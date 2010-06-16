Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 21

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week, we talked in some depth about the finale of “Breaking Bad,” but we saved that for last, after talk about the new ABC dramas “Scoundrels” and “The Gates,” TNT’s “Memphis Beat,” TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland” a new ESPN 30 for 30 doc and this week’s episodes of “Undeclared.

Naturally, things ran a bit long this week. So much for short summer podcasts, eh?

Here’s what came up:

ABC’s “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” — 01:55 – 15:35 “Memphis Beat” — 15:40 – 19:30 “Hot in Cleveland” — 19:30 – 23:15 ESPN’s “June 17, 1994” — 23:15 – 27:35 “Undeclared” — 27:40 – 39:35 “Rubicon” — 39:40 – 45:00 “Breaking Bad” — 45:25 – 56:35

