Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 213

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for the audio installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. You don’t have to look at us this time.
We covered some stuff in Tuesday’s Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, but there was still plenty to fill an hour here. We talked about “Arrow,” which Alan is now caught up on. We reviewed TV Land’s “Kirstie.” We answered a bunch of mail, including discussion of “Person of Interest,” the frustrating arcs for Kalinda on “The Good Wife” and we talked a bit more about the “Walking Dead” finale.
No clue what next week’s podcast will be, so we welcome more emails at FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Arrow” (00:00:45 – 00:17:55)
“Kirstie” (00:18:00 – 00:24:50)
Listener Mail – “Person of Interest” (00:25:10 – 00:31:00)
Listener Mail – ABC’s scheduling of “Mixology” (00:31:00 – 00:39:45)
Listener Mail – Kalinda on “Good Wife” (00:39:50 – 00:45:10)
Listener Mail – “The Walking Dead” finale (00:46:00 – 00:59:30)
Anyone watching Ja’mie on HBO? Curious what people think of it. I didn’t really think it was funny but for some reason couldn’t stop watching it and made it through 2 episodes.
Neither Dan nor I were big fans the previous Chris Lilley shows that HBO aired, so we passed on this one altogether.
Nothing will ever do it better for me than the “When the Man Comes Around” montage at the end of Generation Kill.
Just a tiny correction for Dan, Jim Caviezel starred in The Passion of the Christ. The Last Temptation of Christ was Willem Dafoe.
Jim – Ugh. Stat Phoebe Tonkin REALLY should have caught that. Sigh. Embarrassed now.
-Daniel
I thought that the appearance of Jordana Spiro was going to be much more heralded by you two — instead of just being mentioned as a casual reference to the increasingly frustrating Kalinda Sharma character (poor Archie Panjabi). Please someone give Jordana a better show. Oh wait, she HAD a great show in My Boys. Aaagh.
Sigh.
Have to say: What a depressing group of shows to talk about in this week’s podcast. Except for the Good Wife (which seems to be having a bit of a fun renaissance) this was a load of really mediocre uninteresting, unworthy material.
It’s a bit baffling actually, the choices of focus here. I know I am watching a lot of shows that aren’t given much shade except in passing — shows that have a lot more content and worth I think than this crop especially. I’m trying to wrap my head around the thought process going on here, and I’m not sure what it is. Maybe I’m just so thoroughly ensconced in the long-tail that comic book movies and grim shows like Person of Interest and the cringe-inducing Kirstie just don’t make up a part of my TV-watching universe. Not sure….
Erika
Or maybe the answer to all of this hand-wringing is that *I* am just completely out of touch with what most folks are watching nowadays. Yeah, that’s probably it…. Oh well.
arrow is a really fun and enjoyable show. And a show that is much much much better than Sheild. I was super excited that Arrow got some love. Sorry.
I really think that Person of Interest should have killed off John.
1st – Carter was the moral center of the show. She’s the only real unimpeachable character, especially given the revelation in the middle episode of this arc that John is not Finch’s first “fixer”. Maybe they’re going to turn Fusco into that character now, but it feels like the show needs some good character to counteract the vigilantism that’s possible out of any of the other characters.
2nd – My reading of the show is that it is an allegory for the American surveillance state and its military. Finch plays the role of the NSA/CIA/FBI and John is the military. It would have been nice to see the show completely embrace that allegory and point out that, while the average American may get furious now and again when it’s revealed just how deep the information gathering goes, it is not we who are sacrificing our lives based on that information. And the idea that Finch has had previous fixers who have all died before just cements that idea more. Our military can be viewed occasionally as faceless drones and we don’t like to see the actual results of our intelligence-gathering operations. How better to illustrate that than to kill off the main character (who is the stand-in for the military) on your show?
