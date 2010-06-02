Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 19

06.02.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for our first summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Due to the series premiere of “Are We Done Yet?,” the returns of “Burn Notice” and “Royal Pains,” our summer viewing of “Undeclared” and at least three different pieces of Listener Mail — email questions to dan@hitfix.com and sepinwall@hitfix.com — we still ended up finding plenty to chat about this week.
Here’s what came up:
“Are We Done Yet?” — 02:19 – 9:25
“Burn Notice” — 9:25 – 13:30
“Royal Pains” — 13:30 – 19:10
Listener Mail! — 19:20 – 39:00
“Undeclared” — 39:00 – 49:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBURN NOTICEdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTROYAL PAINSUNDECLARED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP