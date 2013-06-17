Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 187

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls!
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We kept this one under two hours. You’re welcome. Or “Sorry.” Whichever one applies.
This week, we have reviews of “Crossing Lines” and “Devious Maids.” We also answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail and chatted about “Mad Men” and this week’s Summer Rewatch, “Veronica Mars.”
Next week’s podcast, with “Under the Dome,” “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan,” the “Mad Men” pilot and more, could be another two-plus hour podcast, unless we opt for a little splitting and it becomes a two podcast week next week.
Next week’s Pilot Rewatch will be Old School with pilots for “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Crossing Lines” (00:00:45 – 00:14:40)
“Devious Maids” (00:14:45 – 00:25:45)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” splitting (00:26:00 – 00:32:45)
Listener Mail – NBC Stanley Cup (00:32:50 – 00:38:10)
“Mad Men” (00:38:35 – 01:13:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Veronica Mars” (01:13:00 – 01:37:05)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

