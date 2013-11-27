Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 212 – All ‘Breaking Bad’ Edition

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. As promised, it’s time for our All “Breaking Bad” Edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
And, as promised, even though we posted our first Firewall & Iceberg Video Show yesterday, we’re keeping the podcast alive.
If we’re being honest, this week’s Firewall & Iceberg is a bit of a technical nightmare, particularly in the segment with our Very Special Guest, which was supposed to be longer, but ended up being truncated because Skype kept crashing and at a certain point, we decided it was better to reach a closing point, rather than wasting his time any further.
Apologies for the technical problems and for what may be a slightly shorter podcast than we wanted. We’ve got lots more “Breaking Bad” questions from you and maybe we’ll sprinkle them into future ordinary podcasts, randomly.
Today’s breakdown:
“Breaking Bad” (00:00:00 – 00:54:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
“Breaking Bad” is way better than bacon!
Yeah, for the past five years or so I’ve seen bacon elevated to this manna-from-heaven level in pop culture, and I don’t get it. It’s either crunchy-burnt or fatty-chewy. Give me a ribeye any day. Or if we’re talking horrifically carcinogenic breakfast meats, I’ll also take link sausage way over bacon.
The optimistic show that belongs up alongside The Wire is Deadwood surely? Past the muck, the murder and the bad language it had a very optimistic view of what a group of people can do if they work together.
Michael Schur, who has nothing to do with Breaking Bad, is the VERY SPECIAL GUEST?
Why not? He’s one of the smartest, funniest and most likeable guys in the business, and ALWAYS a delight to listen to on ANY podcast.
If you want to hear more from the BrBa cast and crew, there’s five seasons worth of Insider Podcast episodes on iTunes.
DaveM – We think he’s special. Also, you’ll have to tell me where we implied that the special guest was a special guest directly affiliated with the show…
-Daniel
“Friday Night Lights” is my personal favorite show of all time and I hearted Dan’s mention of it in the same conversation as “The Wire”/”The Sopranos”/”Breaking Bad.” Darnit, that was a great show, and I feel like it gets docked points because it’s so gosh-darned nice.
If I’m trying to be purely empirical (which is impossible), “The Wire” is at the top, “FNL” and “Breaking Bad” are just a little below it. And I never personally warmed to “The Sopranos,” even though I recognize its importance and how well it did what it did.
Honestly, if it wasn’t for the disastrous second season, I could make a strong case for FNL as the best show ever. Unfortunately, said season did happen. As it stands, I have it fifth, behind (in order) Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, The Wire and Battlestar Gallactica.
Second season? What is this second season thing you’re referring to?
In all seriousness, yes, it’s a problem, and it probably highlights why it’s faulty to try and rank these things. “Breaking Bad” was flawless and consistent in a way even “The Wire” wasn’t (it also had that pesky fifth season, which while not a Landry Serial-killer level disaster, had some parts which hardcore did not work), but at the end of the day I love “The Wire” and “FNL” more.
I’ve also got “BSG” easily in my top five, though it’s probably behind “Breaking Bad” at this point. Its fourth season was a similar kind of mess as FNL and The Wire had to deal with, though in that case it was more a lot of beautiful parts not working together into a coherent whole (the mutiny episodes, for example, were some of the best the show did, and I think if you break out any of the fourth season run and judge them by themselves, they look stronger than the whole thing together does).
Sigh. I miss all these shows. I think that’s what makes me the most sadface about the end of “Breaking Bad.” Yes, I can revisit it, like I revisit all of these, but it’s not the same. All the talk about the golden age of TV is probably overdone but, bottom line, there was a time not too long ago when ALL of these shows were on the air at once, pushing so many different emotional buttons so well when they were working at the top of their games, and that’s pretty amazing if you stop and think about it. Taken for all and all, we shall never see its like again.
BSG was brilliant for a season and a half, but jumped the shark when Roslyn got magically (and ultimately, temporarily) cured of cancer. I always caution new viewers to stop right after “Resurrection Ship, Part II”.
Well, I disagree, Slackering. I think it was great right till the end (yes, I like the finale, though I could have done without the contemporary sequence at the very end). The issue that keeps it out of the top three (aside from the quality of the shows above it) is that it had a bad habit of producing 2-3 legitimately bad episodes every season (with the exception of the first season).
