as the lead and then when Dick Van Dyke was brought in to be the lead. That would be a good week of pilot review for the summer watch.
I was late for last week's podcast, so let me congratulate you now for the great idea you've had for this summer's rewatch!
I was struck while watching “The Sopranos” how very much a product of 1999 it was. And I don’t mean that it felt dated (though Meadow checking her AOL account gave me a chuckle).
I was 18 when this show premiered, so it’s a time that’s sort of fixed in my mind. It was still the Clinton presidency, still a pretty high time for the economy, still well before 9/11 and the wars that followed. Heck, I was getting ready to go to college to major in journalism and I dreamed about working at a paper like Tony’s “Star-Ledger.”
These were kind of the good times. And I, at least, didn’t know it. A lot of that’s comparative to what’s going on now, and colored by nostalgia, but it puts Tony talking about how he feels like he came in at the end through an interesting lens.
But, Dan, they’re intended to be unlikable. The Seinfeld Four were written and portrayed as self-absorbed cruel jokes. I don’t know your other issues with the series, but it drives me up the wall when people fault great art because the characters are unlikable. Talk about the execution of the episodes–the flaws in writing, acting, aesthetics, directing. Don’t blame the show or book or movie for having unlikable characters when the writers know damn well that they’re unlikable and have written them that way for dramatic and thematic reasons.
As the the Renaissance of TV we’re in now has show–and what premium cable ushered in thirteen years ago–unlikable characters built the Golden Age of quality. Tony Soprano was a vicious mobster then. Walter White is a vicious drug lord now. Yet we loved their series because the writing and production is/was so good. So what gives with the unlikable charge? And give Seinfeld another chance. Actually, what unlikable TV characters do is test and reaffirm our empathy, sometimes in troubling ways. Spend a long time with a character and you will grow to like him or tolerate him. Imagine if we had a show from a Nazi’s point of view. It’s great and disturbing how little it takes for us to be easily manipulated. Also unlikable characters in fiction, whether great work of classic lit, or Seinfeld, usually pay at the end for their unlikable qualities. That’s one reason they’re written as unpleasant. They’re in morality tales and cautionary tales. To make that art have a real bite and be a guide on how you should live in the real world, they need to be a-holes.
I meant “self absorbed cruel jerks” but the typo is also apt. They WERE jokes, and funny. The show is a lot funnier than you make think. Not just being very silly but also introducing the form where the disparate stories converge highly comically at the end.
Bob7 – I’m aware of what the show is supposed to be and how the characters are and my reason for disliking the show has absolutely nothing to do with a surplus of unlikable characters. It has much more to do with a surplus of actors I don’t find appealing/amusing in unlikable roles. There’s a shrill desperation to almost all of the performances that I simply don’t find funny. Look, I get that Jason Alexander and Michael Richards have Emmys and all that and that people enjoyed Jerry Seinfeld. And I’ve found Julia Louis-Dreyfuss brilliant in other things. But everything in “Seinfeld” tried way too hard to pander to audience approval, which is exactly the opposite of what should be happen in a show that’s proudly about unlikable people.
In any case, I just happened to describe it as a show about unlikable people because that’s how I know people like to describe it. It wasn’t really meant as a criticism in this content.
In any case, I simply don’t like “Seinfeld.” It’s not because I don’t *get* it.
-Daniel
Dan–Oh, sorry, I didn’t mean to insult your intelligence there by claiming that you didn’t “get” the show or the ontological purpose of unlikable characters in fiction, and I apologize that my post read that way.
You are a critic, of course, so your perceptive powers and analysis powers are higher than us mere mortals. What does frustrate me though is the charge more and more civilians frequently make in faulting great stuff because they don’t like how how the characters are unlikable. The novelist Claire Messud, I think justl, snapped at an interviewer talking about her new book over this. She pointed out that if there weren’t unlikable characters, a lot of great literature, for, example, Crime and Punishment, would no longer be great lit. You can see this fallacious way of thinking if you spend anytime reading Amazon and Goodread customer reviews. I’ve always wanted to get a t-shirt that reads “Books are not social networks.” You’re not supposed to find friends in them.
Again, my apologies that I accidentally insulted your professional acumen. Your Seinfeld objections sound perfectly valid, and I could see how you would find the actors’ performances desperate. Though I disagree that it tried to pander to audience approval. I don’t think anything in the show was written with the audience in mind; it was just David’s and Seinfeld’s natural, preferred humor. In fact, if you saw what happened with the George-Susan engagement, writing for audience approval was distinctly not on their mind. The show did do misanthropic nihilism pretty well, when they did. I wish they had done it more but the humor in the dialogue, its increasing silliness, the imagination and elegance of their plots convergence, and their occasional forays into topical satire, with the OJ Simpson references, for example, were plenty great enough, in my opinion. For seven seasons and 23 episodes, the show was excellent. Then Larry David decided these characters had to pay for their unlikability, and produced the worst series finale I’ve ever seen. I was surprised and pleased from later in the podcast–after I wrote my comment–that you like David’s Curb.
-Bob7
Bob7 – S’all good. And that’s the thing: I like “Curb” a ton and I often love it. I prefer both the core cast, but I also prefer the stylistic approach to what is a similar sensibility. I liked the cast of “Seinfeld” much more in the “Seinfeld” Reunion season of “Curb” than I ever liked them on “Seinfeld.”
Comedy’s always gonna be extra-subjective. And… hey… I like “Seinfeld” much more than I like “Sex and the City.”
-Daniel
@Dan – EVERYTHING is better than Sex & the City
-Cue people listing stuff like Nazis and killing puppies with a sledgehammer and Lord Walder Frey, but I think you know what I mean. It’s hyperbole, but I’m making a point. Anyway, talk about shrill and unlikeable, then add shallow and speculative in lots of unappealing ways… I did NOT like Sex & the City.
My reaction to the main storyline of the last GOT episode had little to do with the characters directly involved. I mean, I too have never particularly cared about any of them, but what happened still affected me because it means a great deal for just about everyone else on the show. It’s a huge shift in the power balance.
Tried to phrase that as obliquely as possible.
There were four seasons of Sorkin TWW and three without, and even the worst Sorkin season was better than the best of most shows on the WGA 101.
This is coming from someone who hates the Newsroom and Studio 60.
Listening to you talk about the list, I thought of other shows that should have been on the list. Mentioning the first and only year run of F&G, made me think o the late, great Terriers. What made me love the show was its naturalistic conversations, how they’re funny and playful and can ebb and flow like rivers, going to different places. The show just got this about them. You know how Shakespeare is praised for his characters overhearing themselves? In the conversations, not only did the characters overhear themselves but they changed what they were about to say upon utterance of what they had already said; they were thinking out loud. Their dialogue was a window to their minds.
Other shows I thought of while listening to you: Fringe, Siskel and Ebert. That show should be there not only for creating modern film criticism (Rotten Tomatoes would not be here and wield as much power and influence as it does without it) but for the populist appeal of talking about the arts on TV.
Dan, I agree that the form and structure of the improv on Curb is still writing. Improvisation is writing, in this case the writing happens in the actor’s head in seconds. It’s still writing.
Dan: Let me just say that as a viewer rather than a reader, the editing and handling of GoT S03E09 worked just fine. I did find it a little odd that certain characters dropped objections they had to things that ultimately were important, but I got caught up in the episode was lulled into a false sense of security by the editing choices. By the time the episode began to reveal itself, it was already too late and I realized something horrible was about to happen. I *knew* something was coming, this being the ninth episode of the season, but I didn’t see it coming.
I also felt that the closing moments were some of the most emotionally heart-rending of the series, even though I’d lost interest in many of those characters. The level of despair and utter horror expressed via the acting alone was some of the best work I’ve seen this year.
I enjoyed the lack of a single-focused storyline. It made the whole thing work better for me because it wasn’t obvious where the episode was headed until it was too late. If I had thought about it for more than five minutes I would have guessed exactly what was going to happen, but I certainly didn’t see it coming. However, had the entire episode focused on one narrative, then the ending would have been a foregone conclusion.
In regards to the GoT discussion. Also, the acting at the end of the episode was incredibly visceral. One of the best physical performances I’ve seen this year, from an actress whose already done some solid work. But the expression of pure horror and dismay literally made my stomach turn in shock.
