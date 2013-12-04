Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 213

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for the audio installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. You don’t have to look at us this time.
We covered some stuff in Tuesday’s Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, but there was still plenty to fill an hour here. We talked about “Arrow,” which Alan is now caught up on. We reviewed TV Land’s “Kirstie.” We answered a bunch of mail, including discussion of “Person of Interest,” the frustrating arcs for Kalinda on “The Good Wife” and we talked a bit more about the “Walking Dead” finale.
No clue what next week’s podcast will be, so we welcome more emails at FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)
“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)
Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)
Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)
Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)
Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

