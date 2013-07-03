Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 190

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Despite not reviewing a single new show, we somehow still managed to get over 90 minutes this week. That includes a lot of time on our Summer Pilot Rewatch segment on “Hill Street Blues” and “The Shield” some Listener Mail and, because I finally got around to finishing it, a segment reflecting on the full run of “House of Cards.”

No clue how the podcast got so long despite the paucity of new stuff, but that won’t be a problem next week with “Orange Is The New Black,” “Camp,” “The Bridge” and “The Newsroom.”

And, in honor of the return of Aaron Sorkin’s new show, next week’s Pilot Rewatch… “The West Wing.”

Here’s today’s breakdown:

Listener Mail – “Kitchen Confidential” (00:02:45 – 00:10:10)

Listener Mail – What “Under the Dome” means (00:10:10 – 00:15:20)

Listener Mail – Favorite Guest performances (00:15:25 – 00:33:30)

“House of Cards” (00:33:50 – 55:30)

Summer Pilot Rewatch: “Hill Street Blues”/”The Shield” (00:55:35 – 01:33:00)