I’m already upset about her near-inevitable Emmy snub since the Emmies hate fantasy (except Peter Dinklage). Should I be more optimistic?
And I am truly sorry there are trolls in the world who are messing with Alan. So disappointing.
@Cabo: If the Emmy voters aren’t willing to recognize the stellar work of Maise Williams, I seriously doubt they’ll notice Michelle Fairley’s performance here. I’m honestly still surprised Dinklage has been rewarded, not because he’s doesn’t deserve it (he really really does) but because I’m surprised they recognized anyone from this show. Genre TV usually gets the snub from Emmy. I think Dinklage’s recognition probably has as much to do with his popularity amongst his fellow actors as his performance. Either way, glad he’s getting his due.
Damages ended this season, so Glenn Close is also a lock (unless the Emmys simply forget that the show ever exhisted, as everybody has).
The sixth slot is the only true question mark. I’m betting on Kerry Washington.
I assume Michelle Fairley will be entering herself in the Supporting Actress Category. Maybe not, but even in this episode, her Emmy submission episode obviously, she’s only onscreen for maybe 1/4 of it?
So are you going to rewatch the ER pilot this summer? Since it was a “this changes everything” pilot?
My personal crackpot Mad Men theory is that Dr Rosen is the spitting image of Matt Weiner (seriously) and that means … Something Significant I haven’t worked out yet.
Best intro music ever. Well played.
Thanks for the podcast.
I felt that Mad Men actually did a good job illustrating the discrepancy between what means to be successful for the new “rebellious” generation (exemplified by the ridiculous looking Danny)and what Don and Roger understand by leading the good life. Both sides were depicted as derisory, one for being anachronistic and the other for being too eager to fit in. Very insighful podcast, loved it.
It’s hilarious how the readers correctly foresaw Dan’s reactions about Aaron Tveit and Seinfeld.
“Kids know, just saying.” – Daniel Fienberg
About Game of Thrones:
I don’t get all the buzz about the Red Wedding, to be honest. American television is so violent that there was nothing in that last scene we haven’t seen worse before. Maybe it’s the fact that they were attending a wedding and people expect wedding parties to be moments full of joy, I don’t know. I also don’t understand how people like Robb and Catelyn Stark as characters. Robb was really Ned’s son: a great warrior/war strategist, but completely unable to play the Game of Thrones. He didn’t learn his lesson when Theon betrayed him last year. If Theon, someone so close to him that he valued as brother, turned against him, it’s insanity to think how Robb could trust someone (again, let alone a man) as despicable as Lord Frey – especially after breaking the promise to marry one of his daughters. If they had emphasized the importance of the Frey’s army enough, in a scenario where Robb was insanely desperate to take Casterly Rock, I would understand his motives. This way, however, Robb’s naivety became too umconfortable to watch, to a point where it was impossible for me to root for his vengeance against the Lannisters. And as pointed out during one conversation with Tulisa, he didn’t even know what to do if he had conquered the Iron Throne. Taking all that in account, I believe that people can only be that shocked/upset about the direwolf being shot or the multiple stabs in Tulisa’s belly.
I’m glad that they gave David Bradley more lines this time, especially since they cut his hilarious rant about Tywin Lannister in season 1. Firstly, that interaction between Walder with Tulisa illustrated all the reasons why Robb deserved to be killed; the scene where he doesn’t remember the names of his relatives was outstanding and his “I’ll find another” response to Catelyn’s threat made me laugh out loud in the middle of an incredibly tense scene. Lord Frey was the best part of the wedding, in my opinion. The rest of it really disappointed me. I was way more invested in the Bran warging Hodor/Jon Snow action scene. To me, they should have altered those scenes to make us feel that Bran (and not only Arya) would finally be reunited with one of his brothers too. Having the episode centered in Arya (maybe the show’s most beloved character) and Bran would make it more powerful. But I understand their need to follow the source material and the choice to highlight the Freys’ cold blood actions.
