Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 185

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. 
We like to switch back and forth on who cased Firewall & Iceberg podcasting delays. This week? Totally my fault. 
There’s lots to talk about, though. TONS to talk about. In fact, this is the latest “longest podcast ever.” Yes. We say that every week. But, like the universe, we are ever-expanding. 
This week’s podcast features a review of USA’s “Graceland,” a strange amount of babble about the WGA’s 101 Best Written TV Shows list and spoiler-laden discussions of “Orphan Black,” “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.”
We also debut this summer’s Rewatch, with the pilot for “The Sopranos.” Next week’s pilots will be first installments of “Taxi” and “Cheers.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Graceland” (00:01:05 – 00:18:30)
WGA’s Top 101 Shows (00:18:30 – 00:38:10)
“Orphan Black” (00:38:30 – 00:57:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:57:05 – 01:15:10)
“Mad Men” (01:15:15 – 01:40:20)
Summer Rewatch: “The Sopranos” pilot (01:40:30 – 02:01:05)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

