Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 212 – All ‘Breaking Bad’ Edition

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. As promised, it’s time for our All “Breaking Bad” Edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
And, as promised, even though we posted our first Firewall & Iceberg Video Show yesterday, we’re keeping the podcast alive.
If we’re being honest, this week’s Firewall & Iceberg is a bit of a technical nightmare, particularly in the segment with our Very Special Guest, which was supposed to be longer, but ended up being truncated because Skype kept crashing and at a certain point, we decided it was better to reach a closing point, rather than wasting his time any further. 
Apologies for the technical problems and for what may be a slightly shorter podcast than we wanted. We’ve got lots more “Breaking Bad” questions from you and maybe we’ll sprinkle them into future ordinary podcasts, randomly. 
Today’s breakdown:
“Breaking Bad” (00:00:00 – 00:54:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

