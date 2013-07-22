Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 193 – Comic-Con Roadtrip

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for our annual Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast.

In the past, this podcast has, of course, been only variably successful. I still insists that the unlistenable first Roadtrip Podcast was among the most entertaining hours we’ve ever done, even if you can’t understand any of it.

This year’s Roadtrip Podcast is much more listenable. In fact, other than the hum of my car and the occasional passing truck, you might not necessarily know it was even taking place on the road. That’s a bit disappointing as well. We were stuck in traffic exiting San Diego for most of the time, so we didn’t get to any notable roadside landmarks and because I was taking Sepinwall to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, we didn’t go on the toll road, so there was no toll-collector cameo.

Instead, it’s just a pretty straight-forward 73-ish minutes of Comic-Con chatter. No Emmy talk. We covered that in the video podcast. No “My So-Called Life.” We’ll get to that in a week or two. Just All-Comic-Con!

So the breakdown this week is really easy:

Comic-Con (00:00:00 – 01:14:00)

