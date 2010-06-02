Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 19

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for our first summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Due to the series premiere of “Are We Done Yet?,” the returns of “Burn Notice” and “Royal Pains,” our summer viewing of “Undeclared” and at least three different pieces of Listener Mail — email questions to dan@hitfix.com and sepinwall@hitfix.com — we still ended up finding plenty to chat about this week.

Here’s what came up:

“Are We Done Yet?” — 02:19 – 9:25

“Burn Notice” — 9:25 – 13:30

“Royal Pains” — 13:30 – 19:10

Listener Mail! — 19:20 – 39:00

“Undeclared” — 39:00 – 49:50

And here’s this week’s podcast…