I just realized I misspelled your name, Slackerinc. Sorry about that. This is what happens when I post right after I wake up.
No prob, John. I would invert things and say there were still good episodes in later seasons, but they were increasingly a minority. If I were curating it for someone rather than giving a simple guideline to stop after “Resurrection Ship, Part II”, I would definitely want to show people Apollo’s “gang on the run” speech at Baltar’s trial.
I’m not sure there’s anything else in later seasons I’d consider essential though. And there were so many bad story arcs (not just bad episodes). The entirety of the New Caprica storyline was lame. So was: all the prophetic imagery; pretty much everything portrayed from the Cylon POV; Starbuck’s disappearance and return; the random, nonsensical reveals of the “Final Five”; Baltar’s weird transformation into cult leader; the nature of the Cylons’ supposed “plan”; and of course most of all, the incredibly asinine notion that the Colonials would willingly give up all technology including surgery, antibiotics, toilet paper, bug spray, etc., because Apollo thought it was a keen idea.
Never been a huge fan of season 4. It’s a very good season but I thought it was filled with forced suspense and heavy-handed writing except in ‘Crawl Space’ and ‘Box Cutter’.
On the other hand season 3 is apsolutely amazing and my top 5 seasons of all time. Season 5b is around there as well.
Yeah, I too really appreciated what you had to say about the value of humanist dramas, Dan. We do tend to emphasize darker, more pessimistic shows when we discuss the ‘greatest TV of all time’ but what I really appreciate about the kind of shows Jason Katims makes, for example, is that their stakes feel just as real and just as dramatic in the moment as anything that is happening on a bloodier, tenser show just by building a world of fundamentally decent people and showing them weighing their decisions against the things they really love and believe in. In some ways, I think the degree of difficulty on THAT might be higher than on shows where the stakes are very obviously dramatic.
re: breaking bad vs mad men
I always wonder if because breaking bad is a more “male oriented” show that mad men – which I’ve actually heard described as “just a soap for women” – fell out of love from the public.
Huh, interesting. I know that I am male and personally have never been able to get into Mad Men. But I love shows like Parenthood, In Treatment, and even Nashville that one might say skew female, so I dunno.
I’m a woman and I prefer “Breaking Bad” to “Mad Men.”
I think ultimately for the same reason I could never really hook into “The Sopranos” is what’s kept me from embracing “Mad Men.” They are both shows that kind of keep you at a distance. By design, because they’re both so interested in psychology, but it makes them hard for me to grab onto. Whereas “Breaking Bad” is an incredibly visceral experience (a more “emotional” experience, I’d say, which makes it interesting to me that it’s viewed as the more “male” show).
It was a thrill to hear that theme music and know that this long-awaited episode had arrived! So much to address.
First, Dan: despite your recent protestations that it was out of your hands for technical reasons, you did *something* this week to make your voice sound much less distorted/overmodulated. Kudos.
Re:”Felina” and the thesis, expressed here by Alan, that it ran contrary to the type of dark ending the show had been building toward. It may not have been the culmination a lot of critics would have preferred (and I might even count myself among them); but I think it fits with Vince Gilligan’s M.O. as established earlier in the series, especially in Season 4. Recall that he created the final episodes of that season with an eye to satisfactorily wrapping up the series overall, as he was not at all sure it would be renewed. Thus we actually got a preview of his approach. And what did he do? He went darker, lower, bleaker, seeming to erase all hope–with the lowest moment occurring in the antepenultimate episode “Crawl Space”, just as things got bleakest in the final season’s antepenultimate episode “Ozymandias”. In S4, though, things rebounded even more spectacularly than they did in 5B: not only did he destroy his enemies with a clever gadget (“I won”), he still had his family, his freedom, apparently still his health, and his relationship with Jesse was tighter than ever. So that’s apparently just how Gilligan rolls, like it or lump it.
Dan, I just don’t agree with you about the S3 finale. I am a great film buff, once owned my own foreign/independent video store, so I think I have a good handle on film grammar. Watching that last shot, when Jesse shoots Gale, I had no inkling anyone would take it as anything other than blam, Gale’s dead; I was quite surprised to go online and see people speculating that Jesse had not actually shot him. But then, I also did not see any ambiguity in Walt’s phone call in “Ozymandias” and was vindicated on that by comments from Vince and from the episode’s writer; so it could be that I just am somehow more tuned in to this particular creative team’s sensibility.
