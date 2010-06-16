Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 21

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, we talked in some depth about the finale of “Breaking Bad,” but we saved that for last, after talk about the new ABC dramas “Scoundrels” and “The Gates,” TNT’s “Memphis Beat,” TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland” a new ESPN 30 for 30 doc and this week’s episodes of “Undeclared.
Naturally, things ran a bit long this week. So much for short summer podcasts, eh?
Here’s what came up:
ABC’s “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” — 01:55 – 15:35
“Memphis Beat” — 15:40 – 19:30
“Hot in Cleveland” — 19:30 – 23:15
ESPN’s “June 17, 1994” — 23:15 – 27:35
“Undeclared” — 27:40 – 39:35
“Rubicon” — 39:40 – 45:00
“Breaking Bad” — 45:25 – 56:35
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…
completely disagree about THE GATES being like HAPPY TOWN. Have seen the pilot of THE GATES. Thought it was the best of the 3 ABC Summer shows and I actually thought it was well made. In fact when I watched it I wondered why Happy Town got greenlit for the season and this relegated for Summer. HT is not good, I dont think they share anything honestly.
Also, Alan, the pilot I saw, I don’t see any procedural elements. Also, you seem to think they are only half assing the Vampire stuff. I don’t see it that way at all. It’s NOT a vampire show. It’s not TRUE BLOOD. Vampires are part of it, but it’s also a suburban story. SPOILER: When Rhona Mitra’s husband asked her why she did it, she answers something to the effect of it’s the whole suburban life that was making her bored. Plus I don’t think we’ve ever seen a show where these people are relegated to a gated community and they are trying to curb their desires and blend. It’s interesting and a very different take on this than TB or Vampire Diaries. It has more in common with Desperate Housewives which is on brand. I actually found it well made and I think Richard Hatem knows what he’s doing. Now Scoundrels I agree with you on, but frankly it’s also on brand. You can see how ABC thought these shows could potentially fill the DH/B&S slots. But if you have seen the indiviual promos ABC is running for Sun, they are all for THE GATES (Scoundrels are in their compilation Sunday promos) which makes me think ABC knows this is their best shot and also makes me think ABC also think this has most potential of their new scripted offerings.
Marc – Both “Happy Town” and “The Gates” fit into the very familiar genre of “The idyllic small town in which things that look perfect on the surface aren’t so perfect after all.” It’s a *very* broad genre and I wouldn’t have compared these two particular shows within the genre except that the same network is premiering them within the same month of each other. But yes, they *do* share that. -Daniel
Dan, I think you were wrong on two things:
– One, you should be angry at Lost. That finale season, that ending (or lack thereof) was an insult to the audience.
(And in my mind, the show got canceled after S5.)
– Two, I didn’t really see it that way, and I still disagree that there is that much ambiguity (if any) in the BB final shot.
Everyone seems to agree it was a mistake to do it that way, but I don’t share that sentiment. I just watched it again, and while I can see how one could “imagine”/wonder about a change of aim, it’s really clear that Jesse’s arm doesn’t move, the gun doesn’t move, only the camera does, as it comes in to face it directly. When I watched the episode, I never for one second thought Jesse didn’t shot Gale.
I’ll be fine with a “maybe a lowered his aim, as to not shot him in the head” but nothing more. Plus, Jesse’s expression kinda clearly indicates he knows he has to do it, he knows it’s Gale or Walt, and he’s not going to let Mr White die. It’s his turn to shoot a man dead to save his partner’s life, and as much as he hurts him to become a killer, he won’t let him down.
I’m not saying it couldn’t have been done differently, and without any “ambiguity” at all (e.g. simply a wider shot), but I certainly disagree with calling it a “fundamental misunderstanding of cinematic grammar.”
I don’t think it was (that) ambiguous, and I know that people would always have being wondering whether or not Jesse shot Gale, arguing whether or not Gale was really dead, for they hadn’t actually seen his dead body on the floor.
Doesn’t matter the shot, the angle, nothing. No dead body == no certainty, in TV land that will always be known as at least a possibility (not that a dead body is a certainty, not in TV land, depending on the show you’re watching). He wanted the last shot to be of the gun, aiming right at us, going off. It was a good/strong effect, I think it worked, and I’m quite positive that it would always have had people wondering about the outcome of that shot, no matter what, with a shot done that way (i.e. again, not showing the dead body).
Not that I’m obsessed or anything, but: and not that I’m sure it would have been a good idea, but had they added just one little “audio clue” during that shot.
Exact same visual. After the gunshot, the screen goes black, and then we would’ve heard a dead body (Gale) falling on the floor.
Maybe you wouldn’t have “seen” such ambiguity then? (not that some would still argue that…)
I don’t think Joan is the obvious vampire on Mad Men. She’s a hot-blooded, heart-pumping living being. No, the cold-blooded life-sucker-outer is clearly Betty Draper.
Didn’t expect to hear about “Boys State” on the podcast. I attended “Girls State” in Georgia.
I must say it was dreadfully boring.
Anna – I aim to periodically take the podcast in strange and esoteric directions… Boys State was also dreadfully boring. Five days of being told why the US Constitution should be amended to make flag-burning a death penalty offense. Or something to that effect… -Daniel