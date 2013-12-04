Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 213

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for the audio installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. You don’t have to look at us this time.

We covered some stuff in Tuesday’s Firewall & Iceberg Video Show , but there was still plenty to fill an hour here. We talked about “Arrow,” which Alan is now caught up on. We reviewed TV Land’s “Kirstie.” We answered a bunch of mail, including discussion of “Person of Interest,” the frustrating arcs for Kalinda on “The Good Wife” and we talked a bit more about the “Walking Dead” finale.

No clue what next week’s podcast will be, so we welcome more emails at FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)

“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)

Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)

Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)

Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)

Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)

