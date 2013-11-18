Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 211

11.18.13

It’s time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg. 
For this week? We’re business-as-usual.
Next week, however, things may start to change. We kick off this podcast by explaining the shape of things to come.
Then we review HBO’s “Getting On” and BBC America’s “Doctor Who” telefilm “An Adventure in Space and Time.” We did a Dan’s Reality Round-Up and talked about the latest resurrection of “The Killing.” We used listener mail to discuss Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” and also talked about FXX and “Orange Is The New Black.”
Today’s breakdown:
Explanation of Things To Come (00:01:00 – 00:05:40)
“Getting On” (00:05:40 – 00:17:55)
“An Adventure in Space and Time” (00:17:55 – 00:27:45)
Dan’s Reality Round-Up (00:27:45 – 00:45:15)
The resurrection of “The Killing” (00:45:15 – 00:54:05)
Listener Mail – “Walking Dead” (w/spoilers) (00:54:25 – 01:07:30)
Listener Mail – FXX (01:07:35 – 01:16:45)
Listener Mail – “Orange Is The New Black” awards classification (01:16:50 –  01:23:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

