Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 187

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We kept this one under two hours. You’re welcome. Or “Sorry.” Whichever one applies.
This week, we have reviews of “Crossing Lines” and “Devious Maids.” We also answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail and chatted about “Mad Men” and this week’s Summer Rewatch, “Veronica Mars.”
Next week’s podcast, with “Under the Dome,” “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan,” the “Mad Men” pilot and more, could be another two-plus hour podcast, unless we opt for a little splitting and it becomes a two podcast week next week.
Next week’s Pilot Rewatch will be Old School with pilots for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Crossing Lines” (00:00:45 – 00:14:40)
“Devious Maids” (00:14:45 – 00:25:45)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” splitting (00:26:00 – 00:32:45)
Listener Mail – NBC Stanley Cup (00:32:50 – 00:38:10)
“Mad Men” (00:38:35 – 01:13:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Veronica Mars” (01:13:00 – 01:37:05)
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Dan, did you get to see any new episodes of Wilfred, I know you don’t have time to see everything, just wondering if you had any quick thoughts on the new season?
Thanks!!!
Mark – I didn’t have time to watch, unfortunately… Alan does a VERY quick take on the two episodes toward the end of the podcast. VERY quick…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan, always love the summer re-watch, have a nice week.
Is “Devious Maids” problematic?
I think any Hispanic actress would tell you that playing a maid on a show like “Revenge” or “Dallas” is very different from playing a maid on a show that is actually ABOUT the maids.
PrettOK – Everybody’s gotta make their own calls on “problematic.” I don’t claim to be able to guess what “any Hispanic actress” would tell me, but I absolutely agree with you that playing a maid in a show ABOUT the maids is different from just playing a maid on a show.
HOWEVER, yeah. I can’t help but feel that it’s at least *somewhat* problematic that TV’s highest profile Latino-centric drama is a show about a group of maids that’s written and directed by only white men, at least thus far.
Is it reprehensible? Not at all. Is it problematic enough to be worthy of discussion? I say “Yes.” You can say “No.” That’s fine.
-Daniel
“We’re not your monkeys. And Dan loves monkeys.”
Vocational Irony Alert!
Yeah, Logan was retconned pretty heavily when they realized what kind of actor they had in Jason Dohring (and probably what kind of actor they had in Teddy Dunn, since he clearly couldn’t carry a romantic storyline with Kristin Bell long-term). It never actionably bothered me, because he’s humanized pretty quickly in the first season and radical post-pilot rewrites aren’t uncommon, but I’m not sure if they so much got away with it as totally forgot about it.
I don’t know that they changed him too much. He is still capable of psychotic behavior in the very last two episodes.
And in the pilot its clear that he hates Veronica for reasons other than just being a monster.
I can get behind the idea that Logan and Veronica as a couple was problematic. I don’t really think they “retconned” Logan though. He’s awful in the pilot and the things he does that are awful resurface in the character subsequently.
He’s humanized over time and I think they handled him well in the series finale. Though I hated the end of the series (and not for the reasons commonly referenced in prior installments of the podcast).
I am glad you brought up “Veronica Mars”s distinctive flashbacks. It isn’t just that they were shot in hazy soft-focus. (and don’t tell me that they didn’t cast Amanda Seyfreid precisely because she was born to star in hazy memories.) Throughout the first season, even though the flashbacks show events from the year before, the kids’ clothes and hairstyles all look as though they’re from the 1970s. Its ridiculous, but it works, because for teenagers a single year is like a lifetime, especially for Veronica and everything that happened in the year before the events in the pilot. The flashbacks are showing the viewer an entirely different world before it all went to hell for her family.
Also, you mentioned the show’s portrait of class conflict. The pilot establishes that the wealth in Neptune is all new money. The show captures a community that is flush with new wealth, but it hasn’t developed quickly enough to cater to it. So the upper classes are still living right on top of and going to school alongside the lower classes.
Matt Weiner has 4 boys. Sorry to pop your bit there.
Isn’t Gene played by one of Weiner’s kids?
R: Veronica Mars. Sheriff Lamb did NOT have a wishy-washy morality as the series went on. They didn’t try to retcon his badguyness at all. Throughout the entire run of the series he has one sympathetic moment and that’s when he lets Veronica and Duncan go after finding out that they were right about the Manning’s child abuse. And it’s not a turning point for his character at all.
I vaguely recall a half-hearted effort (or probably less than that) to give him *a* redeeming moment in one of his last couple episodes. But I agree with your overall point, if not the excessively combative user name.
Re: Game of Thrones filming the entire series and spacing the seasons out so as not to get ahead of the books.
There’s been talk of filming the Dunk and Egg stories and a prequel set during Robert’s Rebellion. HBO could do those to fill in any gap years. You still have the problem of spoilers coming out, but what you’d probably wind up with is the plots pieced together on fan sites, which wouldn’t likely ruin most non-readers’ enjoyment of the series.
In addition, they could make lower-budget series using standing sets and locations. A female-centric soap based in the Red Keep and Littlefingers’ brothels. A Cheers-type show set at The Inn at the Crossroads. And of course, Hodor! a variety show hosted by Hodor.
GRRM has had plenty of time to finish the books. I think he’s being selfish in saying that he doesn’t want the show to pass the books. The show is HBO’s, the books are his. If he doesn’t want book spoilers to be revealed in the show, he better hurry up and finish the books. It’ll be better for everyone: the book fans, the show fans, HBO, and him.
I think HBO should just keep chugging along, planning on 1 season per year. Stalling for the books would be a mistake as they run the risk of the show losing momentum and popularity and the actors aging even more noticeably. I’m hoping they combine Books 4 and 5 and maybe just focus on the characters who have already been introduced in the TV series rather than trying to introduce a gazillion more characters and plotlines simply to be faithful to the books.
After the main TV series is finished (I’m thinking 7 or 8 seasons), they could do a prequel miniseries based on Robert’s Rebellion.
Yes, Dan, please blog the X Factor this year. How else will the world be saved from being Rimesed?
Dan, I agree with what you’re saying about the tired serial killers terrorizing women trope in a bunch of shows, but I’ve finished watching a BBC series on Netflix, The Fall about exactly that. It’s just done really well. I also think having the lead detective on the case be a woman (Gillian Anderson) makes a difference in how sensationalized the violence is.
Gladly – It’s just fatigue, but it doesn’t prevent me from recognizing that there are “better” and “worse” examples of similar tropes. “Hannibal,” for example, is better when it plays that same game. And I’ve heard the same of “The Fall,” though I haven’t had a second to watch…
-Daniel
The Fall was awesome, but how exactly did Gillian Anderson’s presence make the violence less sensationalized?
Jewish Joan… more racist than Roger in Blackface?
Good point, but I’d say yes. Roger in blackface felt like an attempt at satire by Roger, while still ultimately reflecting his real racism. Joan doing the Jewish mother felt barely self-conscious, if at all, and then there were all the off-hand mentions of “the Japanese.”
Evolution1085 – Individually? Significantly less so. It’s more the preponderance of racism that makes this scene so gloriously racist…
-Daniel
What happened to the emmy preview posts?
Heisenberg – The goal was just to do 10 major categories between last Tuesday and next Friday, so there are various considerations regarding when the previews go up, including when the site has other content to promote and whatnot.
In this case? I just fell behind and wasn’t able to finish Support Actor Comedy by last night.
But it’ll go up tonight and Alan’s post’ll either go up tonight or in the morning.
-Daniel
Someone told me I looked like Eric Balfour once, which seemed too obscure a reference to be taken lightly. So bottom line, Dan probably hates me.