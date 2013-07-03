Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 190

#Emmys #House of Cards
07.03.13 5 years ago 25 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Despite not reviewing a single new show, we somehow still managed to get over 90 minutes this week. That includes a lot of time on our Summer Pilot Rewatch segment on “Hill Street Blues” and “The Shield” some Listener Mail and, because I finally got around to finishing it, a segment reflecting on the full run of “House of Cards.”
No clue how the podcast got so long despite the paucity of new stuff, but that won’t be a problem next week with “Orange Is The New Black,” “Camp,” “The Bridge” and “The Newsroom.”
And, in honor of the return of Aaron Sorkin’s new show, next week’s Pilot Rewatch… “The West Wing.” 
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Listener Mail – “Kitchen Confidential” (00:02:45 – 00:10:10)
Listener Mail – What “Under the Dome” means (00:10:10 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Favorite Guest performances (00:15:25 – 00:33:30)
“House of Cards” (00:33:50 – 55:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “Hill Street Blues”/”The Shield” (00:55:35 – 01:33:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#House of Cards
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergEMMYSEmmys 2013Firewall IcebergHill Street BluesHOUSE OF CARDSPODCASTTHE SHIELD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP