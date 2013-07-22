Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 193 – Comic-Con Roadtrip

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for our annual Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast.
In the past, this podcast has, of course, been only variably successful. I still insists that the unlistenable first Roadtrip Podcast was among the most entertaining hours we’ve ever done, even if you can’t understand any of it.
This year’s Roadtrip Podcast is much more listenable. In fact, other than the hum of my car and the occasional passing truck, you might not necessarily know it was even taking place on the road. That’s a bit disappointing as well. We were stuck in traffic exiting San Diego for most of the time, so we didn’t get to any notable roadside landmarks and because I was taking Sepinwall to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, we didn’t go on the toll road, so there was no toll-collector cameo.
Instead, it’s just a pretty straight-forward 73-ish minutes of Comic-Con chatter. No Emmy talk. We covered that in the video podcast. No “My So-Called Life.” We’ll get to that in a week or two. Just All-Comic-Con!
So the breakdown this week is really easy:
Comic-Con (00:00:00 – 01:14:00)
Harmon was doing an impression of RDJ’s Tony Stark from the Iron Man movie.
It sounds like Harmon’s talk of grounding the characters was as much as a response to criticism of season 3 as season 4. A lot of fans thought the show got too wacky and out-there towards the end of season 3 and preferred seasons 1 and 2. I don’t think Harmon was very happy with the end of season 3 either and felt he went too far. Harmon wants to prove his critics wrong.
The irony is that Sony rehired Harmon, contractually giving him free reign to do whatever he wants(!), and Harmon decided he wants to create a more grounded character-driven show, which is what Sony wanted all along.
bummer — i was sort of excited for the MSCL pilot discussion. i’ve seen it about a gajillion times. oy vey….
Erika – I’m pretty sure Alan said last week that MSCL was unlikely to be in this podcast. Unclear when we’re gonna get to it… Schedules are a madhouse…
sorry i was just grousing…. apologies. i know you guys are super busy right now.
There was a ton of movies and tv shows showcased at Comic-Con, many of which I have no interest in. If you’re too lazy to break down your podcast, then I’m too lazy to listen.
Gen. Apathy – Oh well. We’ll miss you on this one.
The podcast was kind of all over the place, in a good way, so a breakdown would have been very hard to do. It was a good one this week though, so you missed a fun one Gen. :)
If X people are reading the comments here, then X minus one people are now playing a tiny tiny violin in D minor (“the saddest of all keys.”)
“How are they going to make it FUNNY??”
Thanks for my laugh today. Frustrated at HIMYM Dan is almost as good as Angry Dan :-)
It’s not just that the show suuuuuuuuuucks, it’s
A. that the ratings are inverse to quality
leading to
B. Carter & Bays being so fucking SMUG
and
C. So fucking WRONG & incompetent & pathetic
plus
D. Several very fine comic actors are razor-wired to the heinous Himyimm wheel.
I have actually started to hate Jason Segal for not telling Carter & Bays to get BENT 2 seasons ago. I get loyalty to less talented costars & I get the concept of residuals, but Himyimm is just beyond the fucking pale.
John Lithgow was super scary and evil in 1986’s awesome Manhattan Project which also starred the dreamy Christopher Collet and the kickass Cynthia Nixon. #desertislandflick
Is anyone else concerned about Dan multi-tasking driving and talking and podcasting? I was a bit stressed by that!
Erika – Alan was recording and holding the mic. I was just blathering. And driving. And there was a LOT of stop-and-go traffic… All was safe! Or safe-ish.
oh good, that’s a relief to know. when you got rolling with the outletgate stuff i was worried. but also highly entertained.
apologies, i know it was really upsetting for you as an experience but i was laughing the whole time. i had seen your tweets also.
of course i’m going to an upcoming jewish genealogy conference in a week or so and it will probably turn out there are no outlets / taped over outlets / outlet-guards like you experienced, just to serve me right!
glad it was safe-podcasting! hitfix fans care (a la Craig Ferguson’s CBS cares, with appropriate hand gestures)…..
r.e. HIMYM:
Poor Alan is such a hook line & sinker sucker on this one.
“Fool me once, won’t get fooled again.”
–George H.W. Bush
– Always great when we get an “ABZURD” or 3 from Dan.
– Lithgow will always be Lord John Whorfin from Buckaroo Banzai for me.
– security has always been horrible at Comicon, or at least it was that way even back in the 90s before it was Hollywood Con. “You can’t sit here,” “You need an Exhibitors badge to get in this door,” “I don’t know why x is broken.”
– Seat squatters are one of the worst things about Modern Era Comicon. Why should a person get to sit in a room all day just for the one panel they want to see and take up a seat of someone that wants to see another panel. That’s how we ended up with the “pen to the eye” scuffle from a couple years ago.
Glad Dan and Alan survived. Just in time for Press Tour.
@OdessaSteps – totally agree on bullet 2 (though have you seen Manhattan Project?!? ok i’ll stop now)….
Laugh-a while you can Monkeyboy! Buckaroo Bonzai #movies #1984 #Lithgow !
Ugh, I didn’t think Dan’s rant around the 30-min mark would ever end.
Love the roadtrip podcast. I disagree with Dan though on HIMYM. I think it’s still successful now because people are attached to the characters. And even though it’s technically a sitcom, the showrunners created some dramatic arcs. I think it’s no longer supposed to be a traditional haha sitcom but a dramedy, the way Friends sometimes tackled dramatic issues. Fair enough, it was still more fun than HIMYM but I don’t think a 9-year sitcom should be expected to be as funny as it used to be, especially one that tries to do many different things and not just be funny.