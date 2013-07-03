Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 190

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Despite not reviewing a single new show, we somehow still managed to get over 90 minutes this week. That includes a lot of time on our Summer Pilot Rewatch segment on “Hill Street Blues” and “The Shield” some Listener Mail and, because I finally got around to finishing it, a segment reflecting on the full run of “House of Cards.”
No clue how the podcast got so long despite the paucity of new stuff, but that won’t be a problem next week with “Orange Is The New Black,” “Camp,” “The Bridge” and “The Newsroom.”
And, in honor of the return of Aaron Sorkin’s new show, next week’s Pilot Rewatch… “The West Wing.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Listener Mail – “Kitchen Confidential” (00:02:45 – 00:10:10)
Listener Mail – What “Under the Dome” means (00:10:10 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Favorite Guest performances (00:15:25 – 00:33:30)
“House of Cards” (00:33:50 – 55:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “Hill Street Blues”/”The Shield” (00:55:35 – 01:33:00)
Dan, I’m curious why you think Ray Stevenson has no shot at a nomination. I thought given the traditional Emmy love for Dexter the series and Michael C. Hall and the previous win for Lithgow in season 4 he would be in contention for a nomination as easily the best ‘big bad’ since Lithgow.
Mike – I didn’t say he had no shot. I just said I don’t expect him to get a nomination. Which I don’t. His part was MUCH less showy than many previous Dexter big-bad parts. And Lithgow was an Emmy juggernaut and Stevenson is not…
-Daniel
Thank you Dan, for mentioning Ray Stevenson for possible Emmy recognition for Dexter Season 7. His presence elevated the whole season and this seems to be forgotten somehow. It’s a shame Dexter is now seen as less important in Emmy contention (due to storyline decline and the ultimate sacrilegious Season 6).
Would have enjoyed Kevin Spacey on Dexter over House of Cards anyway.
No one was pushed off the Houses of Parliament. Hence, the end of U.S. House of Cards was invalid.
Nice to see Kitchen Confidential get mentioned. I really liked it, but it only aired four times or so on TV. I think it came on after Arrested Development, and KC was the much funnier show to me. I have Kitchen Confidential on DVD, and my whole family likes to watch it. It still makes me laugh out loud.
I actually found The Shield to be more dated than HSB, but I think it was more about expectations than anything else. You tell me a show is thirty years old and I’m expecting a 30-year old show. I’ll laugh at the pay phones but not think anything of it. You tell me a show is ten years old and I’ll think the pay phones, tape recorders, and crazy old computers are out of place. Though, I’ve been thinking the same recently while rewatching Eureka. I see them using flip phones and it takes me a second to remember that the show, though only six or seven years old, still predates the iPhone by a couple of years.
I agree that “The Shield” seemed more dated in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Maybe because it’s become such a template for anti-hero dramas, as well as cop dramas. Whereas “Hill Street Blues” did remind me a lot of stuff like “ER” and even more recent shows like “Southland,” so even if it was the model that those had worked off of, it ended up feeling younger than 30 years.
I was also spoiled by the big twist at the end of “The Shield,” and might’ve enjoyed it more if I hadn’t know how it would end. Whereas I knew nothing about the HSB pilot, so even if the things with the uniform cops getting shot and the captain ending up in bed with the defense attorney had become more cliche, they surprised me. Maybe because I hadn’t expected them out of a 30-year-old show and they were ground-breaking for the time.
The gang stuff in HSB was //incredibly// hokey, but the main offender on that score was the second ep, with Lucky Charms Ganglord David Caruso and the random old Orthodox Jews at the summit.
On the topic of networks trying failed TV shows again, would you consider Parenthood an example? I know the 1990 series was a half hour and closer to the movie in adaptation, but it’s a network adapting the same movie into a TV show 20 years apart and having more success with it a second time.
Glad I’m not alone in vastly preferring Kaylie Hooper to Devon Banks. Probably the best Chloe Moretz has ever been.
Will – I’d count “Parenthood,” yup. The caveats you mention are probably why we didn’t think about it, since what NBC is currently airing has virtually no connection to either the movie or original series, but I don’t suspect a reconceived “Kitchen Confidential” would have much resemblance to the FOX series or the book…
So yeah. Definitely.
-Daniel
Parenthood was my first thought too.
When it comes to credited guest stars who should go supporting, I think of the ones who are actually were like top 5 screentime characters for the season. Margo Martindale in Justified wisely did go supporting. John Lithgow in Dexter didn’t but should have; he was probably #2 for prominence that year. Jimmy Smits for SOA this year probably should have, he had a bigger part than most regulars and appeared in 12/13.
alan’s description of these shows from my childhood as being his parent’s shows / shows he fell asleep to the theme music — so depressing.
glad you guys covered the tech elements of Hill Street Blues — the Mike Post music / opening credits, Robert Butler directing — as well as how hot Joyce Davenport was, etc. you guys did a great job.
on the Shield, i thought Danny brought her gun not because the guy seemed sleazy but because she wasn’t comfortable without her gun. it spoke to her issues of trust with people, to me….
love the Shield. wish you guys were re-watching the whole thing — or at minimum the stuff with Glenn Close and Forest Whitaker was so freaking wonderful.
Not sure if this counts, but Fox resuscitated Family Guy about two years after it was canceled, and I’d say that was a success for Fox.
But that’s the exact same show, not a reboot.
Wonder why you didnt consider franchise reboots like Dragnet, Hawaii 5-0 Twilight Zone or Outer Limits or am I missing something here. Also, next season has a reboot coming as Ironside. Or was the question more focused on failures which were rebooted?
CoolSid – The question as read: “What’s to stop a network from taking another crack at a property they already tried once before and few people remember in the first place? ” When a network reboots a “Dragnet” or “Hawaii Five-0,” they’re doing it exactly because they hope audiences DO remember previous incarnations. So that’s why we didn’t count those.
-Daniel
I know it won’t happen, but I would love to see a guest comedy actor nomination for Ken Jenkins for Cougar Town. He is so good at both the comedic and dramatic sides of the character, and he brings out some really good work in Courteney Cox. I can’t believe she hasn’t earned a single Emmy nomination in 25+ years in TV, where she has done some really good work, but I won’t get into that.
Do the Homicide pilot next.
Lorenzo Lamas was a revelation on Joe Schmo. Possibly my favorite guest performance on comedy…assuming Joe Schmo is eligible in that category. I know he has no chance, so not like it matters.
Hello guys! I love listening to you, but with the Hill Street Blues and The Shield pilots, did you forget to mention Sal (Bad) Benedetto? If he isn’t the spiritual father to Vic Mackey, I don’t know who is!