In your discussion of the show’s portrayal of addiction and addicts, I think you overlooked a few elements. There were more horrific portrayals than you cited. There was the super nasty addict flophouse where Mike takes Walt to retrieve Jesse. Only slightly less rancid was the house Jesse and Mike went to, where some of the stolen meth had ended up, with the paranoid guy with a gun and his partner who was manipulated by Jesse into endless hole digging in the yard.
And though he was pretty well “together” by the time he was portrayed in the show, the 12 step group leader had a harrowing tale to tell about being coked up and drunk and running over his daughter on his birthday as he went out to get more booze. Also, I think it’s oversimplification to say that the cautionary tale of Jane and Jesse’s heroin addiction lets meth off the hook. Jane was sober and reasonably strong in her soberness, but Jesse fell off the wagon due to his friend Combo being killed (by Andrea’s brother, as it later turned out). Jane tried at first to get Jesse to go to a meeting, but when he refused she faced a harsh choice between sobriety and being with him, and heartbreakingly took the latter path.
I think you guys, like most everyone, are underrating 5A too much. There are so many great moments, along with punches in the gut, sometimes one right after the other as in the case of the train heist and the shooting of the kid. But there was Jesse coming up with the magnet idea and the gang pulling it off. The Madrigal executive eating tater tots with various dipping sauces. The introduction of Lydia (and her hilarious attempt to be cloak-and-dagger with Mike) and Todd. Mike getting the drop on his would-be assassin using his granddaughter’s plush pink bunny. Skyler’s speech, as she smoked, about how she was waiting for Walt’s cancer to come back. Jesse’s joining them for the most awkward, icewater-gulping dinner ever, followed by Walt telling Jesse he wasn’t in the money business but the “empire business”, thanks to the total alienation of his family. Walt McGyvering his escape with the coffee maker’s electric cord. Mike’s “shut up and let me die in peace”. Walt coordinating a passel of simultaneous prison hits, leading Hank to wax nostalgic about his old summer job marking trees. The reveal of the giant pile of money in the storage unit.
And for those (as I say, including me) who most greatly appreciate the show for taking what your guest aptly described as an initially sympathetic figure and slowly transforming him into a monster, 5A went the furthest into that dark place. People often focus on the prison hits, or Walt’s callousness in whistling (thus betraying his insincerity in claiming he was torn up over the death of the kid on the dirt bike). But to me, the absolutely lowest, most odious moment for Walt came in the final scene of 5.2, “Madrigal”. A glisteningly repulsive and naked Walt comes into bed with a visibly terrified Skyler and whispers about how “it gets easier” as he, essentially, sexually assaults her. If the writers pulled back from the abyss with Walt, in terms of portraying him as a monster, it was not so much in “Felina” but between 5A and 5B. Walt had some very low moments for himself in 5B before his ultimate “Felina” triumph, just as happened in S4, but he was not nearly so much portrayed as being a repellant monster (particularly if you understand the intent of his phone call in “Ozymandias”).
Your guest said the moment in “Felina” when Walt told Skyler he did it for himself (“I liked it; I was good at it”) rather than for his family was something the series was building toward but which had not happened before that point. I disagree. Not only was there the point I mentioned above in 5A when Walt told Jesse he was in the empire business rather than the money business; but there was actually a key inflection point in the series back in Season 2. In the tenth episode, “Over”, Walt’s cancer is in remission, and he decides he no longer needs to cook any more meth to provide for his family. He tells Jesse he is done, retired. Shopping at Home Depot, he sees a tweaky looking dude obviously shopping for meth lab supplies. So he kind of rolls his eyes and tells him he is getting the wrong stuff and that he is stupid to get it all at the same place. But then in line, Walt has some kind of silent epipheny. He leaves his own purchases behind, storms out into the parking lot, and tells the guy and his partner he is Heisenberg and that they need to stay out of his territory. This was the moment he admitted to himself at least that he was no longer a dying man trying to make a nest egg for his family, but a power-hungry drug lord.
