Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 20

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, we covered the finales of “Justified” and “Glee,” the return of HBO’s “True Blood” and two episodes of “Undeclared.”
Here’s what came up:
“Justified” finale — 00:30 – 11:30
“Glee” finale plus Reader Mail — 12:00 – 25:10
“True Blood” — 25:15 – 35:05
“Undeclared” — 35:10 – 47:00