Dany’s scenes did not impressed me at all. I understand that the trio of Grey Worm, Daario Naharis and Jorah Mormont are supposed to kick ass, but just the three fighting against dozens and dozens of guards were not believable, especially given how the new guards choreographically appeared exactly one second after the other ones got killed. I know it was said they’re trained to be sexual slaves instead of warriors like the Unsullied, but the whole scene didn’t look like “Game of Thrones” to me. It looked like something you would see in “Power Rangers” or other show made for children. For me, it failed in comparison with Brienne’s fights or Sylvio’s scenes or everything the show previously did (in this regard).
I think it would be hilarious if they could have used the Sam and Gilly scene to (mock) send a message for everybody spoiling “Game of Thrones” while pretending that they did not read the books:
GILLY: You’re like a wizard.
SAM (looking to the camera): No, I’m just telling you something that I read on a book, so you know what’s going to happen with us next. But wouldn’t it be more exciting if I had told you nothing? You would be surprised. Some people love surprises. I hate when Maester Aemon tell me the end of a book before I finish it… that sucks.
I think you guys were really picky about Orphan Black. The patent thing isn’t enforceable now, but they’re futurists – the conspiracy is putting down a marker for a future they trying to bring about.
Emotionally it worked because it demonstrated that the overtures were insincere. The clones had a resolution to the chaos in their lives dangled in front of them and it turned out to be a cheat.
Also Rachel was distinguished from Sarah in a couple of ways: physically, she sat up straighter and moved much more deliberately and her accent was from much higher up the British class ladder.
Ovid – Sorry, but “future enforcement” is not a source of “present dramatic tension.” And the people who MADE the patents are futurists. Cosima isn’t.
And I saw what they attempted to do to make Rachel different. It didn’t work for me. That’s OK.
Enjoy!
-Daniel
Sorry, I was unclear about where I thought the dramatic tension was coming from – it’s the revelation that the clones, and Kira, are seen as property. Dr Leekie et al.’s offer is bogus. Just as the chance for normalcy is held out to them, they discover it’s not there. The point about futurists was simply that it’s not as such ridiculous for the futurists to have encoded that claim into the DNA.
Also in the podcast you were fairly clear that you thought the only thing that distinguished Rachel was her hair and wardrobe. But the performance itself, the precise movements and the choice of accent, also tell you something about the clone’s attitude and background beyond that. It’s certainly not as deep yet as, say, Sarah or Alison, but then Maslany’s performance as Alison was pretty mannered to begin with too – it was only with the further development of the character that she became anything more than an uptight suburban housewife. You can say something similar for Helena, actually. If Rachel were the Big Bad for this season or the very top of the conspiracy, then you could make the argument that she was introduced too late to make an impact. I’m not sure that’s the case, though. She seems to be a departmental head, like Dr Leekie, only responsible for bringing in the clones rather than monitoring them.
Dan, I know you were advocating for a Blackwater-type “bottle” episode for the Red Wedding, but I think the showrunners made a wise choice not to do so in order to preserve the surprise for those who hadn’t read the books.
Otherwise, the sole focus on the weeding would have led people to suspect that something bad was going to happen at was otherwise supposed to be a celebratory event. And I’m don’t think was much more to show of the wedding that was in the book (although I thought we’d see Roose Bolton’s “wedding gift” which I won’t identify since it may be a mild spoiler regarding another plot line).
And as for Mad Men and 1968, the infamous Miami convention you seemed to have in mind was the shambolic 1972 Democratic Convention which didn’t nominate McGovern until about 3AM; 1968 was Chicago and Mayor Daley’s thugs.
I wish Dan would take over the Game of Thrones reviews. It’s as if Alan is now just finding reasons to hate this show, the latest excuse being mean commenters who are giving him spoilers. I don’t see AV Club, IGN, etc. going berserk about spoilers in their comment sections. If they catch them, they delete them. Or he could just ignore them. Plus, Alan doesn’t see any problem spoiling that an actor/actress has been cast in something else which probably means their character is going to die/get written off and his excuse is “if casting news is readily available on the internet, it isn’t a spoiler”. Or he assumes everyone knows the real life history of the characters on Boardwalk Empire or history behind The Americans and his excuse is if it happened in real life it isn’t a spoiler. Anyway, not sure I see the point in reading his reviews anymore without any comment section.
