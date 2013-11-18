Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 211

It’s time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg.
For this week? We’re business-as-usual.
Next week, however, things may start to change. We kick off this podcast by explaining the shape of things to come.
Then we review HBO’s “Getting On” and BBC America’s “Doctor Who” telefilm “An Adventure in Space and Time.” We did a Dan’s Reality Round-Up and talked about the latest resurrection of “The Killing.” We used listener mail to discuss Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” and also talked about FXX and “Orange Is The New Black.”
Today’s breakdown:
Explanation of Things To Come (00:01:00 – 00:05:40)
“Getting On” (00:05:40 – 00:17:55)
“An Adventure in Space and Time” (00:17:55 – 00:27:45)
Dan’s Reality Round-Up (00:27:45 – 00:45:15)
The resurrection of “The Killing” (00:45:15 – 00:54:05)
Listener Mail – “Walking Dead” (w/spoilers) (00:54:25 – 01:07:30)
Listener Mail – FXX (01:07:35 – 01:16:45)
Listener Mail – “Orange Is The New Black” awards classification (01:16:50 – 01:23:05)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
So what you’re saying is I’m getting two podcasts for the price of one?
I will have no problems with this.
I fear change, but I will accept more casts.
I am curious how the video podcasts will be organized. The sorted archive of all the Firewall & Iceberg stuff has made it far, far easier for me to waste my time, so I’m hoping they’ll all be listed in the same area.
I might be wrong, but I believe Getting On has only six episodes. So you guys watched the entire season except the finale.
Since you mentioned that it reminded you of Enlightened, now I have to watch it.
Only Alan watched 5. It sounded like Dan was not convinced that it gets better in the second half, but it really did. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by it, and I’ve noticed over at Grantland they have sort of adopted this show, dropping mentions of how under appreciated it is in various articles. Any chance of giving it another shot guys and reviewing the finale?
I think the classification of Orange is the New Black s a Drama seems a lot stranger as compared to other show classifications. I totally get the argument for OITNB in both categories, but it’s a bit weird to think that it is a Drama in a universe where Enlightened is a Comedy.
Agree. I’d compare it to Shameless. It has some funny and crazy storylines, but the dramatic moments always land. Maybe OITNB will fare better awards wise.
Love the news! Can’t wait for the video F&I! So happy it’s a half hour show!
If there is a special guest on the BB only podcast, i’d rather it was just a segment, because I wanyt your honest opinions and it’s hard with someone associated with the show (which i’m assuming the special guest would be).
Candice is not terrible, Alan. She is awesome.
I really don’t get Alan’s “righteous indignation” and frustration by The Killing being picked up by Netflix. Why do you care so much? Why can’t you accept that a lot of people love The Killing and want more of the show? We were very sad when it got cancelled this season, we thought that was it, so we’re extactic to get 6 more episodes! Why can’t you be happy for the fans and move on? I hope you at least spare us and DON’T watch the last six. Jesus! I don’t get people who root against shows, but if you must, please pick on something truly horrible, TV is full of terrible shows.
I think he’s just confused that THIS is the show that keeps getting saved. And it is odd- there are more shows with better ratings and way more vocal fans that don’t get their show saved. So, what makes this show more deserving? It’s weird.
It would be pretty stupid of Fox to say “this was just it” for Bones while renewing X-Factor. They actually killed Bones by sending it to Friday night. It was their second best Mon-Fri hour of the week.
And I like the idea of a Firewall and Iceberg half-hour show!
derp
RoboCop will not be successful. However, it will spawn a successful parody called BroboCop.