Much as I generally enjoyed your guest’s commentary (like the stuff about comparing great works of art), there was something else he said that I want to quibble with. He said (and a lot of others have said) that Walt only appeared to be a good guy in the beginning but turned out always to have been an evil monster. I disagree and think that Walt actually *changed* from good to bad. The best evidence is in his agonising over killing Krazy 8, making the list of reasons to spare him (“murder is wrong”, “Judeo-Christian values”, etc.) and the one reason to kill him (“he could kill your entire family”), he actually ended up deciding to let him go despite the great risk, simply out of compassion for the guy. (Then, of course, the discovery of the missing shard of plate changed the calculus.)
Finally, the discussion of all time great TV dramas. I’m disappointed to hear that your previous stab at this topic made it a two-show race between The Wire and The Sopranos. What about Six Feet Under?!? For me, before Breaking Bad my top 5 was as follows:
1. Six Feet Under
2. The Wire
3. Street Time (a semi-obscure, but tremendous, Showtime show starring Rob Morrow and Scott Cohen)
4. In Treatment
5. The Sopranos
Now Breaking Bad goes on top and knocks Sopranos out of the top 5. I also think Boardwalk Empire has become a tremendously strong show that deserves to be in the conversation, though maybe as you guys said we need to wait until it has finished its run. (The first season of Deadwood made it a contender, but in my view it faltered so much in the second season that I gave up on it.) With Mad Men, I have watched the pilot three times over the years, trying to understand the appeal but just don’t. Seems pretty, but dull and ultimately empty. I have never heard anyone say “it gets better in later episodes/seasons” like you hear with some shows; so I suspect it’s just not for me.
It gets better in later episodes/seasons.
But seriously, I’d give any show (especially one that has the reputation of Mad Men) more than just one episode before I’d give up on it. In the time you’ve watched the pilot three times over you could have watched up to episode three and gained more an insight into the show.
Well, normally I wouldn’t watch a pilot more than once–so the three times is definitely a response to the show’s reputation. I guess I kept going back to the pilot because so much time elapsed between attempts that I thought I would be unable to remember who was who.
This approach actually worked for me with The Wire: I watched its pilot three times over a long timespan before it finally “took”. But in its case, there was always something nagging at me that there was clearly a complex and deep story being presented; it was only a case of whether I could bring myself to concentrate enough to follow the labyrinthine plot and swallow all the grittiness. With Mad Men, it seems almost perfectly opposite: not gritty at all, not dense realism to chew on, but something that looks good and evokes the era but seems lightweight, even glib.
I will take your recommendation to try again, though. Should I really just go with episode two of season one, or is there a later one (or later season even) where I might more profitably start?
Mad Men changes a lot as the 60’s change so it’s hard to compare the later seasons with the earlier ones. I personally have preferred season 3 onwards compared to anything before it (not to say the earlier seasons aren’t excellent in their own way) but if it wasn’t for those first 3 seasons and the time I’ve spent with the characters then those seasons wouldn’t be what they are. For example, arguably the series ‘best’ episode spends most of the hour with just two characters where 40-something-hours of what we have previously seen comes to a boil and that’s where Mad Men’s at it’s best, there’ just so many different dynamics going on between these characters, they all know different things about each other and it fuels different types of relationships between different couples of people.
Basically, just watch it from the beginning. Amazing show.
Amen on how strong Boardwalk Empire has gotten. Something happened to that show in the last few episodes of season 2, or maybe I just learned how to watch it(as season 1 seems stronger to me now than it did during it’s run,) but in either case it has gotten better every season, and this last one was just devastating–I actually preferred it to the final eight of Breaking Bad. It has definitely earned it’s place in the discussion, or will once it ends if it continues apace.
Okay, so even if it gets better later, you still think I should pick it up with S1E2.
Radevan, we are mostly in agreement about the awesomeness of Boardwalk Empire, but it’s hard for me to imagine that it could be better than the final eight of Breaking Bad. However, I don’t have HBO and thus have not yet seen Season 4 (please no one spoil me), so I can’t say for sure until it comes out on Blu-ray.
I am excited to hear that it gets even better though, as I did think the first three seasons were already steadily increasing in quality.
