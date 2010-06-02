Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 19

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for our first summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Due to the series premiere of “Are We Done Yet?,” the returns of “Burn Notice” and “Royal Pains,” our summer viewing of “Undeclared” and at least three different pieces of Listener Mail — email questions to dan@hitfix.com and sepinwall@hitfix.com — we still ended up finding plenty to chat about this week.
Here’s what came up:
“Are We Done Yet?” — 02:19 – 9:25
“Burn Notice” — 9:25 – 13:30
“Royal Pains” — 13:30 – 19:10
Listener Mail! — 19:20 – 39:00
“Undeclared” — 39:00 – 49:50
And here’s this week’s podcast…
haven’t had a chance to listen to today’s show, but will again suggest DR WHO as the nerd replacement show for LOST on the podcast.
Mark – Try as I might, I just can’t make myself care about “Doctor Who” (for some reasons mentioned in a previous podcast and just timing), so Alan’s weekly recaps will have to do there… -Daniel
You guys mention a Terry Crews controversial Lost Finale opinion, but not where I can find out about it. The Interwebs are not assisting me well here
Pretty sure it was a joke about how he’s better than them at everything, including their jobs.
numbers did admit they were jewish after the agent brother got shot and he became religious again. sorry about not remembering the guys name but i wasnt that into the show, but did watch all (but the last couple episodes that i will get around to eventually) of the episodes.
Aiya! Huaile. Dan, you bad geek, you seriously need to re-watch your Firefly! Alan is about to review it, so get on it, gorram it!
As everyone checks out the fantastic “Undeclared”, keep in mind the episodes are out of order on the dvds. The correct order can be found here:
[en.wikipedia.org]
I want to hear some Jarrett Grode talk on the Undeclared part. As I feel he is one of the funniest of the “minor” characters on the show and plays an important part in several episodes.