Not sure if it is a very common complaint, but one of my pet peeves about Game of Thrones is the handling of the violence. It looks very fake as compared to other movies/TV series. When someone gets stabbed or their neck slit, the blood doesn’t flow out in a natural way nor does it look very real. When Catelyn was killed at the end of the episode, it was kind of weird to see her just collapse. I liked it better in the book how she went bat shit crazy and clawed her face to shreds and then the neck slit was essentially a mercy killing. Also, the direwolves continue to get mishandled by the showrunners. Wish Grey Wind had been shown to fight back like he did in the book. It would’ve made more sense why they killed him in addition to Robb…
ITs not just Alan who doesn’t want to be spoiled. Not everybody who read his reviews has read all the books. This is a television site, not a book site. If you want to talk spoilers, write on one of the hundreds of George RR Martin websites.
The IGN reviewer has read the books and the AVClubs nonreader reviewer was not spoiled about the RW. I’m pretty sure they don’t like people discussing the differences between the show and books in these threads either but since you bring it up the way Catelyn reacts in the books would not translate well to screen, it would have been way too over the top.
Regarding the GoT bread and salt ritual for guests;
Is it really necessary to spell it out for modern audiences that murdering all your wedding guests is a bad thing?
David and Dan did not expect nonreaders to understand the whole bread and salt thing. That was just a nod to books readers.
James – Really? Have they said that? That seems really disingenuous. An awful lot of what follows only makes sense in the context of at least a rudimentary understanding of the bread-and-salt ritual. And it wasn’t a “nod.” It was a fully developed visual sequence meant, I felt, to convey information. If they didn’t expect nonreaders to understand, they either had to do it better or probably not bothered at all.
-Daniel
They have never brought up the bread and salt thing in the show before. If they wanted the audience to understand they would have mentioned something about what that represents, it wouldn’t mean they were treating the audience as stupid. I don’t see how any nonreader would see that scene and automatically assume that “okay, they are eating bread that must mean that there is a custom in Westeros where once you are given bread and salt you are guaranteed safety”. I see it as just a little nod to book readers which they have done in the past.
Sorry, I agree with Dan here. During close-up shots of bread and salt being passed around and eaten by all of the newly-arrived guests, Frey is reciting (in a droning and robotic voice indicative of a ritual speech), “My honored guests, be welcome within my walls and at my table. I extend to you my hospitality and protection in the light of the Seven.”
This, combined with references from our culture, such as Dante’s Ninth (and worst) Circle of Hell being reserved for Treachery – with betrayal of guests one of the major kinds – makes me feel that the writers laid PLENTY of track to make the point. I think that most people just forgot due to the fact that it was immediately followed by the hilarious lining up and naming of the women.
James – There are many things in the show that are part of the rituals and rites of Westeros that aren’t literally explicated, but that doesn’t mean they’re not meant to be interpreted by the viewer. As MadMeme says, Walder has a line of dialogue welcoming and extending his hospitality as every member of the arriving party eats something that was dipped in something. If you can ID what they’re eating as bread and salt? Great. If you can only identify that they’re doing it as a clear ceremony of welcoming? Fine. And if you can make the leap between what they’re doing as a sacred bond between a host and his guest, a bond that will be broken soon, that’s great too. But it was not just there for readers of the book. It was there to show that a ritual was taking place, a ritual of hospitality. Maybe Dan & Dave didn’t expect casual and disinterested viewers to “get” it, but unless I read an interview where they say, “Oh, that was just a throwaway for readers,” I’m gonna assume they expected/wanted uninitiated viewers to get SOMETHING from that thing they put on screen and featured in close-ups.
-Daniel
Alan asked about Dan’s reaction to the RW when he read the book. I wanted to contribute mine as someone who read the book shortly after it came out and was completely blindsided, although when I get around to re-reading it I’m sure I’ll pick up on all the foreshadowing I missed. At the time I really, really hated it and I don’t think I’ve ever fully forgiven GRRM. It’s not that I cared much about Robb (and he and his wife – a totally different character in the book – get zero development of their relationship on the page), but I cared about what he represented as Ned’s heir. I cared much more for Cat and what happened to her hit me much harder.
I would agree that Helena was a victim up until the moment where she kills the birth mother out of her own agenda (angry that she separated them at birth) which incidentally is when Sarah kills her.