I wouldn’t recommend starting half way through any TV Series. But yeah, you won’t benefit at all from it because you just won’t just won’t get it.
I also love Boardwalk Empire and like you ‘Chadevan’ the second half of the second season just grabbed me and made me love it. I haven’t seen anything past season 2 and I while I liked season 1, that half of season 2 was just on a level above. I’ve also been very happy to hear that Season 3 & 4 continue/surpass that quality and will be catching up once I’m done with Deadwood and season 2 of Treme.
Would’ve liked them to discuss if S5 could’ve benefited from more seasons or was divided into 2 distinct seasons. I feel that my issues with S5 –pacing, lack of Jesse, a more fluid transformation for Skyler, a better understanding of Jack’s and Todd’s relationship, a better understanding of Walt’s and Todd’s relationship, a few shortcuts here and there–would’ve been non-issues if AMC gave them more time. And while I’m not a big fan of the finale as well, I still think BB is *insert superlative*.
Personally, I had a tough time just getting through the first season, which was, at times, intriguing; at other time, downright dull. Still, I stuck with the show, because EVERYONE EVERYWHERE seemed to be raving about it.
Well, I ABSOLUTELY HATED the first two eps of the 2nd season; especially, “Grilled”, in which Walt and Jesse were holed up in a farmhouse with a drug dealer and his kooky Lynchian wheelchair-bound relative. I wanted to tear my hair out, because the writing (i.e. dialogue) was so godawful and Raymond Cruz was so horribly bad as the drug dealer.
Then, the third ep in Season 2 surprised me. Suddenly, without warning, the show became GOOD! It was as if the writers were all fired following that crappy second ep, and the show finally found its rhythm.
Getting past that hump, the 2nd and 3rd seasons were near-brilliant, and I still think Season 3 is the BEST.
Season 4 had the potential to be a crafty cat-and-mouse game between Walt and Gus but, instead, it has become a (like Jacob said) tedious slog of forced suspense and heavyhanded writing.
Couldn’t disagree with you more, the first season is great, not once did I find it boring. The first 2 episodes of season 2 are great and in no way was the writing terrible or anything.
The show was GREAT FROM THE BEGINNING, and seasons 2 and 3 are two of the best seasons of tv of all time, as are season 4 and season 5 part 1 and 2.
Besides, pretty much most critics and fans believe the show to have gotten better and better with every season, so no.
I said that seasons 2 and 3 are near-brilliant, just that I hated those first two episodes in season 2. And I said that season 1 was at times intriguing, but I didn’t liked it as a whole.
Please pay attention, don’t make me repeat myself.
For me, Breaking Bad is the best show of all time. Yes, slightly better than The Wire, better than The Sopranos and Mad Men.
To me I feel that Rectify will be a better series than Breaking Bad. To me Mad Men is a far superior show than Breaking Bad. I particularly did not like Breaking Bad 5B and did not think it stuck the landing as it focused in on Walter White to the exclusion of everyone else and makes him the hero. I also found the show highly uneven at times in tone, in humor drama balance and perspective.
Very Special Guest was very tiresome.
Very Special Guest was very tedious.
Dan hit an interesting point that The Wire doesn’t have a compelling transformative central figure, but that just means it’s a different type of show and Colvin, Frank Sobotka, Bubbles, Omar, Stringer, etc. could all anchor a series and become TV classic leading men just the way they were written and performed if it happened to be a show about one of their POV (as could McNulty if the show was less ensemble-based post-S1). So I don’t think it’s really a weakness. For dramas I probably go:
1. The Wire
2. Deadwood
3. Breaking Bad
4. Mad Men
5. The Sopranos
6. The Shield
I think it’s somewhat hard to deny that The Sopranos is more inconsistent, flawed, and prone to multiple weak storylines than those I ranked above it; beyond that distinction, it’s only a matter of how important you find those flaws.
This is what keeps The Wire at the top for me. It had 20 or 30 compelling characters that I grew to invest in and love more than most of the leads on other shows. The trick it pulled with characters like Bodie and Prez, who went to what seemed like unforgivable places in the first season, and how it evolved them…amazing. Walt White’s a brilliant creation, but a singular one.
Dudes, Skank dropped the ATM on Spooge’s head!