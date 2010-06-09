Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 20

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, we covered the finales of “Justified” and “Glee,” the return of HBO’s “True Blood” and two episodes of “Undeclared.”
Here’s what came up:
“Justified” finale — 00:30 – 11:30
“Glee” finale plus Reader Mail — 12:00 – 25:10
“True Blood” — 25:15 – 35:05
“Undeclared” — 35:10 – 47:00
And here’s this week’s podcast…
FYI, I love me some True Blood and Treme. The former is a guilty pleasure, the latter is just a pleasure.
But damnit, God bless Alan Ball for gathering some of the hottest naked men ever assembled in one place. OMG you guys just said the first nudity of the season is ALEXANDER SKARSGARD’S ASS!
::: faints :::
Dan, I don’t care about Tara either.
Resoundly agree with the thrashing of Glee. It totally deserves it.
Fortunately the werewolves arent really a spoiler anymore.
Meaning, everyboby knew already.
True Blood may very well be the worst HBO show I’ve had the displeasure of watching. It’s either that or that Louie sitcom which got cancelled within a month.
I disagree – Nelsan Ellis’ portrayal of Lafayette is all nuance. It’s incredibly detailed and it is the best thing about the show.
I think you both protest too much about your dislike about ‘True Blood.’ If you were to listen to yourselves talking about it, you sound like you enjoy it much more than you think you do. Sookie!!!